It's Friday, Finally!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

You can expect sunny to partly cloudy skies over the Presidents' Day Weekend, with the forecast calling for temps to top out in the low 70s and upper 60. Sounds nice.

We will take advantage of the holiday to make it a 3-day-weekend. See you back your inbox on Tuesday.

Now, read on for the latest. Have a great weekend!

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

WEEKEND CALENDAR

Feb 19: 20 Years Left poetry reading

Feb 19: Constructing Justice: Transforming the Built Environment

Feb 19: OAK@IAO: selected works from Olfatory Art Keller’s first year of exhibitions

Feb 19: Fab Five art opening

Feb 19: Detained theater docudrama

Feb 20: Friendship Buddies Comedy

• Go here for event details

• Submit an event

EASTSIDE SCENE

Dodger Stadium and Downtown L.A. at sunset as seen from Bishop Canyon in Elysian Park. Thanks to Marilyn Joslyn for sharing her photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

Crash Update

Hermon: A man riding a bike was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) shortly after midnight on Thursday. The Eastsider

Overtime Fraud

East LA: More than 50 current or former CHP officers from the East Los Angeles Area Office have been charged in an alleged multiyear overtime fraud scheme totaling more than $225,000. The Eastsider

Police Pursuit

Echo Park: The pursuit of an assault suspect driving an RV ended Thursday night when he abandoned the vehicle near Allesandro Street and Rosebud Avenue and fled on foot. The chase began when the man allegedly threatened Home Depot employees and customers in Monrovia with an axe. CBS2

Suspect Search

Echo Park: Traffic was halted on Sunset Boulevard Thursday afternoon after police believed a murder suspect might have been on a bus. But the search did not turn up a suspect, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez. He had no further details on the incident, which took place at about 4:30 pm. But videos posted on the Citizen app show several patrol cars and officers positioned behind a Metro bus parked in the 2200 block of Sunset near Mohawk Street. It appeared that some passengers were searched by officers as they got off the bus headed eastbound on Sunset.

ARTS & CULTURE

International Outlook

The Corey Helford Gallery in Boyle Heights presents the work of five artists in an exhibit titled "Fab Five." The artists include:

Jesús Aguado , a Spanish illustrator, presents paintings with stories both magical and mundane.

, a Spanish illustrator, presents paintings with stories both magical and mundane. Painter Kari Tirrell features old tin toys as her subjects. "They are so full of character, which sparks my creativity."

features old tin toys as her subjects. "They are so full of character, which sparks my creativity." Leegan Koo , a Seoul-born artist, added touches of humor to everyday situations in paintings devoted mainly to the concept of alter egos

, a Seoul-born artist, added touches of humor to everyday situations in paintings devoted mainly to the concept of alter egos Contemporary artist Sun-Mi , known for her paintings of "erratically naive" girls, brings out her inner child in paintings "showing the importance of self expression."

, known for her paintings of "erratically naive" girls, brings out her inner child in paintings "showing the importance of self expression." The innocent looking children of Japanese-born sculptor Yasuhito Kawasaki are often caricatures of himself and animals, with colors, textures and features revealing their thoughts and emotions.

The show opens Feb. 19 and ends March 26.

Poetic Countdown

Several established L.A. poets will be featured in this Saturday’s “20 Years Left.” The poetry event in Highland Park features older and mature artists who acknowledge that they have about “twenty years left of living, loving and making art.” That’s according to poet Linda Kaye, who has produced several poetry readings in Northeast L.A. The lineup includes Bill Ratner, Aleka Corwin, Lee Boek, Jim Bolt and Kaye.

“These are people who have accumulated their own individual histories, who still have goals and desires as they embark on their next, and perhaps final, chapters.”

"20 Years Left" will have two showings on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Finding Balance & Beauty

Oxy Arts in Eagle Rock is now hosting an exhibit, "Wherever We Will to Root," by artist EJ Hill, reflecting the work conducted during a residency at the Occidental College arts center. The artist steps away from his physical practice to express his love for painting; reframing the painting process as the work itself.

“The exhibition invites the viewer to witness the physical evidence of Hill’s process and join in the necessary act of resting, resetting, and finding balance and beauty.” The show runs through April 22.

Upcoming

Echo Park: The work of self-taught artist Jim Houser, known for his iconic patchwork paintings and stylized figures, will be featured in ISO BALL, an exhibit that opens March 12 at Subliminal Projects in Echo Park.

Los Feliz: The residents of an L.A. apartment building get too close for comfort as they are forced into tighter quarters in "Apartment Living." The play by Boni B. Alvarez opens March 12 at the Skylight Theatre.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

NOTEBOOK

Unions Split over Candidates

Two powerful labor unions are backing rival candidates in this year's race to represent Council District 13, which stretches from Echo Park to Hollywood. Last year, Unite Here Local 11, which represents hotel and other service industry workers, endorsed one of its own organizers, Hugo Soto-Martinez. "He is an experienced, compassionate, and effective leader who knows how to get things done for the residents of CD 13," said Local 11.

But this week, SEIU Local 721, Southern California's largest public employee union, backed incumbent Mitch O'Farrell in the June 7 primary. Local 721 also endorsed incumbent Gil Cedillo in the Council District 1 race.

Kevin De Leon at 8%

When asked who they would vote for mayor this June, only 8% of voters said they would cast their ballots for Council District 14 representative Kevin de Leon, said the L.A. Times. De Leon, whose district includes Eagle Rock and Boyle Heights, was tied with L.A. shopping center owner Rick Caruso, but polled higher than Councilman Joe Busciano and City Attorney and Mike Feuer.

Congresswoman Karen Bass attracted much more support, with 32% saying she had their vote. But an even larger percentage, 40%, remain undecided.

Landmark nominations move ahead

Garvanza: The Cultural Heritage Commission recommended declaring the 136-year-old Throop House a historic monument on Thursday. The matter now goes to the City Council for a final decision.

The commission also voted to consider the nominations for the Oliver House in Silver Lake and the Queen of Elysian Heights. The commission will review those nominations and arrange for a site visit before deciding.

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Daily Digest, with more than 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.