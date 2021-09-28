Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Please read on for your Tuesday batch of news and info.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

NEWS

Boyle Heights fire

Fire crews extinguished most of a greater alarm fire early this morning after having been unable to access parts of the burning structure in the 1600 block of East 1st Street. The Eastsider

East LA homicide suspects charged

A man was charged Monday with the killings of three people between 2014 and 2018, while his father was charged in connection with one of the slayings. Anthony Velasquez, 31, is charged with three counts of murder along with allegations that he personally used a firearm in one of the killings. His father, Manuel Velasquez, 51, is charged with one count of murder and one count of being an accessory after the fact with knowledge of a crime between. Anthony Velasquez was ordered to be held in lieu of $6 million bail, while his father's bail was set at $2 million. Both men remain jailed while awaiting arraignment Nov. 18.

THE LATEST

How did East Hollywood become a hospital zone?

Walk in any direction from the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Vermont Avenue and you will soon come across someone dressed in hospital scrubs or uniform.

Welcome to the East Hollywood hospital zone. Here, three different hospitals -- Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, and a branch of Kaiser Permanente -- sprawl across several blocks. Together they have more than 1,200 hospital beds. At one time a fourth hospital, a forerunner of Cedars Sinai - also operated in the neighborhood.

How did so many hospitals end up clustered near this East Hollywood intersection?

The ball got rolling more than a century ago thanks to a woman named Emma H. Phillips.

Read more in The Eastsider

Real Estate Reductions

The week's price cuts include a $70k chop on a Cypress Park bungalow; a $10k slice on Mount Washington contemporary; and $29k off an Atwater Village 2-on-a-lot.

Read more in The Eastsider

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

NOTEBOOK

Less space for parking spaces

The two final options to run a dedicated bus line down Colorado Boulevard through Eagle Rock would eliminate a significant amount of street parking spaces. One option would cut 122 spaces while another would eliminate more than 200. Boulevard Sentinel

Dodger Stadium's past

L.A. Times columnist Gustavo Arrellano interviews the protestors who ran across the field during a Dodger game to raise awareness of the three primarily Latino communities that once occupied the site of the ballpark. “Even if we’re fans, we shouldn’t be afraid to hold the Dodgers accountable,” said one of the protestors. L.A. Times

Bar takes a break

Bar Caló in Echo Park has closed again "due to the continuing disruption of our business from COVID," the bar announced. "We hope to reopen in early 2022 when market conditions have improved."

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Sept 30: Peacock: A Comedy Show at Club Tee Gee

Oct 1: Highland Park Independent Film Festival

Oct. 2: Los Feliz Flea

Go here for event details

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.