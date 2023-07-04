Happy 4th of July!
Welcome to the abbreviated 4th of July issue of the Daily Digest. Read on for the latest and have a great Independence Day!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Bang, bang bang
The following post was originally published in July 2011. Some of the persons interviewed have retired or changed jobs since the post was published.
How do you know if that popping sound down the block is an M-80 fire cracker, a 9 mm semi-automatic or a 12-gauge shotgun? The Eastsider asked some folks who are familiar with the sounds of the 4th of July to help tell the difference.
Capt. Bill Murphy, LAPD Northeast Division:
"Some fireworks are more rapid – think of firecrackers, very fast and random – as opposed to gun fire, which can be a consistent sound. Also, some fireworks …have a sound associated with the launch before the explosion (sizzling sound from the wick/fuse lighting).”
Senior Lead Officer Albert Polehonki, LAPD Northeast Division:
"Sometimes it's hard to tell the difference for us as well. My best explanation is that gunshots are usually heard in a distinct sequence, or a steady pattern, sometimes fast or slow depending on how fast the shooter pulls the trigger. Firecrackers usually don't have any pattern especially when a whole package is lit."
Darin Williams, owner of Select Patrol
"In most cases when I hear gunshots, it is most often a volley of multiple shots fired in rapid succession and not tremendously loud."
Lt. Wes Buhrmester, LAPD Rampart Division
"Most fireworks can be classified as sharp and low-volume, as with firecrackers, or booming, as in a small explosion (M80 and such). Also, most fireworks make a flash, if one is watching the skies or horizon. Gunshots are audibly more defined, and on July 4 or New Year’s Eve, often happen in succession, since those shots are often done in a “celebratory” manner. Of course, if one has any doubt, call the police and we will check it out."
🗓️ Things to Do
4th of July Fireworks
July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular with the Beach Boys at the Hollywood Bowl: Enjoy three nights - July 2-4 - of classic surf sounds and fireworks.
Dodgers Firework Show: Enjoy a fireworks show at Dodgers Stadium after the Boys in Blue take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 4. The game starts at 6:10 p.m., so fireworks should follow around 9ish.
Grand Park 4th of July Block Party: This year, Grand Park promises an incredible drone show instead of fireworks. The 12-minute, pet-friendly show will take place above the Music Center and be orchestrated to a specially curated playlist of Hip-Hop.
Soccer showdown at the Rose Bowl: Typically, the Rose Bowl hosts Americafest, but because of a scheduling change, we get a soccer showdown between LAFC and the L.A. Galaxy. Followed, naturally, by fireworks. 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5
Los Feliz: Any Fleischertoons admirers? Eat breakfast and view the Fabulous Fleischer Cartoons Restored. Browse 700+ pieces of Fleischer's work, such as the titular character Betty Boop, Popeye the Sailor, and more!
Thursday, July 6
Echo Park: Get groovy at The Short Stop with Funky Records. Dance to disco, boogie, and house music.
Silver Lake: Take dance classes at Studio A Dance with Sunny Stoltz. Start the first hour with stretching and conditioning followed by contemporary dance lessons.
Eagle Rock: See Snow White and the 007 Dwarfs at the Remsen Bird Hillside Theater. This inventive play will be performed without props or special costumes. Celebrating over 25 years, the Occidental Children's Theater is celebrating with a seven-week outdoor run.
• Go here for more events and details
