Eastside Scene

Saturday night turned into cruise night on Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park, with classic cars and lowriders filling the neighborhood's main drag. Thanks to Jim Schneeweis for the photo.

The Latest

Changes in store for the Eagle Rock Plaza

Eagle Rock Plaza opened nearly 50 years ago when enclosed malls and chains like Montgomery Ward, Contempo Casuals and Waldenbooks were big deals. Obviously, things have changed. Now, the Eagle Rock shopping center anchored by a Target and Macy's seems poised to change to reflect new retail and real estate realities.

Two big real estate firms known for remaking aging properties announced they have purchased Eagle Rock Plaza, one of the oldest enclosed malls in Los Angeles. The new owners didn't say what they had in mind. But the sale announcement included this line: “There is tremendous opportunity to reposition this property in line with today’s evolving retail landscape."

What does "reposition" mean in this case? Well, many other enclosed malls around the country have been turned into outdoor shopping centers or have shrunk the number of stores in favor of more restaurants and entertainment and services. Others have added housing and other uses. What changes would you like to see?

Homeless man killed in fatal-hit-and-run

The 62-year-old victim was struck and killed by a vehicle late Sunday night on south Grande Vista Avenue in Boyle Heights, according to preliminary police information.

Hermon shopping center catches fire, again

Firefighters knocked down a fire inside one unit of the neighborhood's only shopping center on Sunday afternoon. The same building at the corner of Monterey Road and south Avenue 60 was heavily damaged by a much larger fire in 2016. Some of the businesses started to return only last year.

Real Estate Monday

"NCIS" actress Emily Wickersham wants $3.85 million for her Los Feliz house, and a former East Hollywood boarding house for Japanese men has been nominated as a historic landmark. These and other items in Real Estate Monday.

News From Our Sponsors

Sponsored by Metro

Farewell From Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington

Dear Community Members,

It has been an honor to have served as CEO of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) for the past six years. The passage of Measure M in 2016 launched an ambitious slate of transportation projects designed to transform mobility in Los Angeles County. Thank you for your time, your energy and your attention on this project. Metro will continue working to improve mobility for the entire community.

Sincerely,

Phillip A. Washington

CEO, Metro

Notebook

Silver Lake: Two members of the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council helped pull a driver from an SUV that crashed into a utility pole at fire hydrant and Hoover Street and Burns Avenue on Sunday night. SLNC & ABC7

Boyle Heights: The Boyle Heights Bridge Runners are once again holding their weekly jogs after a 15-month break during the pandemic. LA Times

East Hollywood: Braille Institute has hired David McCaslin as its new Director of Library Services, the organization's largest and most used service. McCaslin will work out of Braille Institute’s Vermont Avenue headquarters and oversee library services across Southern California. Most recently, he served as the Library Director of Wardman Library at Whittier College

