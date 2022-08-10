Good Morning!
Eastside Scene
Debs Park: What happens when your dog photobombs your shot of an amazing sunset. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
News
Boyle Heights: One person died at a fire at an apartment this morning in the 500 block of South Clarence Street, said the L.A. Fire Department. During their search, firefighters found a body, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Eastsider
Solano Canyon: Fire crews extinguished a slow-moving fire that scorched about a quarter acre of brush near the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway). The fire, reported at 4:31 a.m. near Elysian Park, was contained by firefighters on the ground and water drops from helicopters, said the L.A. Fire Department.
Echo Park: Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on Allesandro Street Tuesday morning. The Eastsider
Griffith Park: The body of a woman who apparently took her own life was found burning and hanging from a tree Tuesday afternoon near the park's merry-go round. The Eastsider
El Sereno: A fire damaged a single-story commercial building on Alhambra Avenue Tuesday afternoon, but no one was hurt. The Eastsider
City Hall: The L.A. City Council temporarily halted proceedings during a chaotic meeting in which one homeless activist was arrested, several officers were injured and splatters of what appeared to be blood were smeared in an aisle of the council chamber. Councilman Kevin de León said he's "never witnessed or experienced such behavior by a group of individuals who sought to inflict violent, physical harm." The Eastsider
GLASSELL PARK
What is Walnut Canyon worth ... and will the city pay the price?
Neighbors near Walnut Canyon have long wanted to prevent its development and preserve the green, hilly area as public open space. Now the city is taking a tentative step in that direction by figuring out what the land might be worth.
An appraisal requested by City Councilmember Gil Cedillo is due at the end of the month, according to Gerald Gubatan, the Senior Planning Deputy for Council District 1.
Once the fair market value is established, discussions could begin about buying the property, including for open space, Gubatan said.
Developer Burns & Bouchard has proposed building 32 homes on approximately four acres in Walnut Canyon. The company has indicated an interest in selling, or at least in discussing it. But for now, its moving ahead with a final environmental report, according to company official Kristen Lonner.
When a fair-market price is determined, the next step is figuring out where the money would come from if the city actually purchased the property. This is a priority for Friends of Walnut Canyon, which has been lobbying for the open space for the last few years.
“We are presently in conversation with additional elected officials as we work to identify funds that can be used to purchase the property,” said Rick Bolton, an organizer with the group.
Bolton's group will also have to work with a new player: Eunisses Hernandez, who will replace Cedillo on the City Council in December. Hernandez has not yet responded to the Eastsider's questions about her position on Walnut Canyon.
EAST HOLLYWOOD
New Monkeypox vax site opening
A monkeypox vaccination site is being set up at Barnsdall Art Park, according to County Supervisor Hilda Solis.
The site will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays. But it will receive only eligible residents who have pre-registered and received a text message from the Department of Public Health.
Preregistration has currently reached capacity, but will be available here.
Among those currently eligible for the vaccine:
- Gay or bisexual men and transgender persons 18 years of age and older who had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days
- Persons diagnosed with gonorrhea or early syphilis within the past 12 months; or are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP)
- Persons who attended or worked at a commercial sex or other venue where they had sex with multiple partners within the past 21 days.
The county is looking at opening a popup vaccination site in the Silver Lake area and other locations.
TRUE CRIME
Hillside Strangler back in the spotlight
The case of the Hillside Strangler gets a four-part true crime docuseries on Peacock TV, according to the L.A. Times.
The murders took place in 1977 and 1978. The bodies of 10 women were found dumped around the L.A. area - including the hills above Eagle Rock, Elysian Heights, Glassell Park and near Dodger Stadium and a Los Feliz freeway offramp.
The series looks at the investigation, the victims - ranging from age 12 to 28 - and the two Glendale residents who were eventually convicted of the murders, a pair of cousins named Kenneth Bianchi and Angelo Buono.
Interviews include Bianchi’s former girlfriend, Sheryl Kellison, who was living in Eagle Rock at the time.
One Last Thing
No Good Deed Goes Unpunished: A woman was bitten by a snake in Elysian Park ... while picking up litter on a trail. Always a good idea to watch out for snakes before picking up rocks, wood or ... trash.
