Keep those sweaters and jackets handy. The first week of February will be cool, with highs in the upper 60s and lows dropping into the 40s.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
EASTSIDE SCENE
Eagle Rock: One of the perks of getting up early is seeing a sunrise like this. Thanks to Kenn F. for the photo.
NEWS
Police Shooting
Boyle Heights: A man armed with a ghost gun, which are often made from kits without traceable serial numbers, was shot by police Friday afternoon near Evergreen and Wabash avenues. The Eastsider
House Fire
Glassell Park: Firefighters needed about 20 minutes to extinguish a fire on Friday in a two-story townhouse in the 3800 block of West Avenue 41. The Eastsider
REAL ESTATE MONDAY
Funding approved
The L.A. City Council has approved up to $69 million in construction funds for a massive, East Hollywood affordable housing complex planned at the Vermont-Santa Monica Metro Station, Urbanize reported.
The complex at 4704-4722 W. Santa Monica Blvd. - which would run south along Vermont about halfway down the block - is slated to have 187 apartments, including 94 units of permanent housing with social services, 91 units of affordable housing priced for very low-income households, and two unrestricted manager's units. The complex also includes ground-floor commercial space.
GOOD TO KNOW
Sewer Surprise
Most homeowners know that a fixing a plumbing problem on their property is their responsibility. But what many don't know is that they are also on the hook for a sewer lateral. That is the drainpipe that carries waste water from a home or building beyond the property line to the city sewer system.
Repairs to the lower lateral -- the section of the pipe that runs under sidewalks, streets or any public right-of-way -- often require additional permits and a contractor certified and bonded to perform such work. Needless to say, this can get very expensive (Welcome to homeownership).
But the City of Los Angeles offers a bit of financial relief in the form of rebates. One offers up to $300 to defray the cost of having your sewer inspected and video taped and another provides up to $1,000 for actual repairs.
There's a hitch, however.
Only a limited number of rebates offered on annual basis through the Department of Sanitation & Environment, and they are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more info, go to lacitysan.org/slrebates or call the LA Sanitation and Environment Sewer Lateral Rebate Program at (800) 773-2489.
CLASSIFIEDS
CALENDAR
Feb 3: Comedy at The Manor
Feb 4: Aging with Resilience
Feb 6: Barnsdall Arts Sundays on Zoom for February 2022
