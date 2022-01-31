Hello, Monday!

Keep those sweaters and jackets handy. The first week of February will be cool, with highs in the upper 60s and lows dropping into the 40s.

Now, on for the latest.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

EASTSIDE SCENE

Eagle Rock: One of the perks of getting up early is seeing a sunrise like this. Thanks to Kenn F. for the photo.

NEWS

Police Shooting

Boyle Heights: A man armed with a ghost gun, which are often made from kits without traceable serial numbers, was shot by police Friday afternoon near Evergreen and Wabash avenues. The Eastsider

House Fire

Glassell Park: Firefighters needed about 20 minutes to extinguish a fire on Friday in a two-story townhouse in the 3800 block of West Avenue 41. The Eastsider

REAL ESTATE MONDAY

Funding approved

The L.A. City Council has approved up to $69 million in construction funds for a massive, East Hollywood affordable housing complex planned at the Vermont-Santa Monica Metro Station, Urbanize reported.

The complex at 4704-4722 W. Santa Monica Blvd. - which would run south along Vermont about halfway down the block - is slated to have 187 apartments, including 94 units of permanent housing with social services, 91 units of affordable housing priced for very low-income households, and two unrestricted manager's units. The complex also includes ground-floor commercial space.

All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Glassell Park

This week's homes include and updated Spanish in Silver Lake, a renovated Silver Lake apartment for lease and rentals in a mixed-use enclave of historic buildings in Glassell Park.

GOOD TO KNOW

Sewer Surprise

Most homeowners know that a fixing a plumbing problem on their property is their responsibility. But what many don't know is that they are also on the hook for a sewer lateral. That is the drainpipe that carries waste water from a home or building beyond the property line to the city sewer system.

Repairs to the lower lateral -- the section of the pipe that runs under sidewalks, streets or any public right-of-way -- often require additional permits and a contractor certified and bonded to perform such work. Needless to say, this can get very expensive (Welcome to homeownership).

But the City of Los Angeles offers a bit of financial relief in the form of rebates. One offers up to $300 to defray the cost of having your sewer inspected and video taped and another provides up to $1,000 for actual repairs.

There's a hitch, however.

Only a limited number of rebates offered on annual basis through the Department of Sanitation & Environment, and they are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more info, go to lacitysan.org/slrebates or call the LA Sanitation and Environment Sewer Lateral Rebate Program at (800) 773-2489.

CLASSIFIEDS

CALENDAR

Feb 3: Comedy at The Manor

Feb 4: Aging with Resilience

Feb 6: Barnsdall Arts Sundays on Zoom for February 2022

