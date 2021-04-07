Good Morning!

The news about Silver Lake's Paramour Estate hitting the market at $40 million was our most popular story last week. If you want to hear more about the estate's history, give a listen to our reporter Barry Lank during an interview with KCRW's Madeleine Brand.

The Latest

Here's what to expect at the Dodger season home opener

Fans return to Dodger Stadium on Friday for a familiar tradition that will be adapted to our pandemic times. Capacity will be limited; only credit or debit cards will be accepted in the ballpark; and, of course, you will have to wear a face mask. Details in The Eastsider.

Anyone up for a vegan Dodgerberry Shake?

With the season opener back on, here are what some Echo Park bars and restaurants near the stadium are doing to celebrate opening day.

Notebook

• Vaccinations: A COVID vaccination clinic for families of Lincoln High students opened on the campus as LA Unified prepares to resume limited classroom instruction starting next week. The clinic at the Lincoln Heights school is expected to administer 2,000 doses a week, said CBS2.

• Safer Crossings: New rapid flashing pedestrian beacons are being dedicated this week in Glassell Park and Highland Park, according to office of Councilmember Gil Cedillo. The beacons will be turned on at Avenue 35 and Eagle Rock Boulevard; Avenue 41 and Eagle Rock Boulevard and Avenue 60 and Figueroa Street in Highland Park.

Calendar

• April 7: Maru Garcia: membrane tensions

• April 8: Intro to Acrylic with Riley Storm

Go here for details and more events

