This weekend will be hot, with temps expected to top 90 degrees on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.

Echo Park: The water lilies at Echo Park Lake are putting on quite a show. Thanks to Vincent Foeillet for the photo.

NEWS

Silver Lake: A police pursuit ended in a traffic collision Thursday night near Benton Way and Bellevue, according to an LAPD spokesperson. It's not clear, however, if the suspect was apprehended.

Echo Park

What's next for Rite Aid?

The upcoming closure of the Echo Park Rite Aid has many, including us, asking what's next for the store that straddles Glendale Boulevard and Alvarado Street. There's no official word on what will replace the chain drug store. But here's how readers responded to our suggestions in a poll:

And some other ideas:

• "I'd like a nicely landscaped mixed-income, multi-unit housing with retail including independent restaurants and shops (no chains) on the first floor" -- Jane N.

• "Trader Joe’s!!!!" -- Valentina A.

• "Big Lots, Aldi's or 99 Store. We don't need another coffee shop!" -- Lupe B.

The store closes on May 19.

REAL ESTATE ROUNDUP

By Barry Lank

A Highland Park couple from Seattle suffered some price shock when they tried to get a two-bedroom house on the Eastside for under $925,000, The New York Times reported. Among other things, Kenleigh Weber and Andrew Martin learned that most listing prices were set low to encourage bidding wars, and they needed to shop for homes priced below their actual budget.

An L.A. County report lays out what might be done with Boyle Heights' old General Hospital building, which has stood mostly empty for more than a decade, Urbanize reported. Possibilities for the 19-story building, as well as nearby structures on 12 acres of public land, include housing, markets, open space, offices, perhaps even a library.

Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski listed her Elysian Heights home for $2.2 million, Dirt reported. That's just 10% higher than what she paid for the mid-century compound on Valentine Street four years ago.

A Georgian mini-compound just south of Griffith Park sold for $3,450,000 this week, according to Redfin. That makes it the highest-priced Eastside home sale during the last week. The 3-bedroom/4.5 bathroom in Los Feliz went for more than $200,000 over asking.

WEEKEND OPEN HOUSE

Duplex in the heart of Eagle Rock

Montecito Heights Craftsman + ADU

Three-Story home in Highland Park with Japanese-European vibes

Stylish Garvanza bungalow on large lot

REAL ESTATE REDUCTIONS

This week's price cuts include $24,000 off a Monterey Hills townhome, $100,000 cut on an Elysian Heights Mid Century and a $309,000 chop on a Highland Park 4-bedroom.

NOTEBOOK

El Sereno - The president of Cal State L.A. received a vote of no confidence from the school’s Academic Senate following the forcible removal of a Black Lives Matter leader and Cal State L.A. professor during a recent mayoral debate, the Los Angeles Times reported. Campus police officers removed Prof. Melina Abdullah from a mayoral debate on May 1. Abdullah was not on the guest list for the event, but had refused to leave. University President William Covino has said he was not consulted before Abdullah was removed, and would not have approved it.

EASTSIDE EVENTS

Saturday: Pet Wellness Day in Lincoln Heights

Sunday: "A Place at the Nayarit "Author Event in Echo Park

