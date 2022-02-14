Happy Monday!

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

EASTSIDE SCENE

Silver Lake: Thanks to Carol Sanchez for her photo of the Silver Lake hills.

NEWS

Fatal Crash

Boyle Heights: A man was killed Sunday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle at a high rate of speed, lost control and fell down with the bike. The Eastsider

Shooting

East LA: One person was hospitalized following a car-to-car shooting Sunday night near the scene where Rams fans were celebrating the team's Super Bowl victory. The Eastsider

Freeway Crash

Atwater Village: A big rig collided with two vehicles and jackknifed on the northbound 5 Freeway at Los Feliz Boulevard, blocking two lanes and leaving one injured, said the CHP. The crash, which happened around 5:30 p.m., triggered a SigAlert.

SCHOOLS

A primer on magnet schools

By Monica Rodriguez

Students at Elysian Heights Arts Magnet wanted to help an African community build a well. That mission required them to use their academic skills.

The students read about Africa, wrote a presentation on the well project, and then counted the money raised.

“It’s not just about learning the ABCs,” said Principal Emilio Garza. “It’s learning the ABCs … so you can support your cause.”

Elysian Heights is one of 320 magnet schools in the L.A. Unified School District designed to attract students with special programs and themes.

Magnets may get more attention under new Superintendent Albert M. Carvalho, who takes over today. In fact, Carvalo stopped by the school last month on his first official visit to an LAUSD campus.

“The perfect match between rigor and relevance is the byproduct of magnet programs like the ones we witness across LAUSD and certainly right here at [this] school,” he said during a press conference on the playground

Here are some things you should know about LAUSD magnets:

• They were created in the mid-1970s to resolve a desegregation lawsuit. “The No. 1 goal of magnets is to relieve the harms of racial isolation,” said Keith Abrahams, LAUSD’s executive director, student integration services.

• More than 87,000 students attend LAUSD magnets. The programs can cover an entire school -- like Elysian Heights -- or operate centers within schools.

• Schools have themes -- including arts, science and public safety -- to attract students and draw them into core subjects, such as English, history and math

• Parents must complete an admission application and, in some cases, face stiff competition when there are not enough available seats at the school of their choice. A point system determines who gets in and who ends up on a waiting list.

There are some issues:

• Some schools in communities of color have a hard time attracting students, said former school board member David Tokofsky.

Magnets “improve the achievement gaps caused by segregated schools,” but there’s a need for greater integration and academic rigor, he said.

• Parents complain about long commutes to magnets. The schools should be distributed more evenly throughout the district, said Carvalho.

At Elysian Heights, the magnet program was adopted after years of declining enrollment. Teachers came up with the idea after organizing an event that included music, dance, and other art elements, Garza said.

The idea took off, and the arts magnet opened three years ago.

Go here for more information about LAUSD magnets.

In Other School News ....

Super Bowl Performance

Musicians from Franklin High in Highland Park and Marshal High in Los Feliz performed with the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles during a pre-game show at Sunday's Super Bowl. The orchestra accompanied Grammy-winning gospel duo Mary Mary in a performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," according to the LAUSD. The performers included Christopher Orozco of Franklin on viola and Marshall's Hector Corona and Mina Lee on percussion and violin, respectively.

School Board Race

Eight candidates filed paperwork to run in the race for Board District 2, currently held by Monica Garcia, who is termed out of office. The candidates include small business owner J. Benjamin Johnson; education advocate and parent Maria Brenes; accountant and community activist Erica Vilardi- Espinosa, teacher Miguel Angel Segura; education policy adviser Rocio Rivas; educator and activist Miho Murau, counselor Raquel Zamora and mom Erika Viviana Ochoa.

The primary will be held on June 7, followed by a general election on Nov. 8. Over the next 25 days, candidates will need to gather a minimum of 500 valid voter signatures to appear on the ballot.

Dear Superintendent Carvalho, Black Students Matter

Welcome to Los Angeles!

On the eve of you taking the helm of Los Angeles Unified, our School Board unanimously passed the historic Black Student Excellence resolution committing to diversify, prepare and retain Black educators. This resolution was an important step, but it will be your leadership that will ensure implementation is prioritized and realized.

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate Monday

Mount Washington: Justine Lupe - aka Willa Ferreyra on the TV show "Succession" and Astrid on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - has bought a 2-bedroom/2-bathroom bungalow in the hills for $1.4 million, Dirt reported. The 1979 contemporary sits at the end of a cul-de-sac features a view of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Silver Lake: A 2-bedroom Modern around the corner from the main reservoir fetched the highest price last week for a single-family home on the Eastside, according to Redfin - $3.3 million. It last sold 10 years ago for just $1,130,000. The 1,213-square-foot home on Redesdale Avenue sits on a 7,655-square-foot lot, with the northeast tip of the backyard immediately across from the Silver Lake Reservoir, according to city records. The house, built in 1940, was remodeled in collaboration between the architecture firm Escher Gunewardena and art photographer and filmmaker Alex Prager.

NOTEBOOK

City Council Elections

A dozen candidates have filed paperwork to run in the Council District 1 and 13 elections on June 7.

Councilman Gil Cedillo is seeking his third term to represent Council District 1. Candidates seeking to oust him are public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez, community organizer Ronald Duarte, businessman and former LAUSD employee Jesse Rosas and Westlake North Neighborhood Council member Elaine Alaniz, a filmmaker and crisis responder.

Councilman Mitch O'Farrell is running for a third term to represent Council District 13. People seeking to take O'Farrell's seat were community organizer Al Corado; Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Stephen Johnson; labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez; self-identified defense sales representative Carlos Flowers; Kate Pynoos, former homelessness policy adviser to Councilman Mike Bonin; adjudicator Chad Michael Manuel; and housing rights advocate and Rampart Village Neighborhood Council President Rachael Rose Luckey.

Candidates still need to gather signatures of at least 500 voters to get their names on the ballot.

