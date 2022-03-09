Good Morning!

NEWS

Atwater Village: Three suspects are in custody in connection with a series of home invasions and robberies in Atwater Village, North Hollywood and Tarzana. Police said they believed two of the suspects were involved in a Feb. 13 home/invasion robbery in the 3900 block of Edenhurst Avenue in Atwater. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Echo Park Lake fence debate

By Barry Lank

Echo Park: A temporary fence around Echo Park Lake has been up for nearly a year, and it’s not clear when or whether it will ever come down.

In late March of last year, the chain-link fence was installed after a large homeless encampment was removed and the park shut down for two months for repairs and renovation.

Repairs were made, and the park reopened. But the fence has remained.

Divided by the Fence

“When it comes to the fence - or a fence - there’s a split,” said Dan Halden, spokesman for Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, about removing or leaving the fence. “There’s lots of different opinions on that matter, depending on who you talk to. So we’ve been collecting that and digesting that.”

In an informal poll conducted by The Eastsider last May, a clear majority didn't want a fence. In July, the Echo Park Neighborhood Council asked O'Farrell to take down the barrier.

Nick Marcone, the neighborhood council's secretary, says the council has not changed its position.

“We hope to see some action taken soon as it's been nearly an entire year of the same messaging from CD13,” Marcone said.

Speaking for himself, Marcone said that “it's been extremely frustrating to see a makeshift, chain link fence around the lake for nearly a year without action either way.”

In contrast to Echo Park Lake, a fence erected in October at MacArthur Park, where another homeless encampment was removed, was taken down last month after repairs were made.

A political issue

One person in favor of keeping the Echo Park fence is Steve Johnson, one of the candidates running against O’Farrell in the upcoming June election.

“Under no circumstances can this fence be taken down and turn this park back over to the gangs and drug dealers who occupied it,” he said.

But other candidates for the District 13 seat want the fence removed:

“This fence is a symbol for the single largest and most public failure of Homelessness Policy in recent memory,” said Hugo Martinez.

Albert Corado said the fence “signifies the city's priorities and how they choose to address important issues like homelessness.”

Kate Pynoos said the fence represents the city's failed policies and could also impede paramedics who need emergency access.

Halden said the next step is to send the Department of Parks and Recreation an assessment about the fence and other possible alterations.

Go here for a full version of this story

Mountain lion sighting in Silver Lake

Silver Lake: Did P-22 get bored with Griffith Park? Silver Lake residents on Tuesday night posted reports, photos and video clips of what looks like a mountain lion or bobcat, strolling past garages and taking a break near trash cans. One sighting spotted the big cat on Elevado, another on Redcliff and a third near Berkeley and Westerly.

A quick check with LAPD on Tuesday night turned up no reports of a mountain lion roaming the streets of Silver Lake. But if you have a photo and details, please reply to this newsletter with any info.

Some residents speculated that the animal was P-22, the famed mountain lion that roams around Griffith Park. The Silver Lake lion appears to be wearing a tracking device similar to the one worn by P-22.

The L.A. Times had more info on the sighting.

Honoring a home-grown Nobel-Prize winner

Los Feliz: The City Council approved a motion by Councilmember Nithya Raman to name the intersection of Aloha and St. George streets in honor of a Nobel-Prize-winning physicist.

Barry Barish, a professor emeritus at Caltech, shared a Nobel Prize in 2017 for his work at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory and his observation of gravitational waves.

“Dr. Barry Barish Square" will be next to Marshall High, where Barish graduated in 1954 after attending Micheltorena Elementary and Thomas Starr King Middle School.

Jail development deal delayed

Lincoln Heights: City staff need more time to negotiate a deal with developers to turn the old Lincoln Heights Jail into a sprawling residential and commercial complex.

The original concept to transform the city-owned property was unveiled in November 2017 by Lincoln Property Company and Fifteen Group. But environmental issues and other problems, as well as the pandemic, have delayed the process.

A previous extension was granted in early 2020, pushing back the deadline to this May. But now, another extension is needed, according to the city’s Chief Legislative Analyst, which is negotiating the agreement. The analyst is asking for another 12 months to come up with a deal, with an option for an additional year-long extension.

“The Jail has been subject to vandalism, fallen into disrepair, and will require removal of hazardous materials in order to make the building habitable,” the analyst's request stated.

