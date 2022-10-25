Good Morning!
📷 Eastside Scene
Mount Washington: Get in! Your ride to Halloween is waiting on San Rafael Drive. Thanks to Todd Frankel for the photo.
MOUNT WASHINGTON
When will the road to Kite Hill reopen?
It’s hard to beat the vista from the top of Avenue 37, otherwise known as Kite Hill. But don’t plan on driving along there: The road was closed ten months ago, and officials aren’t saying when it will reopen.
Some residents have complained about the prolonged closure.
“I don’t get why the road would be closed so long, such a dangerous trap for residents if there is ever a fire,” said David Durling, who lives in the southeast corner of Mount Washington. He tweeted that the closure has cut off him and his neighbors from the rest of the neighborhood.
This blocked-off section of Avenue 37 near Andalusia Avenue is a narrow, 350-strip of road with no homes on either side to obstruct spectacular panoramic views of the San Gabriel Mountains to the northeast and the Downtown skyline to the southwest.
The street was initially blocked off at the end of January after several incidents of gang violence, according to Lisa Lorentson, president of the Mount Washington Homeowners Alliance. The final straw was a carjacking/kidnapping last December. A young couple hanging out on the hill was taken and forced to withdraw money from ATMs around the city, then dropped off elsewhere in town, according to one neighbor.
In an email to a constituent last March, Bill Cody, a field representative for City Councilmember Gil Cedillo, also listed two shootings, several reported armed robberies, and two hit-and-runs.
So the road was closed under the prompting of the police and Cedillo’s office, Lorentson said. The street now has a fence at one end and a portable gate at the other - with pedestrians able to pass through. Cody said last March that the City would eventually open the gates during the day and close them at sundown.
However, no one at the LAPD or Council District 1 has responded to The Eastsider with any updates.
In a recent email to Lorentson, the council office said that lights would be installed along the road soon.
“Once they get the lights up and working, they are going to be opening the gates,” Lorentson said.
ECHO PARK
She died unseen, unknown and alone in a parking lot
Her name was Natalie Schaffer. She was Caucasian, 33 years old, from St. Louis. Her family had not seen her in years, and she had been wandering around most of her life, said LAPD Officer Juan Mendoza.
Beyond that, we know little about Schaffer, who was accidentally run over and killed by a big-rig truck while lying down in a Vons parking lot, officials say.
Mendoza interviewed homeless people nearby, but no one knew who she was. Nor was the homeless woman's family cooperative in the investigation, he said.
The SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition had no record of her. Neither did the group's Tuesday morning shower program just down the street from the Vons, according to director John Dowd.
On Oct. 4 at about 1 a.m., Schaffer was lying under some debris in the supermarket parking lot at Alvarado and Montana streets when the large truck rolled over her while making a U-turn. The driver thought he had merely hit a pile of trash until someone nearby told him what happened, said Mendoza.
Schaffer was pronounced dead in the parking lot. The cause of death was traumatic injuries, said the county coroner.
🗒️ Notebook
Silver Lake: A virtual meeting will be held at 6 pm today to review a draft environmental impact report of the Silver Lake Reservoirs Master Plan. The proposed project would redesign the area around the Silver Lake and Ivanhoe reservoirs with a series of park zones and recreational amenities linked by a 2.5-mile, tree-lined promenade. The public will have until Dec. 2 to comment on the report.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Oct 26
Highland Park: Get your teens and kids ready for Halloween at the Arroyo Seco Regional Library. Recycle a tote bag and turn it into a trick-or-treat bag with colorful duct tape.
Eagle Rock Los Feliz: Need help filling out the Section 8 Waiting List Lottery application? The Libraries in Eagle Rock and Los Feliz have HACLA Ambassadors ready to assist.
Boyle Heights: Go on a ghost tour of Boyle Heights and listen to a paranormal lecture with the writer of Real Women Have Curves, Josefina Lopez, and psychic medium Claudia Diaz.
Thursday, Oct 27
Highland Park: Celebrate poetry, music and art at The Pop Hop. Check out Meliza Bañales' new book, root for the underdog, listen to music by Velvet Penny and witness new art by Kenzo Martinez.
