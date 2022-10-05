Good Morning!
📷 Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: Residents who live near Vendome and Marathon streets were treated to a geyser and a rainbow Tuesday morning after a truck reportedly sheared off a fire hydrant. Thanks to Ianthe Zevos for the photo.
📣 News
Woman killed in parking lot
Echo Park: A woman lying down in a Vons parking lot was run over and killed by a big rig truck early Tuesday morning. Police said that the woman, in her 30s, was fatally injured about 1 a.m. near Alvarado and Montana streets. LAPD Det. Juan Campos told KTLA that the driver thought he had hit a pile of debris and was not aware that he had run over somebody until another person informed him. The Eastsider
Vacant bank burns
Boyle Heights: Fire crews extinguished a greater-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon in a vacant Bank of America branch in the 1300 block of South Soto Street, said the L.A. Fire Department. Soto was closed to traffic as firefighters spent almost 90 minutes to knock down the blaze, which began shortly after 1 pm. The cause of the fire was under investigation. A man identified as a person of interest was being interviewed by police at the scene.
House fire injury
Boyle Heights: A man suffered severe burns in a house fire early this morning in the 1900 block of E. Second Street, said the L.A. Fire Department. No one else was injured in the Greater Alarm fire, reported at about 3:30 am. The cause is under investigation.
ECHO PARK
The Echo Park Lake lotus bed has faded away -- again
The biggest event in the neighborhood is the Lotus Festival, held in July when the lotus bed blooms at Echo Park Lake.
But this July, the lotus bed was relatively bare.
"It was shocking how few [plants] there were," said Echo Park Neighborhood Councilmember Liz Staley at a meeting.
It wasn’t much better last year. Initially planted in the 1920s and restored nearly a decade ago, the lotus bed has shrunk in recent years.
Why? City officials don't seem to know.
The Department of Recreation and Parks says aquatic plants are the responsibility of LA Sanitation & Environment. But the sanitation department declined to comment beyond what the parks department said.
Photos presented to the neighborhood council in June showed how the lotus bed had receded since 2013.
In July, Jon Rasmusen with the Pond Company, which had maintained the aquatic plants, told the council that the lotus bed hadn’t seen any major work since it was replanted. A contract to maintain the aquatic plants had expired.
The lotus bed has been in trouble before. It died off in 2008 but was replanted in 2013. A few years later, however, the lotus were once again scarce.
In 2019, a Rec & Parks supervisor listed numerous potential problems, from water conditions and a lack of nutrients to birds or fish disturbing the plants. No specific reason, however, was singled out.
Currently, the main issue seems to be the lack of fertilization.
“The lotus is a potted, contained plant,” Rasmussen told the neighborhood council. “If you take any potted contained plant and you don't fertilize it for nine years, any gardener, any farmer would know what would happen to that plant. You need to augment it with some kind of fertilization.”
The neighborhood council is preparing to ask the city to fund more maintenance at the lake, said Staley.
Meanwhile, residents like Thomas DeBoe, who has taken walks around the lake for more than twenty years, have noticed the lack of lotuses.
“Everybody was excited about the return of the lotus,” said DeBoe. But, in the last three years, “it’s just been dismal.”
Correction
Yesterday's newsletter contained the wrong bio for school board candidate Maria Brenes. Here's the correct info:
- Resident of El Sereno
- Children: Mother of two children, ages 10 and 12, who attend LAUSD schools
- Education: Attended LAUSD schools from K-Fourth grade before enrolling in the Mountain Empire School District schools in East San Diego County.
🗒️ Notebook
P-22 Mural
Silver Lake: P-22, the lonely mountain lion that lives in Griffith Park, is being honored with a mural, reports the SGV Tribune. “Peace, Love and P-22” is being painted on the side of a gym in the 1900 block of Hyperion Avenue. Artist Corie Mattie appears to be reproducing the same design she created for a graphic to promote the upcoming P-22 Day Festival in Griffith Park. Mattie also has a puma tattoo on her leg and once encountered the big cat when it spent a few hours in her backyard. Her drawing of the cat proceeded to go viral on social media.
Homeless center opposition
Boyle Heights - Some neighbors near the old Sears store are resisting plans to house several thousand homeless people at the shuttered 26-acre property, ABC7 reported. Dozens showed up recently to protest the plan, saying it would pose a hazard in a community that is already struggling with safety issues related to homeless people. The property owner, Izek Shomoff, has scaled back his plans but still proposes to house up to 2,500 on the site, says the L.A. Times.
Mahjong Monday
El Sereno - It was Mahjong Monday at Cal State L.A., the University Times reported. The Asian Pacific Islander Student Resource Center set up two tables of the tile-matching game, following the Filipino version in which tiles with flowers are excluded. This was the first time many students had played the game, which seems to date back to around the 1800s, and is known as “China’s national past-time,” the Times said. The resource center plans to make Mahjong Monday a monthly event.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Oct 5
Lincoln Heights: Shop for fresh veggies and fruits at the Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market.
Thursday, Oct 6
LA State Historic Park: Check out X-aMEN-ing Masculinities. A free event with live performances, art installations, a ball and more by 15 established artists.
