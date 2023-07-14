It's Friday, finally!
Today is Bastille Day. Joyeux Quatorze Juillet!
Now let's get to today's news -- tout de suite!
-- Robert Fulton
📷 Eastside Scene
Highland Park: Beware the security guard donkey. Thanks to Roberta Tinajero for the photo.
📢 News
Police pursuit
Echo Park & Silver Lake: Two burglary suspects are in police custody today while two other remain at large after they led police on a high sped freeway chase Thursday night that ended when they abandoned their SUV and ran through the streets on the border of Silver Lake and Echo Park. The Eastsider
Homeless man shot
Highland Park: A homeless man is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday night in a shooting that police believe is gang-related, according to preliminary police reports. The 35-year-old victim was near Avenue 53 and York Boulevard when he was approached by a man who pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds, striking the victim. The Eastsider
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Free pre-approved ADU plans
Pre-approved plans for Accessory Dwelling Units are now available for free through the city's Department of Building and Safety. The city has made such pre-approved plans available since 2021, but they needed to be purchased from an architect or designer. City Council Councilmember Kevin de Leon allocated funds to develop a free set of pre-approved plans -- called the YOU-ADU -- that can be downloaded and are more universal for most parcels in the city, said spokesman Pete Brown. Go here for information about the program. Go here for the application portal.
Cypress Park
Prefabricated homes have arrived for a temporary homeless community near the traffic roundabout where San Fernando Road, and Riverside Drive meet. It's on track to accept 100 new residents by this fall, according to city officials. The Eastsider
East Hollywood
A five-story, 16-unit apartment building at 4575 Santa Monica Blvd. is nearly finished, Urbanize reported. It stands within walking distance of the Vermont-Santa Monica Metro station, and near the Cahuenga Branch Library. Featured in an Eastsider article about Transit Oriented Community projects, the building stands noticeably taller than other nearby structures, despite its modest footprint.
El Sereno
Activists seeking to preserve open space are creating “guerilla gardens” of native plants — and letting people nearby know those gardens are open to anyone, LA Taco reports. A crucial element in that effort? The Southern California black walnut — “uniquely common on El Sereno's hillsides, and considered threatened by the California Native Plant Society,” LA Taco says.
Silver Lake
A Spanish-style four-bedroom in the hills just sold for $4,325,000, making it the most expensive home sale on the Eastside in the last week, according to records on Redfin. It's also nearly twice as much as the sprawling custom-built home cost just four years ago.
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Modern hillside Highland Park home
- Lake Arrowhead mountain retreat
- Inizio Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
⏳ FLASHBACK FRIDAY | ATWATER VILLAGE
Atwater 'Ill-age: Where the Beastie Boys once recorded
About four years after declaring “No Sleep ’til Brooklyn,” the Beastie Boys set up a recording studio on the second floor of a building at the corner of Glendale Boulevard and Larga Avenue.
The Beastie Boys recorded their third album, as well as parts of their fourth and fifth, here, creating music that brought them back from the commercial failure of their second album, “Paul's Boutique.”
This was back in 1990, when recording engineer Mario Caldato Jr. suggested the band build out their own space to save themselves the hourly charges of professional studios, according to freelance reporter Eric Drucker. So Michael "Mike D" Diamond, Adam "MCA" Yauch, and Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz found themselves a “no-name studio," in the words of G-Son, a company that now occupies the space.
The guys set up recording equipment as well as a sort of clubhouse for themselves — including a skate ramp and half a basketball court. Then they recorded “Check Your Head” between 1991 and 1992 -- using the metal staircase in the back alley in the video for “Pass the Mic.” The album went platinum the following year and double-platinum by the end of the decade.
The Beasties would also regularly eat at an Italian place across the street from the studio, according to Flood Magazine. The eatery was called Nonni is now the location of Hail Mary Pizza.
The boys also apparently went to Netty’s take-out on Silver Lake Boulevard (now Yakuza Sushi) because the band did a throwaway song called “Netty’s Girl” about a woman who worked there, Drucker said. It featured perfectly dreadful vocals from Diamond, a musical core from “Hey There, Lonely Girl,” and a video filmed partly on Echo Park Lake.
The group also recorded tracks there for two more albums -- “Ill Communication” and “Hello Nasty.” But by album six in 2004, they were back in New York. The last Beastie Boys album came out in 2011, a year before Yauch died of cancer at age 47.
G-SON now uses the former studio area as art space for events, classes, exhibits, and so on, according to its managing director Sara Silkin. But there is a recording studio -- run by another company -- where the Beasties used to have their offices, Silkin said. And the building has a memorial mural of Yauch’s face gazing out onto Larga Avenue.
📢 City News
• Texas sends third busload of immigrants to L.A. The Eastsider
• Hollywood actors to join writers on the picket line The Eastsider
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, July 14
Echo Park: Check out the first interdisciplinary show, Lost and Found: Flask/Comb/Pillow, featuring readings, art and vinly DJ sets at Stories Books & Café.
Saturday, July 15
Echo Park: Celebrate Asian food and culture at the 42nd Los Angeles Lotus Festival, which this year showcases Indonesia. The event will feature rice paper lanterns floating upon the lake in an adaptation of Indonesia's Buddhist Festival. (July 15-16)
Elysian Valley: Join CaleDNA at Rattlesnake Park for Soil Sample Collecting and a Nature Walk along the LA River. This community science event will document species data, use the iNaturalist app to tag photos of wildlife and take eDNA samples of soil.
Highland Park: Learn about Bokashi, a simple fermented composting process ideal for those who live in small homes.
Sunday, July 16
Highland Park: There's a book launch event happening at The Pop-Hop with dietitian/nutritionist, Christy Harrison, author of the "The Wellness Trap," a book about the harms of wellness culture.
📈 216 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
