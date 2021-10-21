Good Morning!

NEWS

Dodger blues

A 9-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series put the Dodgers on the brink of elimination. LA Times

Councilman suspended

City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas was suspended from office by a divided LA City Council, hours before he entered a not-guilty plea to federal bribery and conspiracy charges stemming from his time serving on the county Board of Supervisors. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

A video journey above Colorado Boulevard

There are two possible futures for Colorado Boulevard - and Metro is showing them in a pair of videos.

The videos show animated renderings of Eagle Rock’s section of the Bus Rapid Transit line that's set to run between North Hollywood to Pasadena. It's an 18-mile express bus lane from the North Hollywood Metro Station to the L Line in Old Town Pasadena.

Colorado Boulevard — after some resistance from residents and business owners— has been included along this route, which means part of the traffic lanes will be sliced away for a dedicated bus lane.

But what about the rest of the street? Will it have two lanes going in either direction for car traffic, or just one?

Read more in The Eastsider

Gold Line adjacent

After more than a year of working from home, are you looking forward to returning to your workplace but dreading that traffic? This week's Now Asking features three properties in East LA, Highland Park and Lincoln Heights near the Gold Line, providing you a car-free commute to your job.

Read more in The Eastsider

Charming Silver Lake pied-á-terre

Imagine this. It’s Sunday morning, you wake up to a cool breeze drifting through slightly opened French doors and gentle sunbeams grazing across your bed. You stretch as you walk to the spacious living room with post & beam ceilings and linger as you gaze out at a view of the Griffith Observatory and Hollywood sign.

You are immediately reminded that you live in the greatest town on earth, and not only that, in the hills of Silver Lake.

• Find out more about this home

Local Public Schools Offering Enriching Education for Student Success

Public schools like Alliance College-Ready Public Schools, Ednovate, Green Dot Public Schools-CA and KIPP SoCal Public Schools quickly learned that, even during a global pandemic, in today’s competitive college-going environment, schools must offer students and their families an enriching public education requiring resources, services, and added supports so that they can succeed in college, careers and beyond.

• Read more about these schools

GOOD TO KNOW

Sweeping up East LA

The good news is that street sweepers will be coming around more frequently -- once a week instead of twice a month -- across City Terrace and East LA. The bad news is that parking enforcement will also be coming out more frequently, too. Weekly sweeping on residential streets resumes on Monday, Oct. 25, according to County Supervisor Hilda Solis. Parking enforcement will start issuing warnings on Nov. 1 before issuing tickets on Nov. 15.

NOTEBOOK

Show me the goods

Morrow Soft Goods, which designs everything from bedding and pillows to aprons and robes, has opened its first showroom in addition to a studio and office in Lincoln Heights. Business of Home

Got Art?

ArtUnite is an online and in-person art auction that will benefit Central City Action Committee, an Angelino Heights nonprofit that works with at-risk youth. Organizers are asking local artists and collectors are to submit work for the auction. The deadline is Nov. 12. (The Eastsider is an ArtUnite sponsor).

