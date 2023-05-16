Hello Tuesday!
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Thanks to Jonathan Hyde for sharing his photo taken during an open house at Fire Station No. 20 on Sunset Boulevard.
📢 News
Fatal shooting
East L.A.: -- A man was killed in an apparent gang-related shooting Monday night on Whittier Boulevard near Salazar Park. The wounded man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Eastsider
ELYSIAN HEIGHTS
Jogger seeks the man who kept him alive
Glen Phillips would like to know who saved his life
The 56-year-old music management professional has posted a flier - and is planning a press conference - to find the person who performed CPR on him after he had a heart attack in Elysian Park.
On the morning of April 7, Phillips was jogging along the Elysian Park Trail when he collapsed near the Marian Harlow Memorial Grove. Someone nearby called for help, and that’s when someone appeared, saying he knew CPR.
People nearby didn't give much of a description for him - male, fit, possibly Latino. Whoever it was, he worked on Phillips until the ambulance arrived.
The Echo Park resident was then taken to Glendale Memorial Hospital, where he was put into a hypothermic coma to prevent brain damage. Phillips himself says he remembers none of this. Not the heart attack, the CPR, the hospital, any of it.
“I remember getting ready to go on a run,” said Phillips, who lives about a block from the trail. “I run Elysian Park several times a week. I left between 8 am and 9 am. My mind shuts down for running. I don’t remember having a cardiac arrest, or clutching my chest, or falling over.”
Since then, Phillips has placed a flier at exactly one location: The spot where he dropped.
“A very generous person gave me CPR and saved my life,” the flier states. “I’m looking to get in touch with him so I can thank him personally.”
Phillips will also hold a press conference on May 24 at Glendale Memorial Hospital alongside a doctor, the EMTs who took him in, and possibly the person who called 911.
“It’s just to share this,” Phillips said. “It’s a happy ending in a day and age when there aren’t a lot of them.”
To reach Phillips, email him at phillipsglen@gmail.com.
GLASSELL PARK
Historic school has educated students for more than a century
The Glassell Park Elementary STEAM Magnet campus has been host to students for more than a century.
The campus, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, opened its doors in 1912, said Christian Taylor, a historic preservation specialist with the Los Angeles Unified School District. When the school opened, it was known as Washington Park School. In 1920 the school was renamed Glassell Park.
Although none of the 1912 buildings exist, the school has significant structures, such as the main campus building, which was built in 1924 at a cost of about $110,000, according to a Los Angeles Times article.
The Spanish Colonial Revival building was the design of architect Edward Cray Taylor, the same architect who added Art Deco style features when the structure was remodeled in 1934. Additional remodeling work was done, bringing elements of PWA Moderne to the building
The combination of architectural styles “gives it a really unique look,” Christian Taylor said.
🎒 Eastside Parent
🏫 More School News
Principal shake up following student protests
East LA: Following months of student unrest at Torres East Los Angeles Performing Arts Magnet, a message went out Friday to faculty, staff and parents informing them that Principal John Edward Estoesta will not return to the school, according to an L.A. Unified spokesperson.
Earlier this month, Estoesta went on leave, the Boyle Heights Beat reported.
Students had been trying to convey their concerns to district about the campus climate under the principal, including his treatment of teacher James Lotter who was away from school for about a week in March. Students initially thought Lotter had been dismissed, sparking two days of protests.
Last week a delegation that included students and members of Inner City Struggle, an education non-profit, went before the school board to urge members to address the matter before teachers left the school to teach elsewhere, said Kori Troupe, a Torres senior and an organizer of a recent student protest.
According to a district spokesperson, students, faculty, staff and others will have a chance to give their input on a future principal.
LAUSD summer school registration open
L.A. Unified is accepting summer school registration applications for students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade until June 6. The district will offer in-person and virtual courses. Go here for additional summer school information.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, May 17
Boyle Heights: Get some laughs in at Comedy Night at Boyle Heights Tavern. Headlining the night is comedian Marquez.
Thursday, May 18
East Los Angeles: Children can create a cardboard mandolin and explore the science of making music at the East L.A. Library. This STEAM Storytime will explore Juan Garcia Esquivel's music from the late '50s to the early '60s.
Eagle Rock: Catch a play at Oxy Arts. Admission is free for A Doll's House, Part 2. Bring some friends or come alone and enjoy the show.
💡 Good to Know
Mental Health Awareness Month Resources
