📷 Eastside Scene
The Goodyear blimp floats over Elysian Park at the start of Tuesday's Dodger game. Thanks to Paul Greenstein, who took the photo from Lincoln Heights.
📢 News
Teen assaulted
El Sereno: Police sought the public's help to identify and locate the man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old Tuesday in El Sereno Park. The suspect approached the victim with an unknown weapon and forced the teen into a park bathroom. The Eastsider
Attempted carjacking
East Hollywood: A man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after he was stabbed during an attempted carjacking. Officers called to the 1500 block of Mariposa Avenue at about 10 pm learned that the victim had been stabbed by two assailants who were unable to steal the victim's car, said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez. The suspects fled the area. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, Lopez said.
Councilmembers under pressure
By City News Service & Jesus Sanchez
Nearly half of the City Council signed a motion today calling for council members Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign for taking part in a conversation that included racist comments aimed at Councilman Mike Bonin's 2-year-old Black adopted son and at other ethnic groups.
Cedillo, whose district includes Highland Park and Lincoln Heights, and De León, whose district stretches from Eagle Rock to Boyle Heights, were both in the council chamber today, drawing angry retorts from the crowd, which repeatedly chanted "Leave." The two councilmembers finally complied to the cheers of the crowd, allowing the meeting to begin.
President Biden, who will be in Los Angeles this week, joined the chorus of those who said that Cedillo, De León and Martinez, who represents part of the northeast San Fernando Valley, should resign.
"The president is glad to see one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but they all should. He believes that they all should resign," said his press secretary.
Signs calling on De León to resign were placed in front of his home.
The resignation of the three councilmembers would temporarily leave the City Council with only one Latino representative (Monica Rodriguez) in a city that is nearly 50% Latino. It would also mean that more than a dozen Eastside communities would lack a voice on the council.
El SERENO
Crash leaves family grieving for a young father
Gerardo Ambrocio worked hard right up until the moment he died.
Ambrocio was a landscaper who was struck and killed last month when a car rode up onto a center median on Huntington Drive. He was 31.
"He wanted to give our son a better future," said Jessica Corrales, the mother of Ambrocio's seven-year-old son, Gerald.
Born in Oaxaca, Mexico, Ambrocio first came to the United States in 2015. He started working for BMC Landscaping, a city contractor, six years ago, according to Julio Torres, director of the El Sereno office of City Councilmember Kevin de Leon.
Ambrocio lived alone in Covina. He liked video games and off-roading and rooted for the Real Madrid soccer team. But mostly, he worked to support his family: His son and Corrales, who live in the Los Angeles area, and his father, who died last month. Ambrocio himself was an only child.
On the afternoon of September 28, Ambrocio and the landscaping crew were doing regular weekly maintenance on the wide, grassy median when the crash occurred.
Ambrocio died instantly. The driver was charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, said Detective Juan Campos with the LAPD Central Traffic Division.
Torres, whose office is near the crash scene, has set up a Go Fund Me page to cover Ambrocio’s funeral expenses, and the LAPD is trying to connect his son’s mother with government assistance for victims, Torres said.
"Gerardo loved taking Gerald to the lake so they can feed the ducks," Corrales said. "He was a great father to our son. Always going beyond so our son had everything he needed. One thing they enjoyed doing together was playing video games. My son misses him deeply."
Who will lead City Council District 13?
Voters in City Council District 13, which stretches from Hollywood to Echo Park, will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to decide whether to re-elect Mitch O’Farrell to a third term or side with political newcomer Hugo Soto-Martinez, a labor organizer who emerged as the top vote-getter in June’s primary.
Here’s a rundown on the candidate’s priorities and positions on a few issues:
3 Top Priorities
O’Farrell:
- Affordable housing and permanent supportive housing for the homeless
- Jobs
- Making communities more livable and safe, including encouraging renewable energy
Soto-Martinez:
- Capping abandoned oil wells
- A bigger push on affordable housing
- Citywide reduction in homelessness
👥 Response to Homelessness
O’Farrell: Coordinate with other council districts and fight for state and other monies to raise the amount of affordable housing (meaning it’s reserved for low and moderate income tenants) to match the current level in his council district.
Soto-Martinez: Create a council office to act immediately when an encampment is established and conduct an audit of all the empty or underused structures -- such as hotels, stores and office buildings -- that could be converted to permanent housing.
🏘️ Housing Development: Is there too much? Too little?
O’Farrell: Los Angeles has a lot of space that is under-developed. “We don’t have to sacrifice our neighborhoods for the sake of the way we grow,” he said, “ and that’s always the balance we must strike….”
Soto-Martinez: The housing that has been built “has not been housing that working people, that essential workers can afford.” Between 20% to 30% of some new developments should include affordable units instead -- far above current levels, he said.
🚔 Defunding the Police / Police Reform
O’Farrell: He disagrees with talk of abolishing police. But O’Farrell supports training techniques and alternatives to certain police calls for service. Such an approach has been tried in Hollywood. “A practitioner with expertise in homelessness” may be sent to a site in lieu of a uniformed police officer, he said.
Soto-Martinez: He did not specify how much he wants to move out of the police budget. Instead of deploying police to a homeless problem, he favors an unarmed response team with an EMT and a mental health clinician. “We are giving the police all these responsibilities that, frankly, they don’t want to do."
🚌 Public Transportation
O’Farrell: More resources are needed to increase safety on buses and trains, increasing ridership, and for bike riders. Passengers “need to feel safer on our buses and our Metro Red Iine … and they need to feel safe as a bicyclist as well.”
Soto-Martinez: He favors a more robust biking system and broadening the definition of public transportation to include pedestrians as well as bikers. He also noted that Vision Zero - an initiative to reduce traffic fatalities to zero - is not properly staffed and also prefers a fare-free Metro system.
$4 million political gamble
The election - and the election spending - continues heating up in the race for City Council in District 13.
About $4 million has so far flowed into the contest between Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell and Hugo Soto-Martinez. That amount includes the June primary and the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.
Total direct campaign contributions to both candidates now top $1.2 million. Those direct contributions, however, are dwarfed by the more than $2.7 million in spending from groups independent of the candidates.
🗒️ Notebook
Congressional candidate forum
Election: The League of Women Voters will host a candidate forum Wednesday, Oct. 12 for the California 30th Congressional District, where Congressman Adam Schiff is running against Silver Lake Neighborhood Council member Maebe A. Girl, believed to be the first openly trans nonbinary candidate in a general Congressional election.
Griffith Park: A woman who allegedly killed a 70-year-old man by running him over with his own car in a Griffith Park parking lot and then fled the scene was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts. Sonia Sovereign, 31, is set to be arraigned Nov. 9 on one count each of murder, hit-and-run resulting in death and driving or taking a vehicle without consent, said the District Attorney. She remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, according to jail records.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Oct 12
Virtual: Register for the LA Tech Career Fair. This exclusive tech hiring event is looking for diverse non-traditional candidates.
Thursday, Oct 13
The Greek Theatre: Catch R&B and soul singer Jhené Aiko at the Greek Theatre with August 08.
Cypress Park: Celebrate racial and religious diversity at VoiceRaise, LA Voice's annual fundraiser. Join community members and faith leaders for an uplifting gathering. Appetizers will be provided.
☝️ One Last Thing
Early Eagle Rock: Only a few billboards and a gas station sign can be seen in this circa 1920 photo of Colorado Boulevard and Figueroa Street.
