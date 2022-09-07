Good Morning!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
We've got lots of news waiting for you. Read on for your Wednesday report.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
News
Eagle Rock Standoff
A man suspected of taking a woman hostage in a vehicle during a domestic dispute was taken into custody Tuesday night following a three-hour standoff, according to the LAPD. The incident began when a man with a gun was reported in the 1900 block of Poppy Peak Drive. The man and a woman drove off, but officers located the vehicle near Figueroa Street and La Loma Drive. After the woman was allowed to exit, the man surrendered at about 7:30 pm, said LAPD spokesman Tony Im. A gun was recovered at the Poppy Peak location.
LAUSD Hack
The school district was the target of a ransomware attack over the Labor Day holiday that disrupted online systems but did not stop classes from resuming Tuesday. The cyberattack temporarily interfered with the LAUSD website and email system. But officials said employee health care and payroll were not impacted, nor did the cyber incident impact safety and emergency mechanisms in place at schools. The Eastsider
MOUNT WASHINGTON
Who will takeover the Southwest Museum?
The owner of the historic Southwest Museum says it has tentatively found an organization to takeover and revive the historic landmark. But it wont identify the group just yet.
More than three years ago The Autry Museum of the American West, which took over the Southwest in 2003, announced that it was “seeking organizations to propose innovative and financially sustainable concepts” for the Mount Washington property and the nearby Casa de Adobe.
The Autry said it was open to proposals from arts organizations and educational institutions to historic property developers and private businesses.
On Tuesday, in response to an inquiry by The Eastsider, the Autry issued a statement saying that it had "recently executed a pre-development agreement" with an entity to revitalize and reuse the two sites. "While specific details have not yet been determined, the selected respondent will spend the next several months exploring the best path forward."
The Autry did not identify the "selected respondent."
L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis in 2019 proposed that the county consider teaming up with other agencies to buy the Southwest. Solis' fellow supervisors approved her motion, but a proposal was never submitted, said a spokeswoman for the supervisor.
The Arroyo Arts Collective and several other Northeast L.A. arts groups did submit a proposal. "We didn't receive any response," said Ralph Waxman, co-president of the collective. "We never heard anything."
The Autry has tried before to partner with others to operate the Southwest while battling critics who claimed promises to run it as a full-fledged museum were never honored.
While the Autry has invested millions in the Southwest, the facility is normally open for only a few hours a week to the public, and most of its valuable collection of Native American artifacts has been moved to a Burbank storage facility.
Museum closed until further notice
In other Southwest Museum news ... The museum has closed its doors temporarily following a fire department inspection.
The abrupt closure last month sent organizers of the upcoming Discovery Tour Revival scrambling to find another starting point for the Northeast L.A. arts and studio tour.
The hillside museum closed following "a number of safety concerns" found during an L.A. Fire Department inspection, according to a statement issued by the Autry. The Southwest will remain closed to the public until further notice.
The Autry did not say what the concerns were but said they must be addressed for the facility to comply with the municipal code. "The Autry is reviewing the LAFD's report and assessing the timeline and fiscal impact of the repairs needed."
The Southwest was open only on Saturday afternoons. But the Arroyo Arts Collective had booked the museum as the starting point and exhibition area for its Sept. 17 Discovery Tour Revival, which had been on hiatus for five years.
"The museum was our hub," said Waxman. Now, Avenue 50 Studio in Highland Park will serve as the tour's starting point. But an image of the Southwest Museum's tower remains on the event poster.
EAST LOS ANGELES
A new start for El Nuevo Amanecer
The five-story El Nuevo Amanecer apartments were only a few months from completion when a giant fire destroyed the affordable housing project two years ago.
Now, after the rubble has been cleared and insurance and financial matters squared away, construction has resumed on the building that will provide 61 affordable apartments for low-income families and homeless veterans.
"Our team had to emerge from the ashes and re-start our building, said Monica Mejia, President of East L.A. Community Corp., the non-profit developer behind El Nuevo Amanecer.
According to the developer, the apartments overlooking the intersection of 1st and Rowan streets are expected to be ready for move-ins by October next year.
However, no information was available on the neighboring Unique Theater building and other nearby structures that were heavily damaged by the fire.
A 17-year-old male was taken into custody in connection with the fire, which caused at least $7 million in damage.
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an editor to manage our coverage of Eastside schools and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details.
Things to Do
Wednesday, Sept 7
Los Feliz: Join comic cartoonist Kevin Fagan of "Drabble" fame for breakfast and a presentation at the LA Breakfast club.
Silver Lake: Want to break into the music industry? Connect with professionals and creatives at the Something Dope Open Mic and Music Industry Networking Mixer at Los Globos.
How useful was today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
One More Thing
Splooting Squirrels: Reader Elizabeth M. pointed out that yesterday's photo of a squirrel splayed across a Silver Lake bird bath was an example of splooting. Splooting? The word is used to describe when a squirrel stretches out on its belly to cool off. We've never heard the term, but a lot of us will be splooting as our heat wave is expected to continue through the weekend.
That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
233 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 233 readers. Our goal is to have 500 contributors by the end of the year.
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.