Send in the dogs

The city has been looking for ways to protect an important radio transmission tower atop a fire-prone hill in Elysian Park. A park advocacy group thinks it has a solution: off-leash dog trails.

The Citizens' Committee to Save Elysian Park says creating off-leash dog trails on aptly named Radio Hill would attract more people and their pooches to the remote corner of the park. That in turn would create more "eyes and ears" to discourage illicit activity and prevent and report fires on the hill.

“Not only will this create an outdoor destination for local dog owners to explore, but we also believe a greater presence will help secure the radio towers and improve safety in the area,” said Taylor Renee Haynes, the secretary for Citizens Committee.

The committee has set up an online petition and The Eastsider created an online poll.

More in The Eastsider

Making L.A. a better place

Three Eastside organizations were among the recipients of $1 million in grants intended to make L.A. a better place:

• Las Fotos out of Boyle Heights won $50,000 to transform an outdoor space into an open-air gallery where young women can display photo essays about their neigborhoods.

• In Glassell Park, People's Pottery Project was awarded $25,000 for its art therapy and jobs skills program that provides ceramics classes to formerly incarcerated women and trans people.

• Commonwealth Nursery operates an 11-acre site in Griffith Park where it grows trees from locally-sourced seeds and trains youths in urban forestry. The $50,000 grant will be used to grow more trees suitable for a changing climate and planted in tree-poor neighborhoods.

The Goldhirsh Foundation awarded grants to a total of 25 groups as part of its My LA2050 Grants Challenge.

