📷 Eastside Scene
Montecito Heights: Kudos for Enrique, a volunteer at the Montecito Heights Recreation center who helps clean up the park and sidewalks after games. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
📣 News
Matriarch of Tacos Delta dies after being struck by car
Silver Lake: A co-founder of a landmark taqueria in Silver Lake died from head injuries last week after being struck by a car at a crosswalk in Echo Park. Maria Esther Valdivia, 74, started Tacos Delta on Sunset Boulevard more than 42 years ago along with her husband, Sergio, and his mother, Elisa. The Eastsider
Marshall High community honors retired music director with concert-themed quilt
Los Feliz: Former Marshall High music students and current music faculty members recognized retired music director DeeDee Panero with a one-of-a-kind gift: A quilt.
The gift represents not only Panero’s years of service to education but her love of music and her connection to Marshall’s annual Bach, Rock and Shakespeare concert. Panero is a co-founder of the event, held annually at The Greek Theater and has been taking place for nearly 30 years, said Alex Ramirez, Marshall’s current music director.
The quilt, about 7 feet long by 7 feet wide, was crafted using t-shirts representing every concert and was created by Frances Ferrand and Barbara Mentejo with fundraising support from Cindy Abrams of the Glendale Quilt Guild.
🏛️ Government & Politics
'Robot dog' approved for LAPD
The City Council voted 8-4 to approve the donation of a "robot dog" for use by the LAPD. Council members Nithya Raman and Hugo Soto-Martinez were among those voted against the donation. "You know, this is highly disturbing automation of law enforcement that sets a dangerous precedent for our future in our community safety," said Soto-Martinez. The Eastsider
Councilmember Hernandez takes a trip
Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez was in Vienna last week attending a study of social housing, a form of public housing, according to L.A. Times. This is why she was not at the City Council meeting Tuesday when the LAPD robot dog was approved. Hernandez had previously spoken out against the robot.
Council field office defaced
Echo Park: The windows of Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez's Echo Park field office were plastered with angry messages after he voted in favor of a city budget that increases the police force. "You have blood on your hands," read one sign. "788 new cops = 788 murderers on the streets." Said another: "Hey Hugo, What happened to no new cops?"
Soto-Martinez described himself as an abolitionist during the campaign last year, vowing to take aim at police spending.
Soto-Martinez argued that, although the budget is flawed, it also included more beds for people with substance use issues, more mental health workers, and more housing for the homeless.
Raman runs again
Councilwoman Nithya Raman announced the start of her reelection campaign for Council District 4. Raman was elected to represent the Fourth District, which includes Los Feliz and a portion of Silver Lake, in 2020 after defeating incumbent David Ryu. The primary election is scheduled for March 2024; runoffs will take place in November. Mayor Karen Bass and former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa attended her campaign kickoff party in Silver Lake.
🔮 The Week Ahead
May 29 - Jun 4: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Cool and sometimes cloudy this week, with a chance of slight precipitation.
📃 On The Agenda
Mon, May 29
Rampart Village: Public hearing for a proposed storage building at 339 N. Virgil Ave.
Wed, May 31
Boyle Heights: Neighborhood Council meeting at 6 pm.
Thur, Jun 1
Griffith Park: Rec and Parks commission meeting will discuss extending the use of a portion of the park for a homeless shelter. 9:30 am.
El Sereno: Public hearing for an alcohol permit at 5455-5459 E. Alhambra Ave., at a new live performance space.
LA Riverway: Zoom meeting about extending the riverway at the north end near Griffith Park. 6 pm -7 pm. RSVP here. Fill out online survey by clicking here.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Events
Los Feliz: From medieval times to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, No Place Like Gandersheim take you on a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history. Through June 25. Get Tickets (Sponsored)
Tuesday, May 30
Echo Park: One Down Dog is hosting FUBU FLOW, a yoga class for the Black community! Pay what you can and get your body moving.
Wednesday, May 31
Virtual: Join the Good Trouble Reading Group to discuss a selection of Vietnamese Poetry with Dr. Andrea Liss. This marks the end of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month's series at the Edendale Library Branch.
Thursday, June 1
Historic Filipinotown: In Peru, June is considered Month of Afro-Peruvian culture. Honor Afro-Peruvian Culture Day at the Frida Kahlo Theater. The event will feature vendors and artistic sets.
Cypress Park: There's a LEGO Building Party happening at the library. Teens will have the chance to build anything with ten thousand LEGO and Duplo blocks available.
Friday, June 2
Highland Park: Deepen your breath and learn about various relaxation meditations at The Breath Shop. This 3-part series will be hosted by Maya Bachmann. Don't forget to bring a yoga mat!
El Sereno: First Friday's Night Market are back! Head to All Saints Church for some music, vendors, pop-ups and more.
Saturday, June 3
Eagle Rock: Check out the opening reception of for the sake of dancing in the street at Oxy Arts. There will be a live DJ, food, drinks, and dance performances.
Griffith Park: Street Food Cinema will be showing Fight Club on the lawn at the Autry. Enjoy some tasty food from food trucks and listen to music from local bands.
Echo Park: It's June, but still spring and not too late for a Spring Cleaning. The Echo Park Film Center Collective is holding a Phone Media Archival Workshop at Heavy Manners Library. You will edit and make collages of your collection of images and videos on your phone.
Sunday, June 4
Los Feliz: An Exposition Review is happening at Skylight Books. The launch of Issue VIII will feature creative writing contributors such as Ishan Dylan, Kristen Huizar, Max Tachis, LaVie Saad and more.
Eagle Rock: Are you an owner of a Boston Terrier? Bring your dog to Eagle Rock Dog Park for a Boston's Playdate.
Elysian Park: Participate in the Mission Possible Run 5K & 10K, part of the first LA Parks Run Series. Proceeds will go to the Los Angeles Parks Foundation.
East Hollywood: The 17th annual Los Angeles International Children's Film Festival is taking place at the Yard Theater. Come support young filmmakers and see their creations. Did we mention, it's free admission.
📒 Notebook
Shoplifting on the rise
East Hollywood & Silver Lake: LAPD Chief Michel Moore blames "organized opportunists" in part for a sharp increase in shoplifting across the city this year, reports Crosstown. Among the ten neighborhoods with the most shoplifting reports, Silver Lake ranked No. 6 with 146 crimes and East Hollywood came in at No. 10 with 112.
Most crimes were categorized as petty theft, valued at $950 or less.
“People often think of organized retail theft as they’re targeting expensive jewelry,” Moore told the Police Commission last week.. “In reality they’re targeting things like basic clothing elements such as T-shirts, deodorant, sanitary supplies that can be easily resold, whether on the Internet or by more unscrupulous retailers who purchase it from these organized crews.”
Honoring Gloria Molina: Political leader, friend, and quilt maker
Boyle Heights: Resurrection Catholic Church was the setting for the funeral and celebration of life for political legend Gloria Molina, reports the L.A. Times. Attendees filled the church, admiring her many achievements as an assemblymember, councilmember, supervisor, mother and friend. Among those in the pews were members of the East Los Angeles Stitchers, Molina's quilting group. Quilter Maria Morales remarked, "Once I knew her, I never saw her as a politica. She was just one of us."
💡 Good to Know
Grants available for paying gas bills
SoCalGas still has about $3 million available in grant money for customers who need help paying bills for natural gas.
The company offers income-qualified customers one-time grants of up to $500, with an average grant per household of $300.
To apply, and for a list of qualifying incomes, click here.
