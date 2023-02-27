Hello Monday!
This is Barry Lank, your Daily Digest Editor for Monday. As of Sunday, there was snow in the nearby mountains. Look north to see if it's still there. Even the Hollywood sign caught a little of it.
Now here's what you need to know for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
📷 Eastside Scene
Atwater Village: Thanks to Volker Corell for the photo of the L.A. River under the Fletcher Drive bridge.
📣 News
Blackouts and freeway flooding - the weekend storm
You just lived through one of the strongest storms ever to hit Southern California, according to the National Weather Service. Along with the rain came road closures, flooding, and, in case you didn’t experience this firsthand, power outages.
The big outages in our area were in East Hollywood - affecting over 2,300 customers - and Los Feliz, affecting more than 1,000 customers. Smaller power failures were reported in Boyle Heights, Cypress Park, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights, and Mount Washington.
"Our power went out around 10 pm in the hills above Glassell Park," a resident told The Eastsider in an Instagram message. "We have a heat pump so that meant we also had no heat. It did not return until 12 hours later."
In Elysian Heights, one resident said her electricity was out for 37 hours. "Definitely shows how we need a better power infrastructure in LA, as more things go electric," she said.
Businesses were also hit by the storm. In Silver Lake, water damage forced La Colombe Coffee to close temporarily, said a sign on front door.
Road closures on Saturday included the northbound 5 Freeway between Fletcher Drive to Glendale Boulevard, and the Los Feliz Boulevard entrance to Griffith Park.
Soaked: 72-Hour Rainfall Results
- Eagle Rock Reservoir: 9.26 inches
- Elysian Heights: 5.35 inches
- L.A. City College: 5.73 inches
- Silver Lake: 7.52 inches
🏛️ Government & Politics
De León protester arrested after Council disruption
A protester was arrested at Friday's City Council meeting after he began shouting about Councilman Kevin de León, City News Service reported. This happened during a special presentation in which Mayor Karen Bass and consuls general representing several countries were in the chamber in honor of Black History Month.
De León watched the exchange from his seat.
Phillip Kim was charged with two misdemeanors, according to LAPD. Two other protesters also shouted comments at de León, whose refusal to resign from the council following his participation in a leaked racist conversation has led to regular protests during council meetings. This appears to be the first arrest made during a council meeting related to the City Hall protests.
Usually, protesters slowly walk out of the chamber with officers surrounding them. LAPD Public Information Officer Warren Moore told City News Service that Kim "refused to comply" after being ejected from the meeting by Council President Paul Krekorian.
Councilmember calls for better storm response
Los Angeles should have a "clear understanding of how to respond to major weather events," according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who filed a motion seeking to create a comprehensive storm response system across all city departments and council offices, City New Service reported. A once-in-a-quarter-century storm event could put up to 1,700 city residents at risk for flooding impacts and create up to $85 million in property damage, according to the motion, which was filed Friday before this weekend's latest storm.
Boulders removed from blocking vendors near LACC
East Hollywood: “We finally got rid of those boulders that were put outside of the LACC,” Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez said in a tweet. Boulders had been placed on the sidewalk near the site of LACC’s weekly Swap Meet, blocking areas where street vendors had been setting up outside the gated area. This has been part of an ongoing conflict between the Swap Meet management and these outside vendors, who do not pay fees for their space.
Tweet memorializing woman shot by police
Silver Lake: Councilmember Soto-Martinez also tweeted a memorial to a woman who was fatally shot by police on Wednesday. "We are beyond saddened by the tragic police shooting of an unhoused woman in Silver Lake," Soto-Martinez wrote. "This woman was a daughter, a friend, a neighbor. In her life she made people laugh and she made people's days. She did not deserve to live on the streets and she did not deserve to die."
🔮 The Week Ahead
Feb. 27- Mar. 5: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 6 days.
☀️ Weather
More rain and cold are expected this week, with at least one low temperature just above freezing.
📃 On The Agenda
Monday, Feb 27
Los Feliz: The Los Feliz Improvement Association is having a get-together - The Guest House, 1750 Hillhurst Ave., 5 pm to 7 pm.
Tuesday, Feb 28
Eagle Rock: A general meeting for the Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce - Colombo's Restaurant, 1833 Colorado Blvd., 12 pm.
Thursday, March 2
Lincoln Heights: The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners addresses a motion to accept control of Albion Riverside Park, which was originally set up as a storm-drain water cleaning facility under the Department of Public Works.
Garvanza: The Cultural Heritage Commission looks at a proposed small-lot subdivision for 616-620 N. Ave. 66, a city monument that was destroyed by fire in 1989.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Feb 27
Debs Park: Take a 10-15 minute hike and join in on a paint session at Debs Lake.
Eagle Rock: Expand your network and come prepared at Talon Tap & Wine for a Business Networking Event.
Tuesday, Feb 28
Virtual: Attend a virtual romance novel showcase and find your next spring fling with Berkley's Erin Galloway & Kristin Cipolla.
Wednesday, Mar 1
East LA: Build your skills and learn MākMō Cardboard Construction at the East LA Library.
Los Feliz: Celebrate the 98th birthday of the LA Breakfast Club and learn some early Hollywood history through the Bison Archives.
Thursday, Mar 2
East LA: Witness a magic show while celebrating Read Across America with Christopher T. Magician at Anthony Quinn Library.
Highland Park: Bring a friend or date to see a Booty Burlesque Show at La Cuevita.
Friday, Mar 3
Echo Park: Spend a musical evening at Heavy Manners Library and listen to Yours Are the Only Ear, Glenrock, and William Maxwell.
Echo Park: Attend a screening and celebration of the release of Split at the Root, a Netflix documentary series about mothers separated from their children at the U.S. border.
Highland Park: Take part in a Soundbath & Cacao Rose Tea Ceremony at Kinship Yoga. Meditate and align your chakras through sound medicine.
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in La Egoista, a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre in Los Feliz.
El Sereno: Dance and listen to live music at Stomping Ground LA's DISplay event. Catch a pre-show set by QUÉ BÁRBARO and dance the rest of the night.
📣 Featured Event
Saturday, Mar 4
Eagle Rock: Find out about Leon Theremin, the inventor of the first electronic musical instrument, during a presentation and performance featuring two different Theremins. Audience members will have a chance to play at the end. This LA Made program will take place at Eagle Rock Library.
Sunday, Mar 5
Highland Park: Take the kid (or kids) to a book event at The Pop Hop with Peace4Kids. Listen to a reading of The Pointless Forest and have an opportunity to ask questions, and engage in art activities of the book.
💡 Good to Know
Warm shelter for the homeless
The cold weather isn't over yet.
People seeking warm shelter can visit lahsa.org/winter-shelter, dial 2-1-1, or call the Winter Shelter Hotline at 1 (800) 548-6047. Transport services are available for those who need them.
