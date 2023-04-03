Hello Monday!
This is Barry Lank, your Daily Digest Editor for Monday. For the first time in a while, looks like no heavy rain is imminent this week.
Here's what else you need to know for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Just in time for opening day, a new Dodger mural by @Jawsh3r on Sunset Boulevard. Thanks to Vincent Foeillet for the photo.
📣 News
Robbery suspect fatally shot by police on 10 Freeway
City Terrace: Monterey Park police fatally shot a robbery suspect on Friday as he tried to flee on foot across the 10 Freeway, after the man led them on a short pursuit and allegedly opened fire on officers. The freeway was shut down in both directions, snarling traffic as the investigation stretched for more than five hours. The Eastsider
Man shot dead on scooter in El Sereno
El Sereno: A 25-year-old man riding a scooter was struck by gunfire and killed early Saturday morning, police said. The victim was riding in the street in the 5400 block of Valley Boulevard at about 3:20 am when he was shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had no information immediately available about the suspect or suspects or a motive. The Eastsider
Man killed in Boyle Heights drive-by
Boyle Heights: A 31-year-old man was shot to death in what police believe was a drive-by, gang-related shooting early Saturday morning. Police were called to 2700 block of Wabash Avenue near Mott Street shortly before 1:30 am and learned the victim was standing outside a residence when a car drove by slowly and opened fire. The Eastsider
🏛️ Government & Politics
Attempt to recall Councilmember Kevin de León fails
An effort to recall City Councilman Kevin de León seems to have evaporated after a recall petition failed to be submitted by the deadline Friday, according to a spokesperson for the City Clerk’s office. The petition had to receive 20,437 signatures from registered voters of the 14th District and be given to the clerk's office by the end of the day on March 31. De León has defied calls to resign for taking part in a recorded 2021 conversation that involved racist comments and attempts to manipulate the redistricting process.
Petition organizer Pauline Atkins, an Eagle Rock resident who has tried several times to recall De León, blamed a variety of reasons, including rainy and cold weather, for failing the collect the required number of signatures, the L.A. Times reported. In response to the petition's failure, De León told the Times, “Today’s outcome is proof that for my constituents, actions speak louder than words.”
3 Eastside Council members say no to new penalties for converter theft
Most of the Eastside's City Council members voted against stiffer penalties for catalytic converter theft, including a punishment for anyone in possession of a stolen converter, the L.A. Times reported. Eunisses Hernandez, Nithya Raman, and Hugo Soto-Martinez were among the four who voted against the draft ordinance, which passed in an 8-4 vote and comes back to the council on April 11 for a second and final reading. De León voted in favor.
In the motion, thieves could face up to $1,000 in fines or up to six months in jail. A person in possession of an unattached catalytic converter would also have to have documentation proving they are the lawful owner or in possession with the owner’s written consent. Hernandez said, “I am not in agreement with creating more opportunities to criminalize our communities.”
🔮 The Week Ahead
Apr. 3 - Apr. 9: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
We may be just about done with the rain for a while, with little precipitation, and steadily rising temperatures.
📃 On The Agenda
The City Council is on recess through April 7.
Thursday, April 6
Recreation & Parks Commission will take up several items, including a failed retaining wall on Larissa Drive, internment camp signage in Griffith Park, and allowing alcohol at Plaza de la Raza in Lincoln Park for special events.
Lincoln Heights: Recreation & Parks Facility Repair and Maintenance Committee Task Force meeting includes a review of the $66,000 public art installation of “The Gate of the Feathered Serpent” at the Lincoln Heights Recreation Center.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Lincoln Heights: Find out how a Latina dives deep into her California ancestral history in L.A. Real, solo performance piece featuring actress Marlene Beltran. Through April 8. (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Monday, Apr 3
El Sereno: Children can get crafty at the El Sereno library and make candy jewelry. Perfect for Easter preparation or eating when finished.
Tuesday, Apr 4
Highland Park: Find love in LA at The Offbeat for a Speed Dating & Matchmaking Event. Fill out a survey and get paired with compatible matches.
Wednesday, Apr 5
Eagle Rock: Celebrate Earth month at the Eagle Rock Library and make your own electric pollinator. Kids and teens will be the bee and help pollinate local plants.
Thursday, Apr 6
Elysian Valley: Celebrate Thanksgiving in April at The 1953 Thanksgiving Show, a musical comedy.
Silver Lake: Spend your Thursday evening laughing, drinking, and playing Drag Queen Bingo at the Junkyard Dog LA. Hosted by drag queen Tiffany Vogue, take free shots, and get a chance to win a $50 gift card.
Highland Park: View the Postcard Parade Art Show at The Pop-Hop. Displaying for 2 weeks, get a glimpse of original postcard artwork from Japanese artists.
Friday, Apr 7
Silver Lake: There's a Cumbiatón happening on Sunset at El Cid. Dance to some cumbia, reggaetón and Latin music.
Silver Lake: Laugh it up at Funeral Bouquet, featuring the dark comedy and singing of Fiona Landers.
Saturday, Apr 8
Debs Park: Head to Audubon Center and help restore and maintain sustainable habitats for local bird populations. Bring your gardening gloves and shoes.
Eagle Rock: Have a sweet time at the Brief History of Ice Cream, featuring an ice cream sampling by Valerie Campbell, author of "Valerie's Cream.
Highland Park: Listen to music of ancient Mexico with Martin Espino in the park next to the Arroyo Seco Library. He'll be playing percussion instruments and invite audiences to sing in native languages.
Lincoln Heights: Discover the latest work of Jennifer Berkowitz in the opening reception of Moving Pictures, an exhibition of watercolors on wooden panels.
Los Feliz: Attend the opening reception of Nine Horses, an exhibition of oil paintings by Mark Gleason.
Sunday, Apr 9
Echo Park: Enjoy a family-friendly day party at Thunderbolt LA. The 2nd Sundays Biscuits & Jams party will host guest DJ Easy Mo Bee and try different Aperol cocktail and biscuit sando specials.
Highland Park: Attend Resurrection Sunday Easter services at Calvary North East Los Angeles.
💡 Good to Know
What your Congress member can do for you
When a market in Cypress Park recently cut through some bureaucracy with the help of their local congressman, we were reminded how a U.S. House Representative can help an individual.
If you have problems with a federal issue -- including the post office, passports, immigration, federal loans, or the IRS -- here’s contact information for members of Congress representing the Eastside:
Adam B. Schiff | 30th Congressional District (click here for map)
- Constituent services
- Help with a federal agency
- Contact
- Local office phones: (818) 450-2900 and (323) 315-5555
Jimmy Gomez | 34th Congressional District (click here for map)
- Constituent services
- Help with a federal agency
- Contact
- Local office phone: (213) 481-1425
📈 190 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
