📷 Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: American Goldfinches snack on seeds in a lavender plant on a fine spring day. Thanks to Sandy Driscoll for the photo.
📣 News
LAPD body-cam footage released from officer-involved shooting
Lincoln Heights: Body cam footage has been released from a standoff in early March in which a man died after allegedly shooting three police officers. KTLA
Hiker rescued
Griffith Park: A 43-year-old injured female hiker was hoisted to safety from a trail Sunday morning by firefighters. The unidentified woman was transported to a hospital for treatment of a lower extremity injury. It was unclear how she got hurt. LAFD
Person trapped after crash
Los Feliz: Firefighters extricated one person from a vehicle Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle collision in the 4300 block of Los Feliz Boulevard. Six other people were involved in the collision but did not require hospitalization. The person who had to be pulled out was in moderate condition and was transported to a hospital. LAFD
BOYLE HEIGHTS
Hollenbeck Park Lake clean up moving forward
By Barry Lank
Long-delayed funds to clean up the lake at Hollenbeck Park have finally been secured, according to Councilman Kevin de León.
The Upper L.A. River Watershed Area Steering Committee, which helps determine how water clean up funds are spent, has recommended $25.1 million for the Hollenbeck Park Lake Rehabilitation Project. That recommendation will go to the County Board of Supervisors this summer for final approval.
The project will be focused on improving water quality -- including dredging and reconstructing the lake, and mitigating flood risks. Other work would include enhancing park recreation and improving air quality.
The project has been in the works for several years now. In fact, officials had at one point expected work to begin in 2019.
The funds announced by De León are in addition to nearly $17 million in bond monies and state grants that had been previously secured to improve the park and the surrounding streets.
De León is scheduled to present more details today at a press conference.
🏛️ Government & Politics
Solis takes jail 'depopulate' proposal off agenda
In a last-minute move, County Supervisor Hilda Solis last week pulled a proposal to relieve jail overcrowding off the Board of Supervisor's agenda, the L.A. Times reported. Solis, who co-authored the motion, withdrew the “Depopulate and Decarcerate the Los Angeles County Jails” proposal after it sparked opposition from justice reform activists and law enforcement. Solis told the Times: “Never did we once expect for people to come out and pick this thing apart as they did."
Schiff Senate campaign raises $6.5 million so far
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff's campaign has raised more than $6.5 million in the first quarter of the year for his run for the U.S. Senate, according to a statement from his campaign. This is the most that any Democratic Senate candidate has ever raised at this point in the campaign cycle, the campaign office stated.
Council field office open -- sort of
Glassell Park: City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez announced the opening of her first field office at 3750 Verdugo Road in the Public Storage building. However, the Council District 1 field office is open only for limited hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Also, the build out of the office has not been completed. "We appreciate your patience as we get things up and running," said a posting on Hernandez' Instagram.
De León to face 'fight of his political life' - LA Mag
If City Councilman De León decides to run for reelection next year, it will likely be the fight of his political life, notes LA Magazine columnist Jon Regardie. "More than anything, de León will be running against himself," Regardie writes. "Homelessness and public safety will be key issues, but this will likely come down to whether residents of Boyle Heights, Downtown and some northeast L.A. neighborhoods trust and believe in him." Regardie also details how the 14th District councilman recently survived a recall attempt in the wake of the leaked audio recording scandal of 2021.
Assemblyman Santiago mounts Council challenge to De León
If De León decides to run for re-election, he will face off against a longtime ally and friend: State Assemblyman Miguel Santiago. The assemblyman said De León's refusal to resign from office in the wake of a leaked, racist audio recording is "holding back the progress we need on homelessness, housing and the economic recovery we need in our neighborhoods." MyNews LA
KDL vs MRT
L.A. Times columnist Gustavo Arellano compares the public reaction to the controversies surrounding Kevin De León, known as KDL, and Mark Ridley-Thomas, known as MRT. De León has been isolated and vilified for his role in that racist audio recording. In contrast, Ridley-Thomas has been praised despite being convicted on corruption charges. "Both joined the City Council in 2020 and must now deal with legacies stained by scandals of their own doing," said Arrellano. "But the public reaction to their misdeeds diverges wildly."
🔮 The Week Ahead
Apr. 10 - Apr. 16: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
The forecast for this week includes mild temperatures, a lot of clouds, and little if any rain.
📃 On The Agenda
Saturday, April 15
Mount Washington: Marmion Way Clean-Up, 8 am to 11 am.
Atwater Village: Nature Walks at Sunnynook River Park, during LA River Clean-Up.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Apr 10
Highland Park: Spend Dia de los Niños (Day of the Children) and Dia de los Libros (Book Day) at the Arroyo Seco Library for a Picture Book Party honoring Family Food Traditions. There will be a family photo booth, a book giveaway, and a pretend feast.
Silver Lake: Fill your stomach with snacks, laughs, and natural wines at Fast Comedy.
Tuesday, Apr 11
Los Feliz: Visit Skylight Books for the release of Bianca Torre is Afraid of Everything. In conversation with Edward Underhill, author Justine Pucella Winans will discuss her debut novel.
Wednesday, Apr 12
Los Feliz: In honor of the TCM Classic Film Festival, indulge in ham 'n eggs and attend a presentation by Noir Alley host Eddie Muller, president of the Film Noir Foundation
Thursday, Apr 13
Silver Lake: Dance all night to '90s R&B at Los Globos' Sweet One. Come with friends or come alone for a good time.
Silver Lake: Explore worldwide Passover food traditions at Breaking Bread at the Silverlake Independent Jewish Community Center.
Friday, Apr 14
Highland Park: Enjoy a night of music and celebrate Bob Baker's Marionette Theater's ¡FIESTA! with Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles! A love letter to Latin America, ¡FIESTA! is ongoing through June 25th.
Saturday, Apr 15
Highland Park: Shop for wares from local artists and crafters at the York Blvd Art Market at The Pop Hop.
Audubon Center @ Debs Park: Go on a Community Bird Walk and meet your local feathered friends.
Echo Park: Celebrate World Art Day and check out paintings by Katharine Gould at her Crossings Exhibit, the story of a refugee journey. The benefit will support IRIS, with funds supporting refugee resettlement and legal fees.
Echo Park: Find out how artists celebrate California's biodiversity at Little Wonders, a group art show.
Sunday, Apr 16
Echo Park: Buy ceramic mugs, vases, and more from community members at the first ever SoCal Ceramics Market.
Glassell Park: End the weekend on a funny note at Friendship Buddies, an evening of stand-up comedy at Verdugo Bar.
Glendale: Honor Earth Month by shopping green at the Earth Day Party For The Planet happening. Listen to music and enjoy drinks while shopping for upcycled fabrics and clean beauty.
All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock, Highland Park and Glassell Park
Craftsman homes, cozy and and bright bungalows and a cool Midcentury Ranch.
📒 Notebook
Tree-fire investigation expands
Twenty-six tree fires have now been reported since March 1 in Mt. Washington, Glassell Park, and Silver Lake, according to the L.A. Fire Department, which is investigating some of the incidents as cases of possible arson. No significant property damage or injuries have occurred so far, according to LAFD Capt. Erik Scott.
A fire in Westlake on Thursday for which a 38-year-old man was arrested was not related to these other strings of fires, Scott said.
Anyone with information, photos or videos regarding the fires is asked to contact the LAFD Arson Tip Line at (213) 893-9850 or LAFDarson@lacity.org.
💡 Good to Know
List of local farmers markets
Now that the weather is calming down, here is a list of outdoor neighborhood farmers markets to enjoy:
- Atwater Village Farmers’ Market, 3528 Larga Avenue, (323) 463-3171: Sundays 9 am - 2 pm
- Boyle Heights - Food Oasis LAC, 2051 Marengo St. (LAC+USC Medical Center), (323) 409-5316: Mondays, 10 am – 2 pm
- East Hollywood Certified Farmers' Market, 5448 Hollywood Blvd., (323) 240-5852: Mondays and Thursdays, 3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
- East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market, 4801 E 3rd St, East Los Angeles, (323) 726-7998: Saturdays 8 am – 1 pm
- Echo Park Farmers' Market, 1146 Logan St., (323) 463-3171: Fridays 3 pm - 7:30 pm
- Highland Park-Old LA Farmers' Market, N. Figueroa & Avenue 58, (323) 449-4100: Tuesdays 3 pm — 8 pm
- Los Angeles State Historic Park-LA Rivers Farmers' Market, 1245 N. Spring St., (323) 463-3171: Thursdays 3 pm - 7:30 pm
- Lincoln Heights Certified Farmers Market, 2800 N Broadway, (323) 437-0203: Wednesdays 3 pm – 7 pm
- Silver Lake Farmers Market, 3700 Sunset Blvd., (213) 484-4002: Tuesdays 1:30 pm – 7 pm; Saturday 8 am – 1:30 pm
📈 193 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
