Hello Monday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is Barry Lank, your Daily Digest Editor for Monday. Many city and county offices -- including courts libraries -- are closed today for César Chávez Day. However, state offices will be closed on Friday, March 31 -- Chavez' birth date.
Here's more that you need to know for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
East L.A.: The intersection of First and McDonnell streets should be named Wisteria Corner.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📣 News
Man found shot dead after chase
East Hollywood: Authorities are piecing together clues after a motorist was found shot dead with a handgun on his lap Saturday night after a high-speed freeway chase that ended with a crash on Melrose Avenue. The Eastsider
Fatal crash
Boyle Heights: A motorist was killed this morning when his vehicle went off a bridge and landed on its roof onto the 5 Freeway, authorities said. The Eastsider
School district, union reach tentative agreement
Schools: The union representing 30,000 L.A. service workers who just concluded a strike that closed the public schools for three days has reached a tentative labor contract with the district, officials announced. The deal effectively meets the union's demand for a 30% pay raise and also includes bonus payments, retroactive pay and fully paid health benefits. The tentative pact still needs the approval of Service Employees International Union Local 99 members and the L.A. Unified School District board. The Eastsider
Sponsored by County Supervisor Hilda Solis
L.A. County celebrates César Chávez Day on March 27
More than anyone, César Chávez understood what it meant to be in service of one another. He fought, organized, and empowered – all to bring a recognition of the dignity that farmworkers do every day on the fields. So, I ask Angelenos to remain in service to one another and participate in volunteering efforts to commemorate the legacy of César Chávez -- L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis
🏛️ Government & Politics
Neighborhood boards say goodbye to online convenience
Say what you will about the pandemic, but neighborhood council meetings became easier to attend once they went online - and according to one account after another, participation at the meetings went up.
But things are going to change.
Starting Thursday, March 30, the 99 neighborhood councils across the city have to begin holding meetings in person again, according to EmpowerLA, which oversees the neighborhood council system. Officials have known this change was coming, but some councils have been scrambling for live venues after council members had gotten comfortable teleconferencing from their living rooms and bedrooms.
Virtual or telephonic participation will still be still legal for members of the public, Empower LA said. But the board members themselves will have to attend meetings in person.
The meetings can, as a result, be hybrid, with online and in-person components. But that may not be easy, as a member of the Highland Park Neighborhood Council's Urban Land Use Committee explained at a recent meeting. The Highland Park Adult Senior Center, a potential venue, doesn’t have WiFi, he said. Maybe the local library? The council would have to be out by 8 pm, he said.
In Atwater Village, the council used to meet at Christ Church on Edenhurst Avenue. A new congregation has since moved in, and wasn’t initially ready to accommodate the council, but might be now, according to council co-Chair Edward Morrissey, speaking at a recent neighborhood council meeting.
The Eastsider was able to observe the recent Atwater Village and Highland Park council meetings because they were both held online.
Since then, three churches have offered to help host a site for the Atwater Village council, Morrissey said. But there are still some requirements and processes to be navigated, he said. "We are hoping to overcome this significant challenge, even with the limited budget given to us," Morrissey said.
The Highland Park council has not yet responded to requests for an update.
California state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D–Burbank) is trying to extend fully virtual meetings indefinitely under his bill SB 411. But the path to passing that bill will be narrow, he said.
The challenge is to show legislators from outside the L.A. area the problems for neighborhood councils such as Atwater Village and Highland Park, which don’t automatically have meeting places with enough space and parking, he said.
“I think it’s a righteous argument," Portantino said about the bill, "because we know participation [at meetings] has significantly increased.”
Pedestrian and bike access to Echo Park Lake
Echo Park: City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez is looking for ways to improve pedestrian and biking access around Echo Park Lake - and has raised a motion for an assessment for possible upgrades. A $500,000 community needs assessment requested last year by Soto-Martinez's predecessor Mitch O'Farrell has still not been released.
Recall Deadline
Council District 14: Organizers of a petition to recall Councilman Kevin de León have until Friday, March 31 to submit at least 20,437 valid signatures of qualified registered voters in the district to the City Clerk.
Numbers game
Echo Park: Soto-Martinez has been in the news lately over his plan to remove the fence around Echo Park Lake. In two town hall meetings. Soto-Martinez told the audiences that a council office survey showed that 80% supported taking down the barrier. However, last week, an aide told the L.A. Times that 50% supported removing the chain link fence. What gives?
After we asked about the discrepancy, an Hugo-Soto Martinez spokesman Nick Barnes Batista responded:
"The 80% number was among only people who have an opinion about the fence staying up/coming down, and it was based on our survey results as of last week." Here are the most recent results, in full:
- 50% Support the fence coming down
- 18% Oppose the fence coming down
- 19% Undecided
- 13% Don't Care
🔮 The Week Ahead
Mar. 27 - Apr. 2: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
A little more rain and maybe some thunder, as temperatures creep up slightly.
📃 On The Agenda
The City Council is on recess through April 7.
Monday, March 27
Los Feliz: Los Feliz Improvement Association social. No-host bar, snacks provided. Tabula Rasa, 5125 Hollywood Blvd., 5 pm to 7 pm.
Arroyo Seco: Neighborhood Council meeting, including presentation and discussion on Flat Top property.
Tuesday, March 28
Metro: Telephone Town Hall for feedback on the agency’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget process. Click here to register in advance, or dial in toll-free at the time of the meeting, 6 pm: English - 888-400-1932; Spanish - 888-400-9342.
Sponsored by Tracy Do
All Signs Point to a Barbara Bestor Designed Home in Echo Park
Built-in bookshelves, oversized windows and hillside views create a gracious living space rendered warm, natural finishes.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
East Hollywood: Watch "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical production with singing, dancing, a prince in disguise, and a fairy godmother who doesn’t always get things right. March 12 - April 2 (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Monday, Mar 27
Echo Park: Check out a free performance from Peter Adams at Stories Books & Cafe. Adams will be playing modular synthesizers in the back patio.
Echo Park: Bring some paper and drawing materials for a costumed life drawing at Heavy Manners Library. The event will be hosted by artist Tracey Laguerre. Refreshments and drawing boards will be provided.
Pasadena: See the LA Youth Orchestra perform their Spring 2023 concert, 'To Stir the World' at Ambassador Auditorium. Music featured will include Rachmaninoff's Vocalise, Grieg's Holberg Suite and more.
Tuesday, Mar 28
Highland Park: Into psychedelic pop? Listen to Melody's Echo Chamber perform at the Lodge Room, singing songs from her third studio album, Emotional Eternal.
Wednesday, Mar 29
Highland Park: Sports fans and haters, this event is for you. Celebrate the book release of 26 Stories About a Young Phil Jackson from Molly Rosen Marriner. The book focuses on Jackson's heartbreaking tendencies in the '60s, '70s, and '80s. Marriner will read a few stories and will serve pizza to guests dressed in period-appropriate clothing.
Silver Lake: Join the Internet Explorers for a night of comedy featuring Mark Vigeant and Sam Reece.
Thursday, Mar 30
Echo Park: If you're up for dancing, head to Club Bahia for non-stop music from DJ iSizzle and guests.
Highland Park: Make a reservation at one of LA's oldest Italian American social societies for a family style pasta platter. Dance and enjoy Italian cuisine in a 1965 time capsule ballroom with musician Erik Ekstrand.
Downtown: Let's go Dodgers! Make your way to LA Union Station for the Dodger's Season Opener Watch Party! There will be family-friendly activities and baseball themed snacks, and prizes.
Friday, Mar 31
Eagle Rock: Join in on the Big Read and pick up a free copy of Charles Yu’s Interior Chinatown. Read the book and return to Center for the Arts Eagle Rock in late April to create a zine based on the novel.
Lincoln Heights: Find out how a Latina dives deep into her California ancestral history in L.A. Real, solo performance piece featuring actress Marlene Beltran.
Pasadena: It's Friday, I'm in Love. Catch a live tribute performance from locals, A Night Like This. Dance to songs from The Cure, and other 80s New Wave and Post-punk tunes.
Silver Lake: Attend a Shabbat Community Dinner that includes blessings and singing at the Silverlake Jewish Community Center.
Saturday, Apr 1
Eagle Rock: Start off April learning how to craft three seasonal cocktails at Relentless Brewing and Spirits' Spring Cocktail Workshop. Snacks will be provided.
Mt. Washington: Get to know your neighbors and learn how to make tamales at NENO Tamal-Making Party!
Highland Park: Dress for a night of intergalactic fun at The Futuristic FolkRock Fest. Enjoy live music from Aaron Astrodamus and Atoms Are Aliens's new album, and shop from local food, jewelry, and art vendors.
Sunday, Apr 2
Griffith Park: Attend an Armenian Social Mixer and meet up with other Armenian locals. Food is included in ticket price, with proceeds going to the non-profit, Hayk For Our Heroes.
📒 Notebook
Mural becomes historic landmark
Highland Park: "The Wall That Talks" has been approved as a city Historic-Cultural Monument. The City Council earlier this month approved the designation for the 75-foot-long, 12-foot-high mural at 6029-6039 N. Figueroa St. The mural was painted in 1996 by a group of artists following the loss of a friend to gang violence a few years earlier, The Eastsider reported. The piece is dominated by a feathered serpent, the Aztec god Quetzacoatl, but also includes scenes about cultural and political topics and subjects, ranging from labor leader Cesar Chavez to the Virgen de Guadalupe.
Dodger season begins Thursday
The Dodgers season opening day is Thursday, with a home-game matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's the start of a four-game series.
💡 Good to Know
Renters' Rights
A summary of renters' rights has been issued for tenancies that began or were renewed on or after January 27, 2023. Landlords should be posting the summary in an accessible common area of the property.
Here are links to the protections notice:
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Barry Lank
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 What's your take on Hello Monday?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
What did you think of today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 190 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
189 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.