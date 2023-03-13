Hello Monday!
This is Barry Lank, your Daily Digest Editor for Monday. Just a reminder that the clocks moved an hour forward over the weekend.
Now here's what you need to know for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Dusk at Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Vincent Foeillet for sharing his photo.
📣 News
Murder charge filed
El Sereno: A man was charged with murder and attempted murder in a pair of stabbings, including the killing of a 17-year-old Wilson High student. A judge ordered David Anthony Zapata, 32, to remain jailed on just over $3 million bail pending arraignment April 21. The Eastsider
Update on deadly shootout
Lincoln Heights: A man who shot three police officers in a gun battle that left him dead was a suspect in an extortion case, police said. A robot equipped with a camera was deployed after the shootout and found 32-year-old parolee Joseph Magana "unresponsive." Magana, who had been hit by gunfire, was pronounced him dead at the scene. The Eastsider
🏛️ Government & Politics
De León stirs debate over mental illness and violence
El Sereno: Kevin De León remarks about mental illness triggered some pushback. The 14th District councilmember called the streets of Los Angeles “the largest psychiatric ward in the United States" in an L.A. Times story about murder suspect David Zapata. The 33-year-old man, who several officials have said appears to be suffering from mental illness, is accused of fatally stabbing Wilson High student Xavier Chavarin and attacking another man on Valley Boulevard. "It has become quite normalized in Los Angeles for someone to walk up to someone and snap ... or just hit someone,” said De León, whose council district includes the area where the stabbings occurred.
But Jorja Leap, a social worker and professor at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, refuted the way De León linked violence with mental illness. “So many [people with mental health issues] cannot even care for themselves, let alone think about taking the life of another human being,” she told the Times.
A conflict of interest?
City Hall: De León was also in the news this week after the L.A. Times revealed that he was a paid consultant for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation in the summer of 2020 when he was also a City Councilman-elect. He was paid $100,000 to help resolve a dispute between the foundation and the city over an affordable housing project." That’s troubling to hear because you don’t know if he’s acting as councilmember-elect or as a paid consultant," said one city official. The L.A. Times explores the possible conflict of interest.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Mar. 13 - Mar. 19: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
We're supposed to get more rain soon, and a lot of clouds throughout the week.
📃 On The Agenda
Monday, March 13
Echo Park: School board member Rocio Rivas joins a Zoom meeting with the Echo Park Neighborhood Council's Schools, Libraries and Community Organizations Committee. 7 pm. Zoom link. Agenda. Instagram.
Mount Washington: Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez attends the general meeting of the Mount Washington Homeowners Alliance. 7 pm, Carlin G. Smith Recreation Center, 511 W. Ave 46.
Tuesday, March 14
Cypress Park: Neighborhood Council meeting, 7 pm. Zoom link.
Wednesday, March 15
Los Feliz: The city's Department of Recreation & Parks votes on accepting educational signs about Rodger Young Village to be installed by the Autry Museum.
Thursday, March 16
Echo Park: Ayuntamiento con el concejal Hugo-Martínez sobre la cerca que rodea el lago Echo Park 5 pm en El Centro del Pueblo, 1157 Lemoyne St. En Español. Register here
Saturday, March 18
Echo Park: Townhall with Councilman Hugo-Martinez about the fence surrounding Echo Park Lake at 3 pm at the Echo Park United Methodist Church, 1226 N Alvarado St. Register here
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
East Hollywood: Watch "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical production with singing, dancing, a prince in disguise, and a fairy godmother who doesn’t always get things right. March 12 - April 2 (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Monday, Mar 13
Eagle Rock: Take a class with stylist Erika Hawkins to learn how to cut shorter hairstyles at Feverfew Hair.
Highland Park: The Blind Barber is hosting another round of comedians at The Secret Show. Featuring comics from from Comedy Central, Conan, and more.
Tuesday, Mar 14
Lincoln Heights: Aspiring singers, this event is for you. Sign up for a 2-week free workshop at Lincoln Heights Youth Arts Center for Singing 101. This introductory class will have room for 10 students, so sign up fast.
Los Feliz: Teenagers can learn the basics of sewing and hand sew a scrunchie at Los Feliz Library. Supplies will be provided and taught by Brianna Grothe.
Wednesday, Mar 15
Highland Park: Head to The Goldfish to catch performances from Wizard Puffs, Shunkan, and Club Oro.
Thursday, Mar 16
Cypress Park: Kids and teens are invited to participate in a 2BitCircus Eco-STEAM Workshop. Learn how to create Sustainable Circuits while using basic principles of electronics.
Highland Park: Spend an intimate evening listening to poems and short stories at The Pop-Hop. Wine and light snacks will be provided.
Friday, Mar 17
Highland Park: Do you believe in ghosts? Go on a ghost walk and paranormal tour at the LA Police Museum. Learn about LA's notorious crimes and investigate with Ghost Watch Paranormal.
East Hollywood: It's Dark 80s New Wave Nite at The Virgil. Invite friends or come alone and enjoy music from The Cure, Oingo Boingo, Depeche Mode, and more.
Saturday, Mar 18
Highland Park: Catch a puppet show at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater. Partnering with Fleischer Studios, Out of the Inkwell: A Night of Classic Cartoons & Puppets will feature Koko the Clown.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Take a walk in nature and listen to live music from Floating underneath the Peppercorn Tree. Bring some water and a blanket for a comfortable time.
Sunday, Mar 19
DTLA: Celebrate all things Latina at the 5th annual LATINAFest. This community-based organization will feature over 100 exhibitors, a fashion show, morning yoga, food trucks, and more. Bring a friend, family member, or anyone for some fun.
East LA: Go on a tour of Home of Peace Cemetery, L.A.'s oldest Jewish cemegery, with Barrio Boychik, and discover the interesting people who are buried there.
El Sereno: Prom season is around the corner. Seniors who are in need of a gown can get a free prom dress at Plaza de la Raza.
Dodger Stadium: The 38th annual Los Angeles Marathon is taking place and passing through Echo Park, Los Feliz, and Silver Lake. The marathon will finish off in Century City. Come support or take part in this active event.
📒 Notebook
GoFundMe page for family of slain El Sereno teenager
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of Xavier Daniel Chavarin, the Wilson High School senior who was stabbed to death earlier this month while waiting for a ride home.
💡 Good to Know
Spring planting season begins
The cold snap finally seems to be letting up, so it might finally be time to plant tomatoes, according to the Farmer’s Almanac - which also suggests jalapeño peppers, cantaloupe, and basil. Yvonne Savio of Pasadena says to plant peanuts as well.
🚧 Detour Ahead
L.A. Marathon: Numerous major streets, including Sunset Boulevard, will be closed and bus service disrupted during the L.A. Marathon on Sunday. Go here for road closures.
Los Feliz: Rowena Avenue between Hyperion Avenue and St. George Street will be closed weekdays for construction activities.
