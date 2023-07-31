Hello Monday!
This is your Eastsider Newsletter Editor for Monday, Barry Lank. Pandemic-era back rent is due tomorrow, covering the period from March 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021. If you are in danger of eviction, scroll down to our "Good to Know" section for help.
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: A portion of the House of Spirits sign now in storage and awaiting restoration at the Museum of Neon Art. Photo by Katrina Alexy.
📢 News
Fire extinguished
East Hollywood: A fire damaged a two-story duplex in the 1200 block of North Lyman Place this morning, but no one was hurt. LAFD
Man fatally shot
East L.A.: A man was shot to death near Garfield High Saturday night in the 400 block of South Vancouver Street. Arriving deputies found the man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The Eastsider
🏛️ Government & Politics
Democrats pressure Hollywood studios over strike
Lawmakers from California are weighing in on Hollywood's labor strife. A letter by Congressman Jimmy Gomez and signed by 37 Democratic lawmakers, including Congressman Adam Schiff, was sent to the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, reports the L.A. Times. "We urge all parties to respect and affirm collective bargaining rights as these employees negotiate with their employers," said the letter.
BOYLE HEIGHTS
A long overdue honor for a fallen Marine
Family, friends and postal workers gathered Saturday morning to celebrate the dedication of the neighborhood post office in honor of Marine Corps Reserve Pvt. Jacob Cruz.
Cruz of Boyle Heights was only 18 years old when he was killed in action in November 1943 on the small Pacific island of Betio during the Battle of Tarawa. In recognition of his service and sacrifice, the former Roosevelt High student was awarded a Silver Star and Purple Heart.
However, the young Marine’s remains, were not discovered and identified until 2019. On March 25, 2021, Cruz was laid to rest with full military honors at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Westwood.
On Saturday, Ruth Soto, the youngest and only remaining sister of Cruz, was among those who attended the dedication ceremony along with Congressman Jimmy Gomez. Gomez introduced legislation to dedicate the Boyle Heights post office on First Street in honor of Cruz.
All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Glassell Park
An updated hillside cottage in Glassell Park and a spacious Silver Lake Modern.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Jul 31 - Aug 6: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
A mix of heat and clouds, with highs in the mid to high 80s.
📃 On The Agenda
Mon, July 31
Atwater Village: Reopening of the renovated Glenhurst Park Playground.
Tue, August 1
Eagle Rock: Neighborhood Council monthly board meeting.
Los Feliz: City Hall Planning and Land Use Committee addresses the nomination for the Hollywood Sikh Temple at 1966 N. Vermont Ave. to become a Historic-Cultural Monument.
Silver Lake: Public hearing of a proposed a one-story retail/restaurant and possible office complex over two levels of parking on an empty lot next to El Cid nightclub.
Wed, August 2
Griffith Park: City Council certifies the Environmental Impact Report for the Los Angeles Zoo Vision Plan.
Silver Lake: Neighborhood Council regular board meeting.
Sat, August 5
Cypress Park: Community Workshop Three about the future of the Paseo del Río at Taylor Yard. Meeting at Rio de Los Angeles State Park, 10 am to 2 pm -- English session at 10 am, Spanish session at 12 pm.
🗓️ Things to Do
Monday, July 31
Los Feliz: Up for late-night cinema? Check out the rom-com Valley Girl (1983) at the American Cinematheque. This LA love story about star-crossed lovers features Nicholas Cage and Deborah Foreman as leads. Celebrate the film's 40th anniversary!
Tuesday, August 1
Cypress Park: Watch magic happen at the library with magician Christopher T. as he brings books to life with interactive magic.
Wednesday, August 2
Los Feliz: Meet prolific balloon artist Addi Somekh at the LA Breakfast Club. Hear about his art from his book, Inflatable Planet, and see his balloon crown skills in action.
Thursday, August 3
The Autry: Sizzling Summer Nights are back at The Autry. Grab a dance partner or come confidently alone and enjoy live music from Chino Espinoza y Los Dueños del Son.
Virtual: Join storyteller Barbara Wong as she performs some of her favorite stories about the Hungry Ghosts of China and Japan.
Friday, August 4
Eagle Rock: Love cats? CatVideoFest 2023 showcases a 73 minute compilation of the best cat videos. Help raise money for cats in need and support local cat charities at Vidiots.
Saturday, August 5
Silver Lake: Be Kind, Rewind and jam out to '90s and 2000s music at 33 Taps. Take a trip back to the time of grunge, scrunchies, and cyber-Y2K. Play board games, on a Nintendo 64 or PlayStation and get a chance to win some giveaways.
Montecito Heights: With spooky season nearing, get started on festivities and seasonal shopping at the Heritage Square Museum for Magic Market. Get your tarot read or shop for spiritual products, art, and plants while vibing to live music. There will also be healings, yoga, and sound healing services, plus vegan food and historic house tours.
Boyle Heights: Celebrate the 2nd Annual Nikkei Celebration. The parade will start on Saratoga and E. 1st Street and end in front of the Japanese Restaurant Otomisan. Entertainment will consist of the Hikari Taiko Drummers, Nancy Hayata's Classic Japanese Dancers, and more!
Sunday, August 6
Silver Lake: Come on down to Sunset Triangle Plaza for the 2nd Annual Silver Lake Jewish Summer Festival. Indulge in Kosher BBQ and falafel, engage in candle making and henna, jam to live music, and take part in fun zones catered to children and adults.
Silver Lake: Join the Cannabis & Movies Club for a showing of The Goonies at The Lyric Hyperion Theater.
🗒️ NOTEBOOK
Big on breakfast
Echo Park: An affiliate of a San Diego-based restaurant chain called Breakfast Republic is apparently preparing to takeover the home of the shuttered Brite-Spot diner, according to information from a state alcohol license application. The chain operates 16 restaurants across California, including outlets in Culver City and West Hollywood.
The Eastsider has contacted Breakfast Republic about its plans for the Brite Spot and whether it plans to keep the name as have previous owners of the diner.
The corner restaurant, which opened on Sunset Boulevard more than 70 years ago, has remained vacant since July 2022 when the last owner closed after less than a year in business.
💡 Good to Know
Pandemic-era back-rent is due tomorrow
Rent owed from Mar. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021, is due on Aug. 1. If more than one month’s rent is still unpaid after the deadline, landlords are legally allowed to begin the eviction process.
Here are some links if you are facing eviction:
- Eviction rights
- Renter resources (Posted by the City Council District 13 office, but applicable to all.) These include legal help, instructions on how to respond to an eviction notice, and first steps toward preparing a legal defense.
- Renter rights and protections (Posted by City Council District 4.)
- Help for residents (Posted by City Council District 14.)
- Sign up for a webinar hosted by LA’s Housing Department -- your rights and options if you think you may be vulnerable to eviction.
