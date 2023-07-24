Hello Monday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is your Daily Digest Editor for Monday, Barry Lank. At least two neighborhood councils haven't been able to gather a quorum. But at least a Boyle Heights teenager won a prize for making the best prom dress out of duct tape.
Here's what else you need to know for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: A warm and humid Sunday ended with spectacular sunset.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla
📢 News
Fatal Trader Joe's shooting remembered
Silver Lake: A rally was held to mark the 5th anniversary of the fatal shooting of Silver Lake Trader Joe's employee Mely Corado, who was killed by an officer's bullet during a shootout with a suspect. ABC7
Developer sentenced in Jose Huizar case
City Hall: A real estate developer was sentenced to six years in federal prison and fined $750,000 for paying a $500,000 bribe to then-City Councilman José Huizar in order to "grease the wheels" for the approval of a downtown condominium project. The Eastsider
🏛️ Government & Politics
Council members find its hard to meet
The Echo Park Neighborhood Council currently does not have a quorum, with only eight out of the 21 seats filled, according to Board Member Mansoor Khan. As a result, the board has not been able to vote or take other actions.
“We did not have many people want to run in the last election and many current members decided not to seek reelection,” Khan said. Former council member Liz Staley, for example, said her term was up and she chose to focus on other organizations, such as Friends of Elysian Park.
The Echo Park governing board is holding a special meeting this Tuesday, July 25, to fill three vacant seats in order to reach the minimum 11 members for conducting business.
Meanwhile, the general board of the Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council has not been able to hold a meeting for three months after failing to gather a quorum. The council needs at least 14 of 26 members to be present to conduct business.
Last Thursday, only 11 board directors showed up in person at their most recent attempt at a general board meeting. They were thus unable to vote on numerous funding items and on a statement regarding the eviction of a flower shop.
"We're going to find ways to move forward so that we can get the general board meetings up and going again," said one board member. "This is a great disappointment to all of us, and I apologize for members of the public that showed up today and online."
City Attorney advises city officials not to speak at strikes or protests
City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto advised city officials to stop speaking out at strikes or union protests, noting that they might have to recuse themselves from voting on related issues later on, the L.A. Times reported. This advice comes after many federal, state, and local politicians have lent support to union protests. This includes City Councilmembers Hugo Soto-Martínez and Nithya Raman -- as well as Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo -- who were arrested last month while participating in a union protest by hospitality workers.
Sponsored by Tracy Do
All Signs Point to a Beautiful Spanish Home in Silver Lake
This updated home with three bedrooms and two beautiful baths radiates warmth and character.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Jul 24 - July 30: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, with periodic cloudiness.
📃 On The Agenda
Mon, July 24
Highland Park: Arroyo Seco Neighborhood Council, representing Montecito Heights, Monterey Hills, and Mount Washington, regular board meeting.
Tue, July 25
Echo Park: Neighborhood Council meeting. The remaining members will attempt to fill three seats in order to attain a quorum.
Echo Park: Angelino Heights Historic Preservation Overlay Zone board meeting.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Event
Los Feliz: Lazy Acres Natural Market is coming to Los Feliz! We can’t wait to open our doors and continue to build a community that thrives on shared experiences, delicious flavors, and well-being. Community Celebration: Saturday, July 29 | Go here for details
Monday, July 24
Echo Park: Enjoy an evening of music at Stories Books & Café and catch Peter Adams perform modular synthesizers for Spotlight Floodlight.
El Sereno: See full-size Robots & Animatronics at the library. Learn about the materials used to make robots and different types of processes.
Tuesday, July 25
Eagle Rock: Oxy Arts is holding a Movement and Somatics for Body Liberation workshop. Get ready to move and take part in a free dance and a Somatic Healing session.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wednesday, July 26
Los Feliz: Cheer on the Women's World Cup at the Virgil for a Sapphic Watch Party. Arrive early for a dance party and watch the US Women's National Team go against the Netherlands.
Silver Lake: View Mashonda Tifrere's 3rd annual summer exhibition, Art Genesis:100 Days of Summer. The exhibit will last until August 5th and will showcase work from 8 standout artists.
Thursday, July 27
Highland Park: Walk Highland Park and celebrate this year's summer reading theme "My LA" as part of this library program.
Friday, July 28
Silver Lake: C'mon Barbie, let's go party! It's Barbie Night at Los Globos. Dress in pink for the theme and get free admission before 11pm. Attendees will also get free lashes and a chance to win a $300 gift card.
Saturday, July 29
Echo Park: There's a Queer Writing Meetup happening at the park. Come with ideas in mind or a desire to write. Snacks and water will be provided.
Los Feliz: Check out A Comedy Show LA in a secret location. The show will take place in a backyard garden featuring comics from The Tonight Show, SNL, and more.
Elysian Valley: Lend a hand in the Bowtie Wetland Demonstration Project and join in on the 3rd workshop of the 4 part series, Sowing Seeds & Growing Plants. Learn about plant propagation and get hands experience and help create a micro-nursery.
Sunday, July 30
Silver Lake: Celebrate a Big Gay Sunday and enjoy a day filled with live drag, live music, tarot readings, massage treatments, and a soundbath.
🗒️ Notebook
Best duct-tape prom dress
Boyle Heights: Karla Torres, recent graduate from Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School, won a $10,000 college scholarship after winning Duck Tape's "Stuck at Prom" dressmaking contest, said the L.A. Times. Torres' winning entry: An 18th-century style, pink, white and gold dress created from 14 rolls of duct tape. The L.A. teen plans to study business marketing.
El Sereno shelter upgrade
El Sereno: A former motel now used as homeless housing will benefit from additional state funding, the Daily News reports. $500,000 secured by State Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo will pay for improved accessibility, fire-life safety systems and security fencing at Huntington Villas. The city bought the 52-room motel in 2020 to be used for temporary and permanent supportive housing.
Citizen-designated funding winner
Boyle Heights: Proyecto Pastoral and East LA Community Corporation will receive up to $775,000 to provide rental assistance and services for 170 low-income tenants and families to prevent displacement. The money comes from the city's new L.A. Repair Participatory Budget program, which allows community members to decide how to spend part of a public budget.
Eastsider Giveaway: Lazy Acres $50 Gift Card
We love our Daily Digest newsletter subscribers — and we love our local businesses! So, we're excited to announce a giveaway that rewards our subscribers and supports local enterprises.
Our Eastsider Giveaway prize for July 2023 is a $50 gift card from Lazy Acres in Los Feliz. Your new neighborhood, organic grocery store opens July 29 at Western and Franklin.
A couple of things:
• All current Daily Digest subscribers are automatically entered into the giveaway
• If you are not a Daily Digest subscriber, click or tap here to sign up.
• The contest ends July 26, 2023
The winner will be selected at random and announced in an upcoming issue.
Good luck!
💡 Good to Know
Five important points about the city's ordinance for murals
In case you have -- or want -- a mural on your home or business, here are a few about the city's Mural Ordinance:
- To register an Original Art Mural or a Vintage Original Art Mural, go here.
- "Vintage murals" are those created before October 12, 2013. They are grandfathered in to the mural ordinance.
- An "Original Art Mural" is defined as "A one-of-a-kind, hand-painted, hand-tiled, or digitally printed image on the exterior wall of a building that does not contain any commercial message."
- Before the City’s passed the current ordinance in 2013, there had been a ban on murals on private property since 2002.
- You can register to have a mural on your home - but only if you have a single-family residence in Council District 1, 9, 14, or 15. Plus, if you don't register before painting it, you run the risk of getting a Notice to Comply and inspection fee from the Department of Building and Safety for an illegal sign.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading. See you in traffic.
-- Barry Lank
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
"_blank">👎 Not useful or interesting
📈 215 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
215 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.