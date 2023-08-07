Hello Monday!
📷 Eastside Scene
Highland Park: There's nothing tastier than garden-grown, summer veggies. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla
📢 News
Double homicide
El Sereno: Two men were shot to death early Sunday morning in the 4900 block of Templeton Street near Eastern Avenue. The two victims in their 30s died at the scene. The Eastsider
Brush fire contained
Griffith Park: Firefighters contained a small brush fire that burned an estimated three acres of vegetation on the north end of Griffith Park Sunday night. The Eastsider
Woman in El Sereno trapped in car by fallen tree branch
El Sereno: A large branch fell from a tree onto two vehicles Friday evening at the 4800 block of Huntington Drive, trapping one motorist. KTLA reported that the motorist, a woman accompanied by her two children, was backing her car out of a parking space in front of a Chase bank when the branch collapsed. The woman was treated at the scene. Eastsider
Woman struck by Metrolink train in Boyle Heights
Boyle Heights: An approximately 55-year-old female pedestrian was struck by a Metrolink train and critically injured early Friday evening, in the 2500 block of East Olympic Boulevard. Eastsider
Boyle Heights house fire extinguished
Boyle Heights: Firefighters early Saturday morning extinguished a well-involved fire at a two-story Craftsman with a detached garage on a large lot with multiple buildings. Fire crews were called at 1:27 am to the 400 block of South Boyle Avenue, and put out the fire in 27 minutes. The house and garage had been the scene of a previous fire, according to LAFD. Eastsider
Boyle Heights
“The park and the bridge will be one big jungle gym”
By Barry Lank & Jesus Sanchez
The concrete arches that soar above the Sixth Street Bridge are attention-getters. But on Saturday, officials focused on what's going on underneath the massive bridge: The construction of a new park.
City officials celebrated the start of construction on the $82 million 6th Street PARC (Park, Arts, River and Connectivity Improvements) Project. The ceremony coincided with the second annual Bridgefest festival on the deck of the structure.
The park will cover 12 acres, with seven acres on the Boyle Heights side and five acres on the Arts District side. Stairs and ramps will connect the park, playing fields and plazas with the bridge above.
“The park and the bridge will be one big jungle gym,” said Deborah Weintraub, Chief Deputy City Engineer with the Bureau of Engineering.
Amenities for the Boyle Heights section will include sports courts and fields, two flexible play and performance lawns, fitness circuit, splash pad with outdoor shower, picnic and grilling areas, dog play areas, a children’s play area, skate park, and concessions, according to a final environmental impact report.
“Boyle Heights, in particular, has been park-starved for so many years, if not decades,” said City Councilman Kevin de León. “We need more gathering spots."
The park is expected to be finished in two-and-a-half years.
🏛️ Government & Politics
City workers plan one-day strike
More than 11,000 Los Angeles city workers plan to picket for 24 hours Tuesday outside City Hall, Los Angeles International Airport and other locations to protest "a refusal to bargain in good faith" -- which would marking the first such strike action in more than 40 years. The Eastsider
Bigger fines proposed for street tree ordinance violations
Councilman Kevin de León has motioned to raise the fines for unauthorized damage to a city tree. The motion notes that current penalties are limited to $250 for the first offense, $500 for the second offense, and $1,000 for any offenses after that. By contrast, fines for violating sign regulations start at $2,000.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Aug 7 - Aug 13: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
The heat goes down a little this week, and there's even a slight chance of precipitation.
📃 On The Agenda
Tue, August 8
Lincoln Heights: The City Council reviews possibly transferring $500,000 away from the Wall Las Memorias nonprofit.
Eagle Rock: The Eagle Rock Valley Historical Society's general meeting includes a presentation on how to designate a historic building, and how the Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station on Colorado Boulevard was declared a city historic landmark.
Wed, August 9
Silver Lake: Silver Lake Neighborhood Council committee looks at a three-story commercial project on Sunset Boulevard next to El Cid and a five-story mixed project at in the 2300 block of Hyperion Avenue.
Highland Park & El Sereno: Cultural Affairs Commission votes on spending $7,500 for the Northeast LA Community Exchange Fair at Sycamore Grove Park in Highland Park and $10,000 for the Takaape’ Waashut NELA Black Walnut Day in Ascott Hills Park in El Sereno.
Los Feliz: The City Council votes on making the Hollywood Sikh Temple on Vermont Avenue a historic monument.
Glassell Park: Public hearing for replacing a single-family home at 3328-3330 N. Andrita St. with four small-lot homes.
Sat, August 12
Council District 4 holds a Disaster Preparedness Workshop, 10 am - 1 pm, Besant Lodge, 2560 N Beachwood Dr.
🗓️ Things to Do
Monday, August 7
Los Feliz: Celebrate the 55th anniversary of the horror classic Rosemary's Baby at the American Cinematheque.
Tuesday, August 8
East Los Angeles: Catch a Rock n' Roll Circus at the library! Children are invited to see Christopher Yates perform his circus arts featuring magic and juggling.
East Los Angeles: Teenagers can take part in a KEVA Bridge Challenge at Anthony Quinn Library. Teens will work on a team and utilize engineering skills to create their own bridge design.
Wednesday, August 9
Silver Lake: Writers 'Round: Los Angeles, a Nashville-style songwriter showcase, invites musicians and music lovers to converge and share music.
Los Feliz: Standup fans have a new show to attend: Skin Contact at Covell.
Thursday, August 10
Silver Lake: Get productive at The Ruby Fruit and join other queers for a coworking date. Let's Werk is a weekly meet-up for queers to network, discuss projects, and/or silently do work.
Debs Park: Build a sustainable habitat for local birds and wildlife at the Audubon Center. Learn about local wildlife and native plants while volunteering for a Community Habitat Restoration.
Highland Park: Find out who will be crowned queen of the Homo Happy House Drag Showdown.
LA State Historic Park: Participate in a hands-on Fungi Workshop at the LA River Farmers Market. Learn how to cultivate fungi using cardboard and newspaper and take home your own oyster mushroom grow kit!
Friday, August 11
Lincoln Heights: Increase body awareness with coach Adrienne Glasser's workshop LA Soma Constellations & IFS: Moving Parts.
Eagle Rock: Get a 60-minute yoga workout at One Down Dog. Proceeds for this FLOW workshop will go to the American Cancer Society.
Saturday, August 12
Echo Park: Attend a free, afternoon performance of jazz duets for saxophone and keyboard featuring Doug Webb and Mitch Forman at Edendale Up Close.
Silver Lake: Looking to get exercise with a group and need some motivation? Head to Silver Lake Meadows for Summer Bootcamp. Get a full body workout with Adam Damper.
Highland Park: Celebrate Popeye's 90th film anniversary by attending Classic Cartoon Confections at Bob Baker's Marionette Theater.
Highland Park: Head to the York Art Walk & Market for some local business shopping.
El Sereno: Missionaries of St. Vincent De Paul are having a food distribution at All Saints Catholic Church. Starting at 9am, come early to get a bag.
El Sereno: Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet is coming to The Luckman. Catch the world premiere of Études followed by an encore performance of Seeds of Rain.
Sunday, August 13
Silver Lake: Bring your friends or come along for New Moon Cacao & Kirtan. Welcome the New Moon with some yoga, music, and mantra.
