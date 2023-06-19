Hello Monday!
📷 Eastside Scene
El Sereno: The Cal State LA Classical Guitar Ensemble is in Armenia this on a tour that culminates with a performance on June 20 in honor if United Nations World Refugee Day.
📣 News
Protestors by Dodger Stadium before Pride Night
Echo Park: A large group of religious demonstrators prayed and marched outside Dodger Stadium Friday afternoon to protest the team's decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at its Pride Night event. What appeared to be several hundred protestors filled a satellite parking lot along Stadium Way before the game against the San Francisco Giants. A Dodger Stadium Prayer Procession was organized by Catholics for Catholics. The team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night earned the wrath of the Catholic Church and Christian organizations due to the inclusion of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of LGBTQ+ activists who dress in religious-looking garb. The Eastsider
Elysian Park brush fire extinguished
Solano Canyon: A small fire consumed about two acres of brush in the Elysian Park area Friday evening, but crews on the ground and from the air quickly halted the advance of the flames, and no injuries were reported. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the fire in the 500 block of North Park Row Drive around 5:55 p.m., with the blaze burning adjacent to the Arroyo Seco (110) Freeway. The Eastsider
Another fire investigation near Dodger Stadium
Echo Park: Two men were detained early Friday night after police and firefighters responded to a report of a possible arson suspect near the Scott Avenue entrance to Dodger Stadium. One man was was cited for failure to exercise caution with fire and released. The other man was released without being cited. Officers determined there was no connection to the religious protest at Dodger Stadium or the approximately 2-acre brush fire in Elysian Park that same day. The Eastsider
🏛️ Government & Politics
Probe sought into migrants bussed here from Texas
Members of the L.A. City Council pushed for an investigation Friday into the bussing of migrants from Texas to the city this week. Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez introduced the motion asking the City Attorney's office to conduct the investigation. On Wednesday, 42 migrants were bused from the Texas-Mexico border to Union Station by Abbott, who said his state's border region was "overrun," and hinted that more shipments of immigrants could follow. Fox News
Historic district board on hold
Highland Park: This neighborhood has the city’s largest historic district covering more than 4,000 buildings.
Yet the board that oversees the Highland Park-Garvanza HPOZ hasn’t met since November. It lacks a quorum, said board member Martha Benedict.
Three of the board’s five seats are currently vacant, and the board cannot meet without a majority in attendance. “Due to personal obligations and relocations, the previous board members ended up resigning around the same time,” according to a statement from Los Angeles City Planning.
A candidate for the board has been referred to the mayor’s office, and once it has three members, the HPOZ board itself can appoint a fourth, Planning said. In the meantime, all business is being handled by the HPOZ staff, though without the insight and expertise of the Board members, “the people who know the area,” Benedict said.
At least three members of any HPOZ have to live in the zone area, one member must have extensive real estate or construction experience, and one must be a licensed architect. HPOZs are designed to protect the character of a historic neighborhood. The Planning Department lists 35 HPOZs throughout the city most of which have board vacancies, including in Angelino Heights, Lincoln Heights and El Sereno.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Jun 19 - Jun 25: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Still partly cloudy throughout the week, believe it or not.
📃 On The Agenda
Tue, June 20
East Hollywood: Neighborhood Council Governing Board meeting.
Highland Park: Local Volunteer Neighborhood Oversight Committee meeting regarding the Highland Park Junior Arts Center project.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Events
Los Feliz: From medieval times to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, No Place Like Gandersheim take you on a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history. May 20 - June 25. Get Tickets (Sponsored)
Boyle Heights: "Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival" benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. June 24. All attendees must be 21 and over. Get Tickets & Info (Sponsored)
Monday, June 19
Los Feliz: Enjoy an evening musical performance at Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom at the Greek Theatre.
Tuesday, June 20
East LA: Familiarize yourself with the stars. Find out what constellations are at the El Camino Real Library and then create a 3-D constellation card to take home.
Wednesday, June 21
Boyle Heights: It's Wellness Wednesday at Latinx with Plants. Take a workshop surrounding plants and self care. Learn how to take care of plants, paint a pot, and go home with your own plant.
Glassell Park: Celebrate the release of Minor Threats Vol. 1 at Revenge comic book store.
Thursday, June 22
Silver Lake: There's an Antisocial Party happening at Los Globos. This monthly event will feature electro, industrial and dark wave music, with some dissociative visual projections. Plus shop for artwork and catch some fetish performances.
Friday, June 23
Lincoln Heights: Get dancing at Friday Night Funk. Go on a transformative dance experience with DJ Mari Elena. All bodies are welcome, so don't be shy!
Saturday, June 24
Montecito Heights: Go shopping at Magic Market taking place at Heritage Square Museum. Grub on some vegan food, get a tarot reading, embrace sound healing, and go on historic house tours.
Silver Lake: Join Hatch Egg Donation & Surrogate Agency for Babies & Brunch. Gay men can learn how to become parents through this seminar at 33 Taps.
Eagle Rock: Shop fro local vendors and artists at The Neighborhood Market pop-up.
East Hollywood: Throwback to some pop jams from the 2000s at The Virgil for a Teenage Dream. Dance to some Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Black Eyed Peas, and more!
💡 Good to Know
Find a pet to adopt
A bad time to adopt a pet? Christmas.
A good time to adopt? Right about now.
LA Animal Services offers a search for adoptable cats, dogs, rabbits, and more.
📈 212 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
