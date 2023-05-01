Hello Monday!
This is Barry Lank, your Daily Digest Editor for Monday. Happy May Day - whether you're celebrating the socialist version of the event, or the pagan one. (If the latter, you're supposed to wash your face in dew this morning, so you'll have flawless complexion all year.)
Here's what you need to know for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
📷 Eastside Scene
Glassell Park: Honk if you love gas station topiary. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
🏛️ Government & Politics
Hospital name change
Boyle Heights: After 55 years, the LAC+USC Medical Center is getting a new name - but it has yet to be revealed. The County Board of Supervisors will vote tomorrow, May 2, on whether to allow the name change. However, the name won't be made public until the next day, May 3.
The name change was prompted in part to avoid confusion with the neighboring Keck Hospital of USC and create a stronger identity for the county hospital. "Approximately 40% of patients do not identify the hospital as LAC+USC Medical Center, and there are incidents daily where patients are confused and report to the incorrect facility," said Solis' motion.
Meet you at Cinco de Mayo Plaza
Boyle Heights: It’ll be Cinco de Mayo all year round at the corner of 3rd and Indiana Streets under a motion by Councilmember Kevin de León. The intersection would be renamed “La Plaza de Cinco de Mayo” and be given a permanent ceremonial sign. This spot was specifically requested by immigrants from the Mexican state of Puebla, according to Peter Brown from de León's office. A gathering spot for Poblanos, the intersection is also a block away from Mi Casa Es Puebla, a Poblano government agency that helps immigrants from that state.
Why Carillo is running for De León's City Council seat
City Hall: Wendy Carrillo tells the L.A. Times (via AOL) why she’s decided to run for the City Council seat of her former ally, De León. "Mayor Karen Bass has an incredible challenge," said State Assemblymember Carrillo. "And she currently doesn’t have a partner in [District] 14. It’s a challenge when you have someone in office that folks don’t want to associate with.”
Eunisses Hernandez, bird lover
Elysian Park: City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez has something to say about birds. Among her suggestions for the Downtown Community Plan Update, Hernandez wants glass reflectivity standards for developments within 200 feet of Elysian Park to prevent birds from flying into the windows and other building façades. Elsewhere in Hernandez's letter, she makes suggestions about parking structures, affordable housing, historic preservation, and the garment industry.
New area planning commission members named
Planning: Two new members have been named to the East Los Angeles Area Planning Commission, subject to approval by the City Council. Mayor Karen Bass has appointed Gloria Gutierrez to replace Lyric Kelkar, and Michael Yap to replace Seamus Garrity. The city commission mostly hears appeals of decisions by zoning administrators in Boyle Heights, Northeast Los Angeles, and Silver Lake/Echo Park.
Library Love: Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez takes a selfie with the library staff and officials to celebrate National Library Workers Day and the 150th anniversary of the L.A. City Library.
🔮 The Week Ahead
May 1 - May 7: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
A little more rain is on its way, as more moderate temperatures roll in.
📃 On The Agenda
Mon, May 1
El Sereno: Public hearing on a proposed three-story mixed-use building at 4221 East Huntington Drive North.
Tues, May 2
Boyle Heights: The County Board of Supervisors votes to allow a name change for the LAC+USC Medical Center. The name will not be made public until May 3.
Wed, May 3
Glassell Park: Public hearing on a beer-and-wine permit for 3301 N. Division St.
Thurs, May 4
Echo Park: The Recreation and Parks Commission decides on extending the contract for the Paddle Boat Concession at Echo Park Lake.
Los Feliz: The Cultural Heritage Commission will vote on whether to declared the Hollywood Sikh Temple a historic monument.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, May 1
Lincoln Heights: Teenagers and young adults can participate in a "Poetry in the Heights" writing workshop. This workshop, inspired by Charles Yu's novel Interior Chinatown, will run for five weeks.
Tuesday, May 2
Highland Park: Learn how to compost at the Highland Park Farmer's Market. Bring your food scraps in a bag, bin, or bucket.
Elysian Valley: Watch Slash, no, not the guitarist, but a play at The Elysian. This pop-feminist, fan-fiction play is performed by Emily Allan & Leah Hennessey.
Wednesday, May 3
East LA: Create an urban garden and learn about the history of L.A. fruit and vegetable farming and its impact on the environment at the Anthony Quinn Library.
Los Feliz: Enjoy breakfast with a magical guest at the LA Breakfast Club. The president of Magic Castle Enterprises and third-generation magician Erika Larsen discusses the story of the Hollywood Magic Castle.
Thursday, May 4
Silver Lake: Dance to reggaeton and hip hop at Los Globos for a pre-Cinco de Mayo celebration.
Friday, May 5
Highland Park: Connect with local brands and artists at Story Shop. This free, one-day event will feature brands: Kindness, Play it by Ear, Rosier, and Natashia Miyazaki.
Saturday, May 6
Montecito Heights: Head to Heritage Square Museum for a discussion on the exhibit, An Introduction to the History of Mourning Jewelry. The discussion will be led by studio jeweler Sarah Nehama and feature Victorian antique jewelry.
Echo Park: Learn how to make a horror short with LatinXorcist founder Josè Chavez at Heavy Manners Library. Also, watch a screening of The Tongue.
El Sereno: The Los Angeles Pasifika Film Festival (LAPFF) is happening at Cal State LA. Celebrate films by Pacific Islanders capturing the culture and sharing experiences. Also taking place, Cal State LA is hosting the African Diaspora Film Festival.
Griffith Park: While Coachella has passed, kids can experience a similar event at The Autry. It's the 8th annual Great Big Family Play Day. Families can enjoy two days of entertainment with fun musical favorites.
Sunday, May 7
Elysian Park: Check out the opening reception of Angels Point at Marian Harlow Grove. This outdoor photography exhibit will feature black and white photos from Adam Ianniello. (May 7 - June 7)
Highland Park: Parents, bring your children for an afternoon reading of Andie & the Worries by Sara Moore at the Pop Hop.
📒 Notebook
Welcome to Hollenbeck Park
Boyle Heights: Approximately $8 million worth of improvements to Hollenbeck Park that were announced last year now includes a new “welcome plaza” with artwork. Plans for the plaza, however, have not been finalized and are subject to the review of residents, city staff said at a parks commission task force meeting. Much of the project is focused on the perimeter of the park, with new sidewalks along the eastern and southern borders of the park, better pedestrian lighting and the addition of 200 trees, some of which will be planted in the park. The project needs to be finished by June 2024 under a deadline set by a state grant.
Memo alleges racial bias in Sherriff station promotion
East L.A.: The L.A. County Sheriff is investigating allegations that Pilar Chavez, captain of the East L.A. Station, favored Latinos for detective positions to avoid promoting a Black sergeant. The memo, reviewed by the L.A. Times, suggests Chavez withheld opportunities from Sgt. Reginald Hoffman, who previously testified about deputy gangs and facing racial discrimination. The department confirmed an ongoing probe while emphasizing commitment to ethical standards.
State awards $35 million for Eastside Gold Line extension
East L.A.: State officials awarded a $35 million grant that will go toward the Metro L Line (Gold Line) extension project, KNX News reported. The grant will cover some of the costs for the Eastside Transit Corridor Phase 2, which will extend the rail line from East L.A. to Whittier.
Why does Frank McCourt want a gondola to Dodger Stadium?
Dodger Stadium: L.A. Times sports writer Bill Shaikin goes in search of the reason why former Dodger owner Frank McCourt initiated building an aerial gondola between Union Station and the ballpark, where he still owns the parking lots around the stadium. Shaikin says skeptics "wonder why McCourt would promote a gondola ride to a stadium parking lot that would be empty three out of every four days during the year."
💡 Good to Know
What an E-Library Card will get you
If you don't already have a physical library card, you can get an e-card without even visiting a library location.
It gives you immediate and free access to:
- E-Media (e-books, audiobooks, movies, documentary films, music, podcasts, newspapers, and magazines.
- Research & Homework (newspaper archives, genealogy tools, professional magazines, and scholarly journals)
- Online Learning (online courses, language classes, practice tests, Lynda.com)
- Physical Collections (place holds on books, audiobooks, DVDs, etc. and pick them up at your local library)
-- Barry Lank
📈 202 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
