This is your Eastsider Newsletter Editor for Monday, Barry Lank. Even though the rain is supposed to let up, there will be some after-effects. Scroll down to our "Good to Know" section for post-storm tips and resources.
Here's what else you need to know for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: One of the many crawfish that emerged from Echo Park Lake on Sunday during Tropical Storm Hilary. Thanks to Vincent Foeillet for the photo.
📢 News
Garage fire
Glassell Park: Firefighters put out flames that engulfed a garage early Sunday morning in the 2900 block of West Avenue 35. Heavy fire was showing from the garage when firefighters arrived, and they took up positions outside to protect nearby structures while pouring water on the flames, said L.A. Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. No injuries were reported.
Missing attorney
Atwater Village: The car of a 27-year-old attorney who went missing in Seattle in late July turned up parked on an Atwater Village street. Jared Shadeed, a Duke University graduate and immigration attorney, had quit his job in Washington, D.C. and was on a cross-country road trip that took him to Seattle when he went missing. Fox11
Hilary soaks L.A.
Streets flooded. Trees toppled. And the power went out.
It rained almost continuously on Sunday as former Hurricane Hilary sped across Southern California. Hilary had weakened into a tropical storm by the time it passed over us. However, it still packed a punch, dropping nearly three inches of rain in Downtown L.A. and triggering panic buying at places like the 99 Cents Only store and Baller Hardware in Silver Lake.
Hilary had been forecast to remain east of L.A. County on a track that would take it through the deserts and mountains. But the center of the storm shifted unexpectedly to the west Sunday night, sending it over Downtown L.A. and Northeast L.A. before it returned to its projected path.
The heaviest rains have passed, but forecaster said showers and thunderstorms are still possible as conditions dry out. L.A. Unified, East L.A. College, L.A. City College and Cal State L.A. canceled classes today.
According to forecasters, Hilary failed to generate as much wind or thunderstorms as expected. And that was fine with many residents.
"Things have been remarkably uneventful," said Martha Benedict of Montecito Heights. "Rain in August is eventful, of course, but -- thank goodness -- no deluges or destructive winds have occurred."
Here's are preliminary Eastside rain totals as of 6 am today:
- Downtown LA: 2.99 inches
- Eagle Rock Reservoir: 4.64 inches
- East Hollywood (L.A. City College): 4.33 inches
Source: National Weather Service
🏛️ Government & Politics
Poolroom politics
Assemblywoman Laura Friedman talks to Courthouse News Service about running for U.S. Congress to replace Adam Schiff. A semi-pro pool player while in college, Friedman said, “The pool room taught me people want to play mind games when they want to win.” Other candidates for California's 30th Congressional District seat include former L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer, school board member Nick Melvoin, State Senator Anthony Portantino, and former “Boy Meets World” actor Ben Savage.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Aug 21 - Aug 27: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
The rain supposedly stops after today. Then it's cloudiness, with highs in the low to mid 80s.
📃 On The Agenda
Tue, August 22
Echo Park: Neighborhood Council meeting - filling more vacant seats, and installing the new board of directors.
Eagle Rock: Neighborhood Council Planning and Land Use Committee considers a permit for alcohol and dancing at Mezzo Restaurant, 2516 W. Colorado Blvd.
Atwater Village: Neighborhood Council regular Board of Governors meeting.
Wed, August 23
Taylor Yard: Online feedback session for the Rio De Los Angeles State Park. For a sneak peek of the proposed final design, click here.
Silver Lake: City Council votes to approve the Silver Lake Reservoir Complex Master Plan Project, and certify the Final EIR.
🗓️ Things to Do
Monday, August 21
Highland Park: Children are invited to a STEM educational program about Ramps and Roller Coasters taking place at the Arroyo Seco Library. Participants will design their roller coaster and learn the science behind the process.
Tuesday, August 22
Los Feliz: Pick up some skills before Labor Day, and take a Summer Grilling Party Class at Lazy Acres Community Classroom. Learn how to grill fish and vegetables plus comprehend knife techniques for plating.
Wednesday, August 23
Los Feliz: Register for an early morning breakfast and meet neon artist Michael Flechtner. Learn about his artwork and how he designed the first US Stamp with neon.
Greek Theater: Catch country singer and former Hootie & the Blowfish member Darius Rucker perform with Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors.
Thursday, August 24
Eagle Rock: Create Paper Wildflowers in a month-long workshop with Lindsey Serata. Learn paper flower techniques and create a botanical sculpture. (Aug. 24 - Sept. 21)
Friday, August 25
Chinatown: It's the Opening Night of the Good Game Art Show. Come and celebrate games from our youth and see original pieces from over 40+ AAPI artists.
Lincoln Heights: Dance your heart out at the free Friday Night Funk at Pieter Performance Space.
Los Feliz: Get spooky this summer at the Philosophical Research Society. Watch The Amityville Horror (1979) on 16MM followed by sets from RENDEZVOUS DJs.
Saturday, August 26
Boyle Heights: Get lit at The Vortex for Litty in the City LA. The Smoke Sesh Series is back featuring performers, food vendors, and some of the top Cannabis brands.
LA Historic Park: Meet travel photographer Bree, the creator of @eyeofshe. Enjoy snacks, coffee, and make new friends.
Griffith Park: Bring a picnic blanket and good company to watch Almost Famous (2000) at The Autry. Bonus points if you come dressed in '70s rock 'n' roll attire.
Los Feliz: Celebrate International Play Music on the Porch Day with your neighbors and join in on an acoustic music jam session.
Sunday, August 27
Elysian Valley: Grab a beer and vibe to reggae music at Frogtown Brewery's event Island Vibes.
💡 Good to Know
After Hilary ....
Even as the rain abates, issues from the storm may continue for a few days. Some post-storm tips:
Stay away from waterways (e.g., the L.A. River) — not just today, but for a while. “Even once the rain stops, a full waterway can pose a serious danger.” LA County Fire Department
- Never enter moving water. “As little as 6 inches of water can knock over and carry away an adult and 18-24 inches of water can carry away most large SUVs, vans, and trucks.” LA County
- Stay away from downed power lines.
Resources
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Barry Lank
