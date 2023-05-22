Hello Monday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is your Daily Digest Editor for Monday, Barry Lank. Here's what you need to know for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: A dramatic start to the day. Thanks to Robert Okamura for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
📣 News
Feds indict suspected El Sereno gang members
El Sereno: Six men -- most of whom were suspected members or associates of the El Sereno Rifa street gang -- were arrested Friday on federal weapons and narcotics charges. Authorities say the men purchased about 11 pounds of methamphetamine and 47 firearms, including ghost guns and so-called "cop killer" handguns. The Eastsider
🏛️ Government & Politics
Budget divides council members
The City Council passed a city budget Thursday that split the Eastside's two new progressive council members. City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez cast the sole vote against it, objecting to the $3.2 billion allocated to the police.
"Budgets are a statement of values—and a budget that allocates one quarter of our entire budget to LAPD while underfunding every other department and service does not reflect my values or the values of my constituents," Hernandez said on Twitter.
Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, however, joined the rest of the Council voting in favor of the budget, despite his campaign platform to reduce the number of police, the L.A. Times said. Though the budget calls for hiring about 1,000 officers, Soto-Martinez said it also included more beds for people with substance use issues, more mental health workers, and more hotel rooms for the homeless.
My News LA noted that the budget topped $13 billion for the first time, and includes $1.3 billion for housing and homelessness.
Is the neighborhood council system broken?
The neighborhood council system isn't doing what it's supposed to, according to council members who talked to LAist. Council members say they get "mired in a labyrinth of rules and regulations, communication failures, lack of guidance or direction, and bureaucratic roadblocks," according to LAist.
De León seeks overnight parking restrictions
Eagle Rock: RVs, campers and other oversized vehicles would be prohibited from parking overnight on several streets in the neighborhood under a motion from City Councilman Kevin de León. Vehicles more than 22 feet long or more than seven feet high would not be allowed to park overnight in the following areas:
- Yosemite Drive between Eagle Rock Boulevard and Ellenwood Drive
- Ellenwood Drive between Yosemite Drive and Colorado Boulevard
- Fair Park Avenue between Eagle Rock Boulevard and Ellenwood Drive
- Merton Avenue between Eagle Rock Boulevard and Ellenwood Drive
- Neola Street between N. Figueroa Street and Genevieve Avenue
- Oak Grove Drive between N. Figueroa and Wiota Streets
- Eagle Rock View Drive from the dead end to Patrician Way
Congressman criticizes Dodgers in strong language
U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez took the Dodgers to task for withdrawing a Pride Night invitation to The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a gay activists' organization whose members have sometimes dress like nuns. “The Dodgers opened their gates to the hate and transphobia Marco Rubio and far-right extremists have been trying to spread to California for years,” Gomez said in a statement. “This bigotry won’t fly in our backyards or our outfields. Don’t peddle that shit here or anywhere.”
Throwing shade over La Sombrita
A press conference featuring City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez promoting a new bus-stop shade structure has garnered some ridicule online. Kounkuey Design Initiative, the nonprofit that led the design process, told Streetsblog that the structure named La Sombrita 1.0 "isn't supposed to be an alternative to bus shelters, but just a stand-in for places where traditional bus shelters aren’t feasible, such as on narrow sidewalks."
But critics point out that sombritas -- narrow, perforated shields attached to poles -- offer hardly any shade, even for one person.
"The wildest part about La Sombrita is that they held a full-on press conference," said Alec Stapp on Twitter. "If my bus stop shade/light thing cost $10,000 and provided neither shade during the day nor light at night, I would simply not talk about it."
Sponsored by Tracy Do
All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Highland Park, HiFi and El Sereno
A midcentury in Silver Lake with a pool, a Highland Park bungalow, a Historic Filipinotown contemporary, and an El Sereno 2-bedroom with a lush yard.
🔮 The Week Ahead
May 22 - May 28: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Cooler temperatures overall are being predicted for this week, with lows dipping back into the 50s.
📃 On The Agenda
Mon, May 22
Arroyo Seco -- Neighborhood Council meeting.
Elysian Valley -- Neighborhood Council meeting.
Tue, May 23
Eagle Rock -- The City Council votes whether to make the Jay Risk Standard Oil Co. Service Station on Colorado Boulevard a city historic monument.
Echo Park -- Neighborhood Council meeting.
Eastsider Giveaway: re_grocery Gift Certificate
All current Daily Digest subscribers are automatically entered into the giveaway for a $50 gift certificate from re-grocery in Highland Park! Shop hundreds of the highest quality refillable grocery goods and zero waste products – all plastic-free.
If you are not a newsletter subscriber, click or tap here to sign up. Please forward this newsletter to a friend so they can subscribe for a chance to win. Contest ends May 24.
Good luck!
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, May 22
Highland Park: Parents and caregivers bring your children for a Senior Postcard Project workshop and a read aloud of the book "Dear Mr. G." Children will make art with positive messages that will go to senior Angelenos ages 65+.
Tuesday, May 23
Silver Lake: Get some laughs in and celebrate the 8th anniversary of Rod Stewart Live! The show will feature a surprise lineup and will be hosted by Zach Pugh & Sam Wiles.
Wednesday, May 24
Los Feliz: Join author Johanna Hedva at Skylight Books during a presentation of "Your Love is Not Good" in conversation with Charlotte Cotton. Delve into Hedva's exploration of love, art, and identity.
Thursday, May 25
City Terrace: The library is holding an in-person program for teens to build their own volcano. Attendees will learn the science behind volcanic eruptions and have a chance to explore careers in STEM.
Echo Park: Attend a performance by cellist Maksim Velichkin in the first in-person Up Close Edendale concert in three years.
Friday, May 26
Historic Filipinotown: Catch Real Men Have Chichis at the Teatro Frida Kahlo. The comedic play will center around four Latino men who play fantasy football and indulge in carne asada.
Saturday, May 27
Lincoln Heights: Head to the LA Sanitation North-Central District Yard Open House to learn about the curbside collection programs, engage in recycling games, and enjoy a free lunch.
East Hollywood: Come and celebrate your skin at a self-love dance party. Dress on theme and show off your body at The Body Party!
Echo Park: Come and learn about electric vehicles (EVs) at the EV Ride n Drive & Cultural Celebration Festival. Participate in drive sessions, and enjoy a vibrant indigenous cultural celebration with food, music, and much more.
Sunday, May 28
East Hollwood: Watch short films for all ages at the L.A. International Children's Film Festival.
Highland Park: Kate Micucci is joining the Bob Baker Marionette Theater on Sunday to play some silly songs on the trombone. See a puppet parade and help fund field trips for local LA schools.
📒 Notebook
Man found unconscious on the 101
Hospital officials are trying to identity a man who has been hospitalized for several days after being found unconscious on the 101 Freeway in East Hollywood, KTLA reported. The man has been hospitalized since May 11 at the LA General Medical Center. Officials say he’s about 25 years old, slender, 135 pounds, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with black hair and dark brown eyes.
💡 Good to Know
The closest places to learn CPR
After reading about a recent rescue in Elysian Park, some readers have asked where to take CPR classes.
The Red Cross offers online classes, of course.
It’s tougher to find classes in person, where a school might have equipment for practicing. There are very few on the Eastside. The closest in-person classes are:
- Burbank -- Red Cross, 321 S. Ikea Way, Burbank
- Commerce -- Red Cross, 2227 S Atlantic Blvd. Commerce
- East L.A. -- Critical Care Training Center, 4801 Whittier Blvd. East L.A.
- Koreatown -- Red Cross, 2975 Wilshire Blvd Suite 511, Los Angeles
- Monterey Park -- SureFire CPR, 1111 Corporate Center Dr., #306, Monterey Park
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading. See you in traffic.
-- Barry Lank
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 205 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
205 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.