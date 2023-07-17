Hello Monday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is your Daily Digest Editor for Monday, Barry Lank. Hope you've got air-conditioning, and that it works. Otherwise, scroll down to the bottom of the newsletter for cooling and hydration centers.
Here's what else you need to know for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Garvanza: A classic car and cactus. What's the make and model year? A Chevy? Ford? Photo by Katrina Alexy.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla
📢 News
Shooting leaves woman dead, another injured
Boyle Heights: A woman was killed and a second wounded after they were shot Sunday night near 1st and Gless streets in what police say may have been a gang-related shooting, authorities said. The Eastsider
Man found dead in garage
Glassell Park: Two men were taken into custody after officers found the body of a man in a garage on Sunday afternoon. The two suspects, ages 22 and 49, went to the LAPD Northeast Division station and advised officers of the body in the 2700 block of West Avenue 31. The Eastsider
Vehicle plunges off hillside
Glassell Park: A driver escaped serious injury Sunday afternoon when a vehicle fell about 200 feet down a hillside and landed in the backyard of a home in the 2500 block of El Rosa Drive. The Eastsider
🏛️ Government & Politics
Dragon Boat races get political
The L.A. Times looks into the friendly (at least we think it's friendly) rivalry among L.A. political leaders, city departments and staff to field the fastest dragon boat team at the annual Echo Park Lake Lotus Festival. This year included trash talk between City Council District 13 and the Department of Recreation and Parks, which were pitted against each other on Saturday. “I really feel sorry for CD 13 if they think they’re going to beat us,” Rec & Park Supervisor Anita Meacham told the Times. Meanwhile, City Controller Kenneth Mejia and his staff trained for their Sunday race against Mayor Karen Bass' team.
The Winner:
The executive team from Rec & Parks was the fastest in the elected officials and government category with a time of 4.31.2 minutes; the L.A. Department of Transportation came in second at 4:39.9 minutes, and Mayor Bass' team placed third at 5:09.69 minutes.
Two more candidates for Assembly
David Girón, an advisor to City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, is running in the California 52nd Assembly District to replace Wendy Carrillo who is running for L.A. Council to replace Kevin de León. Meanwhile, Jessica Caloza has stepped down as deputy chief of staff to Attorney General Rob Bonta to join in the same race, Politico reported. They join an already-crowded field for Assembly, including activist and former City Hall liaison Justine Gonzalez, Los Angeles County Young Democrats leader Jessica Maldonado, former LA Commission for Children Youth & Their Families member Ari Ruiz, and legislative analyst Genesis L. Coronado.
Friedman up to $600k for congressional campaign
Assemblymember Laura Friedman reported raising $268,064 in the second quarter of the year in her race to succeed Rep. Adam Schiff in the U.S. House of Representatives, Politico reported. That brings her fundraising total to $604,000. Her rivals in the race include state Sen. Anthony Portantino and former Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer.
Sponsored by Tracy Do
All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock and Mt. Washington
A sunny, updated Eagle Rock bungalow and a stylish midcentury in Mount Washington.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Jul 17 - July 23: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
The heat continues, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, though low temperatures will stay in the 60s.
📃 On The Agenda
Mon, July 17
East Hollywood: Neighborhood Council meeting.
Tue, July 18
Los Feliz: Information meeting on Zoom for having Los Feliz Square listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Thu, July 20
Glassell Park: LAPD will be etching vehicle identification numbers onto catalytic converters -- 9 am to 3 pm, L.A. River Center & Gardens, 570 W. Ave. 26. Bring registration to verify VIN.
🗓️ Things to Do
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Monday, July 17
Echo Park: Celebrate the new moon at Rouse Yoga and relax with a New Moon Renewal & Sound Bath. Practitioners will help guide you through instrumental sound healing.
Tuesday, July 18
Echo Park: Cool Girl Cinema Club is back at Whammy, showing the coming-of-age film Real Women Have Curves. Socialize, eat, drink, and share a movie experience.
Highland Park: Compete against other music buffs at Summer Music Trivia at The Offbeat.
Wednesday, July 19
Boyle Heights: Complete your own painting in pointillism at Anthony Quinn Library. Learn about the style in this Painting for Adults workshop. Supplies will be provided.
East L.A.: Experiment with pointillism at the Anthony Quinn Library. Adults of all skill levels are invited to learn about and try pointillism, a painting technique that involves using small dots to create an image. Participants will use the technique to create an art piece. Supplies will be provided.
Thursday, July 20
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Get your hands dirty for Community Habitat Restoration and learn about local wildlife and California native plants.
East L.A.: Move to the beat of cumbia, salsa and more during a free, outdoor concert by The Susie Hansen Latin Band at Saybrook Park.
East Hollywood: Spend a soulful evening at Bolita for Funk the Violence, a fundraiser supporting the fight against violence toward women.
Los Feliz: Head to American Cinematheque for a screening of "Women in Love," the 1970 film that earned Glenda Jackson her first Academy Award.
Friday, July 21
Eagle Rock: Watch "La Bamba," the 1987 Ritchie Valens biopic starring Lou Diamond Phillips.
Silver Lake: Encyclopedia Commedia, the acclaimed New York hit, makes its way to LA exploring Volume A: From Aardvark to Azimuth. This comedy trivia show covers a single volume of an encyclopedia and will offer the chance to win prizes.
Saturday, July 22
Echo Park: Enjoy a night of music at Bunny Presents. Bring friends and see performances from Earth to Jordi, Tyler Holmes, and Leng Bien.
Echo Park: RSVP for hands-on At-Home Film Projection Workshop presented by El Cine. Learn about small gauge film editing and projection and the importance of 8mm, Super 8, and 16mm filmmaking.
Silver Lake: Head to Kombu Sushi for Sunset Junction Makers Market. RSVP for a spot to meet local makers and shop for art, books, ceramics, crystals, plants, tattoos, treats, and more!
Sunday, July 23
LA State Historic Park: Check out FOLAR's 2nd annual River Fest. Celebrate the LA river and catch films, performances, and educational pieces about nature, health, climate change, and art. There will also be food trucks, raffles, and over 20 booths.
💡 Good to Know
Cooling centers now open
It's that time of year again -- the really hot time, when air-conditioning can become necessary for survival.
The following are cooling centers in our area, at least as of today:
- Highland Park Recreation Center, 6150 Piedmont Ave. (pet-friendly).
- Arroyo Seco Regional Branch Library, 6145 N. Figueroa St. (service animals allowed).
- Other public libraries, of course, may also function as cooling and shelter during their regular business hours.
Click here for a list of hydration stations in our area. Locations include:
- Albion Riverside Park, 1739 N. Albion St., Lincoln Heights
- Cleland Avenue Bicentennial Park, 4800 Cleland Ave., Mount Washington
- Cypress Park Recreation Center, 2630 Pepper Ave., Cypress Park
- Elysian Park-Bishop Canyon, 929 Academy Rd., Echo Park
- Glassell Park Recreation Center, 3650 Verdugo Rd., Glassell Park
- Highland Park Recreation Center, 6150 Piedmont Ave., Highland Park
- Lincoln Heights Recreation Center, 2303 Workman St., Lincoln Heights
- Riverside Park, between Stadium Way and Allesandro, Echo Park
- Sycamore Grove Park, 4702 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park
- Charlie Turner Trail, 2840 W. Observatory Rd., Griffith Park
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading. See you in traffic.
-- Barry Lank
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 213 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
216 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.