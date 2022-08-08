Hello, Monday!
Eastside Scene
Elysian Valley: Kayakers take a Saturday afternoon trip down the L.A. River. Thanks to Todd Frankel for the photo.
News
Boyle Heights: A 25-year-old man was shot at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Michigan Avenue, said Officer D. Orris of the LAPD's Operation Center. The shooting is believed to be gang-related. No additional information was available.
Griffith Park: An injured 35-year-old hiker was airlifted to a hospital Sunday evening. The woman was transported from Crystal Springs Road with a non-life-threatening injury to her lower body, said Margaret Stewart with the L.A. Fire Department.
Boyle Heights: Firefighters on Sunday afternoon knocked down an auto fire in a subterranean garage that spread to the apartment directly above. The L.A. Fire Department said the firefighters opened up the floor of the affected area and extinguished the flames in the 2900 block of Marengo Street. No injuries were reported.
Elysian Park: Firefighters assisted by water-dropping helicopters quickly extinguished a small brush fire that scorched about an acre Sunday afternoon, said the fire department. The fire was reported shortly before 3 pm near Solano Avenue. No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.
Los Feliz: Fire damaged a garage Saturday afternoon in a three-story residence in the 4000 block of Tracy Street. The fire department reported that the blaze was out in less than 20 minutes of their arrival. No one was injured.
EAST HOLLYWOOD
Hollyhock House to welcome visitors again
The historic Hollyhock House will reopen to the public later this month, city officials announced.
L.A. City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell and the Department of Cultural Affairs will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 18 to celebrate the return of in-person, self-guided tours. The house has been closed since the start of the pandemic, during which it also underwent a restoration, according to Daniel Tarica, interim general manager of the Department of Cultural Affairs.
Famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed the Hollyhock House, built between 1919 and 1921 for oil heiress and arts patron Aline Barnsdall. The hilltop home is L.A.'s first and only designated world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization.
POLITICS
Candidate catches COVID
A campaign event for Council District 13 candidate Hugo Soto-Martinez took place Sunday at Bellevue Park in Silver Lake -- without the candidate. Soto-Martinez, who is running against incumbent Mitch O'Farrell, missed the campaign kick-off for the November general election after coming down with COVID-19.
"Even though I’m stuck home with COVID, I’m still having a great time at our campaign BBQ launch!" Soto-Martinez said on Twitter.
The kick-off went on with a cardboard cutout of the candidate.
The Week Ahead
August 8 - 14 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
Weather
We are going to be heating up this coming week, with highs breaking the 90-degree mark most days. At least it will be less humid.
On The Agenda
Wednesday, Aug 10
Boyle Heights: The East L.A. Planning Commission will review a proposal to build a new automatic car wash next to an existing gas station at Soto Street and Wabash Avenue.
City Council: The City Council will vote on Mayor Eric Garcetti's appointment of Lyric Kelkar to the East L.A. Planning Commission. Kelkar, who recently purchased a home in Highland Park, is policy director for Inclusive Action for the City, a community and economic development organization.
Thursday, Aug 11
Los Feliz: The Planning Commission with hear an appeal against demolition of a single-family home to build a 27-unit, five-story residential building at Los Feliz Boulevard and Rodney Drive.
Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Aug 8
City Terrace: Bring your children for story time at the City Terrace library with Sunny Seki, author and illustrator of The Tale of the Lucky Cat.
Tuesday, Aug 9
Elysian Valley: Catch an improv show at The Elysian from Singles Motel and get some free beer.
Wednesday, Aug 10
Los Feliz: Enjoy breakfast and listen to a presentation on The Artwork of S.C. Mero, a realist based in DTLA who creates guerrilla-art sculptures.
Thursday, Aug 11
East LA: Register for Think It, Ink It: Comic Basics and learn how to create characters & comic book design from animator Carlos Nieto III.
Friday, Aug 12
Silver Lake: Head to Café Tropical for a night of laughs at Cult Comedy.
Saturday, Aug 13
Silver Lake: It's an International Dance Party celebrating Jamaica's Independence Day at Los Globos. Listen to afrobeats, reggae, soca, latin, and more.
Highland Park: Support the arts at Avenue 50 during their Annual 8x8 Fundraiser.
El Sereno: Watch the world premiere of Seeds of Rain by Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet.
Sunday, Aug 14
Silver Lake: Bring your family for some fun at the Silver Lake Jewish Festival. Listen to live bands, eat good food, make some crafts, and entertain kids with activities.
Good To Know
