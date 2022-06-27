Hello, Monday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Not only is the month nearly over, but so is the first half of 2022. How did we get here so fast? Anyway, before more time flies by, let's get you prepared for the final week of June.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
Echo Park: A new garden mural by Rio Diaz has brightened up the Montana Street entrance to Logan Academy.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
News
It's Hot: Temperatures soared above 100 degrees in parts of the Los Angeles area Sunday with more of the same expected today, prompting forecasters to issue heat advisories. The Eastsider
The Week Ahead
June 27-July 3: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
Weather
As we said, it will be hot this week, with highs reaching the low to mid-90s before dropping off midweek into the upper 80s.
On The Agenda
Monday, June 27
Glassell Park: Council District 1 will host a community featuring revised plans for a Starbucks drive-thru on Eagle Rock Boulevard near Avenue 40. The Glassell Park Improvement Assn. and others oppose the original proposal.
Thursday, June 28
Echo Park: The developer planning to demolish Taix restaurant to build a 6-story residential and commercial complex wants the project exempted from an environmental impact review. The City Council will vote on that request.
Lincoln Heights: The City Council will review a zoning change to allow a former Carmelite school for girls to be used for office space and TV and film production. The change has been opposed by the Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council. The Eastsider wrote about the project in November 2020.
Wednesday, June 29
Boyle Heights: Councilman Kevin de Leon wants the Board of Public Works to determine the cost of keeping the new Sixth Street Bridge free of tagging and vandalism. The City Council will vote on the proposal.
Cypress Park & Glassell Park: The City Council will take up a study to create a park out of contaminated railroad property at a cost of up to $1 billion.
Thursday, June 30
Echo Park: A public hearing will be held to review a request by Laveta Coffee to serve beer and wine.
Watch List
Monday, June 27
Griffith Park: The north end of Griffith Park Drive will be closed starting today to all private motor vehicles.
June 30
Elections: The L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is scheduled to update the results of the June 7 primary.
July 1
Elections: The L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is scheduled to certify the final results of the June 7 primary.
Things to Do
Monday, June 27
Echo Park: Ever wanted to join a life drawing class? Heavy Manners Library is hosting a 3-hour session with one model.
Tuesday, June 28
Virtual: Take part in a Learning Circle to master your public speaking skills using techniques from great speakers via Zoom with Arroyo Secco Library.
Wednesday, June 29
Greek Theatre: It's the 20th anniversary of Norah Jones Come Away With Me, the album that launched her to stardom. Watch her perform at the Greek Theatre with alt-country band Puss N Boots.
Thursday, June 30
Highland Park: Head to the speak-easy below York Manor for a night of stand up comedy.
Friday, July 1
Echo Park: Head to Stories Books & Cafe and join local poets in the first installment of SUNSET ECOS, a poetry platform created to incite conversation.
Saturday, July 2
Silver Lake: Celebrate The Flambo's first birthday at their Summer Bonanza! Watch shows from comedians, musicians, clowns and more.
Elysian Valley: In need of a new wardrobe? Bring a bag of clothes you want to let go for a Clothing Swap Party! Socialize and drink some wine while you're at it.
Sunday, July 3
Elysian Valley: Get some laughs at The Elysian for a class show about Clowning with Chad Damiani.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.