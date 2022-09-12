Hello, Monday!
Welcome back to the weekend -- and normal September weather! Please read on for the latest new and what's up for the week ahead.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Eastside Scene
Thanks to Karlyn Farris for her sunrise view of the Downtown L.A. skyline as seen from Angelino Heights.
News
Deadly carnival shooting
Lincoln Heights: Two teenagers were killed in a shooting at a Boys & Girls Club carnival Sunday night. The shooting occurred at 9:03 p.m. at Broadway and Workman streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.
A male suspect approached on foot, then fired multiple shots at the two boys before fleeing the scene on foot, she said. The boys, between the ages of 15 and 17, were pronounced dead at the scene, the dispatcher said. It was unknown whether the shooting was gang-related, she said.
The Boys & Girls Club of L.A. posted an image of a broken heart on its Instagram this morning. Check The Eastsider for updates.
Freeway shooting victim
Lincoln Heights: Authorities found a shooting victim early Saturday morning on the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) near Avenue 26. The CHP said the shooting was reported at 1:15 am., prompting a two-hour closure of most freeway lanes. CBSLA showed a vehicle with multiple gunshot holes in the driver's window. The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No information was yet available on the gender and age of the victim.
The Week Ahead
Sept 12 - 18 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
Weather
After a heat wave and tropic storm, the week ahead looks pretty normal, with temps peaking in the low to mid 80s.
On The Agenda
Tuesday, Sept 13
Silver Lake: The City Council will vote on changing the hours of the Silver Lake Meadow to open at sunrise and close at sunset.
Wednesday, Sept 14
Boyle Heights: The Cultural Affairs Commission will consider approving a $200,000 interactive artwork at Matthews Street Park. "Intersections," the installation by artist Mike Saijo will highlight the diverse history and cultures of Boyle Heights.
Eagle Rock: Representatives from Councilman Kevin de Leon's office and the LAPD are scheduled to attend an Eagle Rock Business Watch meeting.
Thursday, Sept 15
El Sereno: The parks commission will consider approving a 50-year lease with Caltrans for land used for the El Sereno Community Garden.
Griffith Park: Parks commissioners may authorize staff to look into buying nearly 10 acres of privately-owned RKO Property within the park boundaries for open space or other park uses.
Highland Park: The Cultural Heritage Commission will decide whether to consider historic landmark status for a mural, Tenochtitlan: The Wall That Talks, a historic landmark.
Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Sept 12
Elysian Valley: In need of laughs and are open to anything? Check out The Whatever Show with Rory Scovel at The Elysian.
Tuesday, Sept 13
Silver Lake: The Jewish holiday Rosh Hashana is this month. Bring your kids to the Silver Lake Library to learn about and make their own Shofars.
Wednesday, Sept 14
Los Feliz: Calling all poets, writers, and dreamers! Take a free Creative Writing Workshop with UCLA professor Tony DuShane.
Thursday, Sept 15
Virtual: Have a Paint Nite guided by an artist from the comfort of your home. The class is free, but register and have your materials ready.
Cypress Park: Celebrate the 12th anniversary of Haven Neighborhood Services by attending their Fiesta Gala Night at Los Angeles River Center & Gardens. Get a taste of Mexican gourmet cuisines, live entertainment, and more, all while supporting its mission to empower vulnerable communities.
Friday, Sept 16
Echo Park: Watch Spanish singer Bad Gyal perform at The Echoplex. Her music is a blend of urban and dancehall.
Saturday, Sept 17
Highland Park: Are you LGBTQ? Do you love art and shopping? Then head over to The Good Gays' Art Market. Find clothes, art, food, and music. You can even get tatted and a haircut.
Boyle Heights: Fan of punk music and art? Converge with punks at the L.A. Black Market Punk Swap at First Street Pool Billiard.
Northeast LA: Explore the art scene, meet the artists and tour neighborhood galleries and home studios during the Discovery Tour Revival 2022.
Sunday, Sept 18
Eagle Rock: Immerse yourself in a Sunset Sound Bath celebrating the Fall Equinox. Release some tension and bring a mat, blanket, pillow, journal and a pen.
