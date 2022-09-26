Hello, Monday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
I hope you had a great weekend. Now, let's get you up to speed with the latest news and prepare you for the week ahead.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷Eastside Scene
Echo Park: A lemonade stand on Park Drive in Echo Park provided refreshing relief from the heat and also doubled as a Ukraine fundraiser. Thanks to Merrick Morton for sharing the photo.
📣 News
Deadly drive-by
Lincoln Heights: A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. near North Broadway and Daly Street, said LAPD spokesperson Rosario Cervantes. A suspect was talking with the victim when he stepped into a vehicle with three other suspects, drove by the victim and fired several shots at him, Cervantes said. It's the sixth murder since June in Lincoln Heights.
Sponsored by Councilmember Gil Cedillo
Councilmember Gil Cedillo presents the 9th Annual Latin Jazz & Music Festival on Saturday, October 8 from 2 pm to 9pm at the Levitt Pavilion Band Shell
MacArthur Park. This is a FREE event.
🔮The Week Ahead
Sept 26 - Oct 2 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
☀️ Weather
The last week of September will be hot, with highs topping 90-degrees until cooler days arrive by the weekend.
📃 On The Agenda
Mobility Hub Pop Ups: Sept 27 & 29
Transportation agencies will set up pop-up displays this week at the sites of proposed mobility hubs in Boyle Heights, El Sereno and Lincoln Heights. The hubs are spots where two or more travel options -- bus stops and bike lanes, for example -- meet. The pop-up displays will include posters of concepts and project managers to answer questions.
Boyle Heights: 53rd District Assemblymember Miguel Santiago will hold community office hours from 7 am to 9 am at the Boys & Girls Club at Estrada Courts.
Atwater Village: The neighborhood council transportation committee is scheduled to discuss noise from the Glendale Metrolink station and other matters.
Wed, Sept 28
Glassell Park: The Glassell Park Improvement Assn. will host a Zoom meeting with Eunisses Hernandez, who will replace Gil Cedillo as 1st District City Council member.
Thurs, Sept 29
Boyle Heights: The neighborhood council planning and land use committee is scheduled to review a planned 110-unit affordable housing development and plans to convert the former Sears store into housing for the homeless with services.
River Path Project: Sept 28 & Oct. 1
Metro will hold in-person and virtual meetings over the design options for an 8-mile-long bike and walking path between Elysian Valley and Maywood.
Sat, Oct 1
Glassell Park: The Glassell Park Improvement Assn. will hold a table town hall featuring the candidates running in the races to represent City Council District 13, Assembly District 52 the 34th California Congressional District. Reservations are required.
Sponsored by Tracy Do
All Signs Point to a Midcentury Home in Mt. Washington
In scenic Mt. Washington, this four bedroom home of striking design offers abundant space and magnificent views. Midcentury lines circa 1966 create a sunshiny layout that has been stylishly updated with wood plank flooring and an open kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, brass accents, a full-height tile splash, and stainless appliances
🗒️Notebook
Missing Man
East LA: The sheriff's department is asking for help to find Jose Luis Hurtado, a 65-year-old man last seen Aug. 22 in the 900 block of South Simmons Avenue, near Whittier Boulevard.
Boyle Heights: LAPD Detectives want to speak to two men who have been identified as persons-of-interest and are wanted for questioning in connection with an Aug. 27 hit-and-run near Fickett and Boulder streets that left a scooter rider badly injured. KTLA
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Sept 26
Eagle Rock: Spend an evening with comedian Kristina Wong at Oxy Arts and catch her show, a snippet of her Pulitzer Prize finalist drama, The ASS Overlord–Unplugged.
Tuesday, Sept 27
The Greek Theatre: Catch HEILUNG in a fully immersive ceremony and connect with nature through music, dance, and spirituality.
Wednesday, Sept 28
Los Feliz: Join a dozen female Imagineers for breakfast and a presentation on their careers working for the magical theme park.
Thursday, Sept 29
The Autry Museum @ Griffith Park: Celebrate America's singing cowboy on Gene Autry's birthday! Enjoy a screening of one of his beloved films, South of the Border and eat a slice of cake.
Friday, Sept 30
Elysian Valley: In need of laughs? Check out Don't Break! and watch ten comedians compete for $500 in a one-of-a-kind comedy show.
📢 Sponsored Message
Sat, Oct. 1 Bring your furry, feathered and fishy friends to A Blessing of the Animals at St. Francis Center in Atwater Village. Go here for details.
Saturday, Oct 1
Echo Park: Calling all comic book fans! Check out the Heavy Manners Comic Fair featuring work from 14 LA cartoonists.
Lincoln Heights: Swing music lovers, this one is for you. A Swingtronic Speakeasy is happening at The Airliner. Dress in dapper, dolled or formal western wear and dance to live music from the Southwest Biscuit Company.
Atwater Village: Ride your bike along the LA River for the 1st Annual California Clean Air Day Bike Ride. Meet up with other cyclers and learn about ways to help improve and keep the air clean.
Sunday, Oct 2
LA State Historic Park: Woof! Woof! Dog lovers and owners bring your pups and celebrate the 2nd Annual PUP-O-WEEN! Lots to check out from dog readings, dog massages, photographers, adoptions, and more.
Los Feliz: Celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi by brining your pet to the Blessing of the Animals at St. Mary of the Angels Anglican Church.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
📈251 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 244 readers. Our goal is to have 500 contributors by the end of the year.
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.