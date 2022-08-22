Hello, Monday!
Eastside Scene
Boyle Heights: The spiral ramp connecting the Sixth Street Bridge to the streets below is as attention-grabbing as the bridge itself. Thanks to Janet Grey for the photo. You can see more of her pictures on Instagram at JanetGreyMatters and HousesofHollywood.
News
Echo Park: One man was killed in a Friday night shooting in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue. The Eastsider
Lincoln Heights: A homeowner shot and killed a man Friday night who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his home in the 500 block of East Avenue 28, police said. The Eastsider
Lincoln Heights: A person's body was discovered inside a burned out car on the 5 Freeway Friday night. The Eastsider
Silver Lake: A woman was killed and man badly injured after their car crashed on the northbound 101 Freeway early Friday morning. KTLA
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an editor to manage our coverage of Eastside schools and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details
The Week Ahead
August 22 - 28 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
Weather
Expect temperatures to hit 90 degrees by mid week and then a gradual cooling by the week end.
On The Agenda
Monday, Aug 22
Northeast: The Board of the Arroyo Seco Neighborhood Council (Montecito Heights, Monterey Hills & Mount Washington) meets.
Tuesday, Aug 23
Echo Park: The Board of the Echo Park Neighborhood Council meets.
Highland Park: A public hearing will be held over a liquor license for the Angelus Cafe, a restaurant planned for the corner of Figueroa and Avenue 50.
Wednesday, Aug 24
Boyle Heights: Metro and Abode Communities will deliver an update to the neighborhood council on a development at Cesar Chavez Avenue and Fickett Street.
Thursday, Aug 25
Boyle Heights: The East L.A. Planning Commission will review a proposal to build a new automatic car wash next to an existing gas station at Soto Street and Wabash Avenue. (This item was initially scheduled for the Aug. 11.)
Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Aug 22
Los Feliz: Join writer and producer Rasheen Newson for a presentation on his book, My Government Means To Kill Me, at Skylight Books. The novel is a queer coming-of-age story taking place in the 80s.
Tuesday, Aug 23
Echo Park: Hang with Jordan and Ryan for Game Night: Bingo Edition at Mohawk Bend. Play and try some new beers while you're there.
Wednesday, Aug 24
Elysian Valley: Walk the LA River and deploy bat detectors. Join Friends of the LA River and the Natural History Museum at Frogtown Brewery for Bats & Brews.
Highland Park: Be enchanted and watch Magic Wayne perform a comedy show and some tricks at the Arroyo Seco Regional Library.
Thursday, Aug 25
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes: Calling all Spanish-language book lovers! Check out Feria del Libro en Español y Festival Literario. Engage in activities, explore conferences and find a new book.
Friday, Aug 26
Echo Park: Salsa, soup, ketchup and ratatouille. What do these all have in common? Tomatoes! Head to the Echo Park Farmer's Market for the Tomato Peak of Season Festival.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Bring your blankets, kids and walking shoes for Family Movie Night's screening of Happy Feet and a nature walk beforehand.
Saturday, Aug 27
Echo Park: Grab some tickets for the Electric Feels: Indie Dance Party! Bring your best moves and friends for a night of fun and cool music.
Sunday, Aug 28
Elysian Valley: Interested in expanding your arts & crafts skills? Spend your Sunday at a Crochet Picnic Workshop hosted by Lets Picnic LA and Monarca Box. A snack box and crochet items will be provided.
Echo Park: Check out The Rock & Rouge Women's Music Festival & beyond at Club Bahia. The program will feature an empowering line-up of female musicians, speakers, organizations & vendors.
Notebook
Boyle Heights: Friends and family have been mourning Victoria Velasquez, a 68-year-old grandmother who died in an apartment fire earlier this month in Pico Gardens public housing project, CBS LA reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined, and the family has hired an attorney to learn more about what happened.
Highland Park: A 75-foot-long mural on Avenue 61 at Figueroa Street has been nominated as a historic monument. The mural includes an Aztec calendar, a depiction of General Emiliano Zapata and a portrait of labor leader Cesar Chavez. "Mexico-Tenochtitlan-The Wall That Talks" was painted in 1996, according to Calisphere.
Echo Park Food Bites: The Lonely Oyster, the neighborhood's first oyster bar, is open for brunch and dinner in the former Holloway Bar spot on Echo Park Avenue at 1320 Echo Park Ave. Meanwhile, two blocks north, Canyon Coffee could be opening this week in the former Counterpart Deli (and before that, Chango Coffee) space at Echo Park and Delta avenues.
Atwater Village: Steve Johnson, a deputy sheriff who ran unsuccessfully in the City Council District 13 primary, has become a member of the Atwater Village Neighborhood Council.
