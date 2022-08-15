Hello, Monday!
Today more than 500,000 students at L.A. Unified and other schools return to campus for the first day of the new school year. Good luck, kids!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Thanks to Jen Akuna for her photo of Thursday's Super Moon rising above Echo Park Lake.
News
Griffith Park: A L.A. Fire Department rescue helicopter on Sunday morning hoisted and transported a woman to a hospital who had been suffering from a heat-related illness while hiking in a remote area of Griffith Park.
Echo Park: Nearly 3,000 LADWP customers lost power for several hours early Sunday morning before service was restored.
East LA: The victim who was fatally stabbed last week in the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community has been identified as 17-year-old Jaime Castellano, according to the county coroner. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
Elysian Park: Two MS-13 gang members were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the June 2001 rape and killing of a 13-year-old girl in Elysian Park. Santos Grimaldi and Melvin Sandoval were convicted earlier this year in the murder of Jacqueline Piazza of Whittier. A third co-defendant, Rogelio Contreras, was found guilty of second-degree murder, and was sentenced in May to 40 years to life in state prison.
BOYLE HEIGHTS
Chronically absent students get a visit and encouragement from the superintendent
Fifteen-year-old Yordi Luna had not been very enthusiastic about school. In fact, his mom, using a security camera, saw that Yordi was often at home, not at school.
“I felt like I really didn’t need it,” said the Garfield High sophomore. “I just felt like I had better things to do.”
On Friday, Yordi was one of the chronically absent students who received a visit from L.A. Unified Supt. Alberto Carvalho. Carvalho delivered a pep talk and free laptop to Yordi at his Boyle Heights home, all to encourage him to come to class.
“You have all the support we can muster,” Carvalho said of the district staff.
The Carvalho visit to the Luna home was one of five he made Friday as part of LAUSD’s iAttend campaign. Shadowed by reporters, Carvalho and more than 600 volunteers knocked on the doors and phoned the families of chronically absent students who missed 14 or more school days during the last academic year.
Before, district officials waited until about three weeks after the start of school to visit families. This will now happen earlier and more frequently during the school year, said Carvalho.
About 50% of the district’s students don’t attend school regularly, and 40% are considered chronically absent, he said.
Absenteeism undermines a student’s academic performance and hurts financially since attendance determines how much state funding school districts receive.
During his visit to the Luna home, Carvalho spoke with Yordi about music and his interest in playing football. He said he will be watching Yordi’s progress.
“I’m going to look you up when I visit Garfield,” Carvalho said.
The teen’s mother, Leydi Luna, is a single mother of two boys. She contacted Sonia Thong, an attendance counselor at Garfield, about her eldest son’s absenteeism. Thong developed a rapport with the teen, and together the three have changed Yordi’s school attendance, Luna said.
Things are different now. Yordi said he’s ready for the start of school today, particularly his geometry and chemistry classes.
After Carvalho left, Yordi said the visit showed that the superintendent and others were interested in him.
“It tells me they want to see me succeed,” he said. “My success is in their best interest.”
The Week Ahead
August 8 - 14 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
Weather
We are looking at another hot week ahead, with highs breaking the 90-degree mark most days.
On The Agenda
Thursday, Aug 18
Debs Park: Parks commissioners will vote on whether to spend up to $500,000 to renovate the Rose Hill Park playground.
Griffith Park: Parks commissioners will decide whether to keep a section of Griffith Park Drive closed. The section was closed at the end of June. Also on the agenda is a recommendation to reduce the number of traffic lanes on Crystal Springs Drive.
All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park and Silver Lake
This week's new listings include two homes on a lot in Highland Park, and modern homes with lush landscaping and scenic views in Silver Lake.
Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Aug 15
Elysian Valley: Bring your friends to Zebulon for a musical evening with performances by Advertisement, Behavior, Love Fiend, and Kora Puckett.
Tuesday, Aug 16
Elysian Valley: In need of laughs? Head to The Elysian for the parody show of Grown Up Orphan Annie created by actor and writer Katherine Bourne Taylor.
Wednesday, Aug 17
City Terrace: Prepare your teens for adulthood at the City Terrace Library’s Adult 101: Car Care & Maintenance, a lesson in the basics of car maintenance.
Thursday, Aug 18
The Greek Theatre: Watch former Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant and Alison Krauss perform songs from Raise the Roof, a recording that was completed weeks before the pandemic.
Friday, Aug 19
Montecito Heights: Get a head start on Spooky Season by catching WITCH!, an original immersive experience at Heritage Square Museum.
Saturday, Aug 20
Eagle Rock: Head to the premiere of Tertium Organum: Traversing Space, a 2-part exhibition of mysticism and mathematics at Center for the Arts. Plus catch a performance by by Beck+Col.
Sunday, Aug 21
Echo Park: Check out the launch party for The LARB Quarterly no. 34, "Do you love me?" with an essay reading by writer Cyrus Dunham.
