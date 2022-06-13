Hello, Monday!

What a great weekend. York Boulevard was hopping for NELA Art Walk on Saturday night, and Elysian Park was filled with picnics and parties on Sunday afternoon. I hope you were able to get out and enjoy it.

Now, let's get you caught up with the news and prepare you for the week ahead.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Debs Park: An eagle was captured in silhouette during a rare sighting in Debs Park. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for sharing the photo. 

NEWS

Boyle Heights: Police were investigating a deadly shooting at a warehouse party that left three people dead and four others wounded. The Eastsider

Lincoln Heights: A woman was killed in a Friday night shooting near Manitou Avenue and Alta Street. The Eastsider

Factory Closure: The Farmer John meat-packing plant in Vernon, which has employed generations of Eastside workers, will close next year, with its Virginia-based owner citing the rising costs of doing business in California. The Eastsider

Election Results: Labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez overtook incumbent Councilman Mitch O'Farrell by about 40 votes in the race to represent Council District 13, according to a primary election update. The Eastsider

East Hollywood: Vons supermarket on Sunset Boulevard was evacuated Friday night after a truck trailer parked in the store's loading dock caught fire. The blaze was extinguished before it spread into the building. No injuries were reported. LAFD 

Griffith Park: Firefighters rescued a female hiker Sunday morning who suffered an unspecified "lower extremity."The woman was lifted onto a helicopter and then flown to a hospital. LAFD

THE WEEK AHEAD

June 13-19 : Highlights of public meetings, things to do and things to know about the next 7 days

WEATHER

Expect a warm-up that will raise temperatures into the mid-80s by mid-week and then drift down by the weekend. 

ON THE AGENDA

Wednesday, June 15

Silver Lake: The neighborhood council's transportation committee will consider requesting "critical mobility" and safety improvements at the junction of Glendale Boulevard, Fletcher Drive and Silver Ridge Avenue.

Thursday, June 16

Echo Park: New outdoor fitness equipment at Echo Park Lake will cost about $360,000 or about $110,000 more than previously estimated. Recreation & Parks commissioners will decide whether to approve the larger amount. 

Elysian Heights: The Cultural Heritage Commission will vote on whether to declare a Victorian-era home dubbed "Queen of Elysian Heights" a historic landmark. 

THINGS TO DO

Monday, June 13

Virtual: Listen to Trailblazers in Conversation for a Juneteenth Edition. Join 2nd District Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell and Library Director Skye Patrick to discuss racial justice and LA County's efforts to build back. 

Tuesday, June 14

Los Feliz: Head to Skylight Books for a conversation with author Fariha Róisín on her book, Who is Wellness For, with blues poet Aja Monet 

Wednesday, June 15

The Autry: Bring your family and get a look at the range riders in remote Idaho in the documentary Bitterbrush. Followed by a Q&A with the director.

Los Feliz: Fans of Don Knotts will find out more about the legendary comedian during a presentation by his daughter, Karen Knotts, author of Tied Up In Knotts, a book about growing up with her famous father.

Thursday, June 16

Highland Park: Spend an intimate evening at The Pop Hop listening to poems and short stories from locals. If you're feeling bold, bring a poem to share.

Friday, June 17

Echo Park: View a screening of Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell followed by cover performances from local musicians at Heavy Manners Library.

Saturday, June 18

Atwater Village: Lend a helping hand cleaning up the LA River at the North Atwater Bridge. Cleaning supplies will be provided, but wear shoes you don't mind getting wet.

Boyle Heights: Take a ghost tour with a sixth-generation local of Boyle Heights. Visit such infamous sites as the former Linda Hospital, The Sanatorium and Orphans Home.

