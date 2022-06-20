Hello, Monday!

After a last-minute City Council vote on Friday, many City of L.A. offices, including libraries, will be closed today in observance of Juneteenth. You can also expect the post office and other government agencies to also be shut down today.

Newly planted Olive Tree Barnsdall Art Park

East Hollywood: Forty olive trees were planted at Barnsdall Art Park last week as part of the restoration of a historic olive grove. More than 400 existing olive trees were pruned and dead stumps removed as part of the restoration of the grove on what was once known as Olive Hill.

NEWS

Boyle Heights: Three officers were injured on Saturday night after a large group shot fireworks and threw rocks and bottles at police. The Eastsider

Election Update: More primary election results were released Friday showing community activist Eunisses Hernandez widening her lead and moving closer to victory over Councilman Gil Cedillo in the race to represent City Council District 1. The Eastsider

THE WEEK AHEAD

June 20-26 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days

WEATHER

The weather will be heating up this week for the start of summer. Today will be the hottest day of the week, with the high reaching the low 90s. The rest of the week will see highs in the upper 80s.    

ON THE AGENDA

Monday, June 20

Juneteenth: City and other government offices will be closed today in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Tuesday, June 21

Echo Park: The developer planning to demolish Taix restaurant to build a 6-story residential and commercial complex wants the project exempted from an environmental impact review. The City Council Planning & Land Use Committee will vote on that request.

Victor Heights: The Planning & Land Use Committee will also review changes sought by the developer behind the 1111 Sunset project immediately east of Echo Park.

Wednesday, June 22

Atwater Village: The East L.A. Area Planning Commission will review a request and an appeal to allow a Los Feliz Boulevard banquet hall to also operate as a restaurant with dancing until 2 am.  

Friday, June 24

Historic Landmarks: The City Council will vote on declaring three properties as city historic monuments: 

THINGS TO DO

Tuesday, June 21

Virtual: Are your teens part of a book club? Join the Los Feliz Library and other teens on Zoom to discuss the manga Witch Hat Atelier series.

Wednesday, June 22

Los Feliz: Join the Los Angeles Breakfast Club and WriteGirl for breakfast, club traditions, and a special presentation from the creative writing and mentoring organization. 

Thursday, June 23

Greek Theatre: Check out Bright Eyes perform at the Greek Theatre. After a decade long hiatus, the indie band returns on stage in LA.

Friday, June 24

Audubon Center at Debs Park: Bring a blanket and snuggle up with family at Debs Park for a Family Movie Night. Watch a screening of Netflix's Our Great Parks: A World of Wonder.

Saturday, June 25

Silver Lake: Dress in upscale attire and head to Los Globos for a Bollywood Summer Bash. Dance to music from one of the best Bollywood DJs in LA.

Sunday, June 26

Eagle Rock: Get a jump start on the 4th of July at the Northeast L.A. Fireworks Show & Concert at the Eagle Rock Recreation Center.

