It was such a busy weekend, with the Lotus Festival in Echo Park and the grand opening celebration of the Sixth Street Viaduct.
Councilman Kevin de León drives a Super Sport Chevy Impala across the Sixth Street Viaduct on Sunday. The lowrider was the first motor vehicle to cross the newly constructed bridge.
East LA: A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in a collision with a vehicle at Whittier and Atlantic boulevards. The Eastsider
Boyle Heights: An argument ended with the fatal stabbing of a man on Sunday morning on Euclid Avenue. The Eastsider
July 11 17: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
Expect the weather to turn hot by the end of the week, with highs reaching the low 90s.
Tuesday, July 12
Atwater Village: The neighborhood council's Community Greening Committee will hear a presentation on transitioning away from gas-powered leaf blowers.
Cypress Park: The Greater Cypress Park Neighborhood Council will discuss removing "Greater" from its name.
Wednesday, July 13
Silver Lake: A public hearing will be held over subdividing a lot with an existing home at 2555 Ivan Hill Terrace to allow construction of three small-lot homes.
Silver Lake: The neighborhood council's urban design committee will discuss allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages at a proposed Target store and the sale of beer and wine for a new restaurant, Café Kitsune.
Thursday, July 14
Echo Park: The Planning Commission will review an appeal against a 70-unit residential project in the 1200 block of Sunset Boulevard. Preservationists tried but failed to save a hillside bungalow court that will be demolished to make way for the project.
Monday, July 11
Elysian Valley: Drift away into transcendental music from Lael Neale at Zebulon, with performances by Joel Jerome and Marina Allen.
Tuesday, July 12
Echo Park: Get to know lyricists and musicians at the Songwriter Showcase at Stories, Books & Cafe.
Eagle Rock: Bring your preteens to a FLOW! Light Workshop at Oxy Arts to explore the science behind light installations.
Wednesday, July 13
Echo Park: Head to the Short Stop for a Sweet Ting Party and dance to some AfroBeats, Hip Hop, and R&B.
Thursday, July 14
Griffith Park: Attend the L.A. premiere of the documentary Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting at The Autry. Follow the film with a Q&A with co-director Aviva Kempner.
Friday, July 15
Los Feliz: Come listen to LA-based novelist Jonathan Parks-Ramage talk about his newest work, Gay Bar: Why We Went Out.
Saturday, July 16
Echo Park: Get some free family photos taken at Echo Park Lake by freelance professional photographers.
Sunday, July 17
Silver Lake: Looking for laughs? The Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe is hosting The Streaming-Verse of Madness: An Unauthorized Musical Parody, based on the recent Dr. Strange movie.
Looking to adopt a pet? You no longer have to make an appointment to adopt pets on Tuesdays and Thursdays (from 8 am - 5 pm) at city animal shelters. That includes the North Central Shelter in Lincoln Heights. Walk-ins are still welcome on weekends (11 am - 5 pm). Appointments will still be required on Wednesdays & Fridays; shelters are closed on Mondays.
Schedule an appointment online or by calling 1-888-452-7381.
