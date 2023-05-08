Hello Monday!
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: They're only a few weeks old, but this spring's goslings at Echo Park Lake already act like they own the place. Thanks to Sandra D. for the photo.
📣 News
Fatal freeway crashes
One person was killed this morning in a fiery three-car crash on the 101 Freeway in the East Hollywood area that may have been caused by a wrong way motorist. Southbound lanes have been closed at about Melrose Avenue following the crash reported at about at about 4 a.m.
On Saturday night, a man was killed in a two-car collision on the 5 Freeway just south of Colorado Boulevard near Griffith Park, according to CHP Officer A. Delos Reyes. The man, identified as 58-year-old Sergio Garcia , was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Shots fired
Glassell Park: LAPD patrol vehicles and a helicopter descended on the area near Division Street and Avenue 33 after reports of a shooting, said residents. But no victim was found, said LAPD spokesman Warren Moore.
Fire hits empty Echo Park house
Echo Park: Fire struck a small, unoccupied house Friday night in the 1200 block of Court Street but was knocked down in 15 minutes. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Eastsider
🏛️ Government & Politics
2 Eastside City Council members oppose LAPD Robot dog
The City Council Friday again delayed a vote on whether to accept a donation of a $278,000 dog-like, four-legged robot for the LAPD, according to MyNewsLA.com. Council members who spoke out against it included Eunisses Hernandez, who said she had "grave concerns" about the "Quadruped Unmanned Ground Vehicle" and questioned the long-term costs of the robot. Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez also objected, saying, "At the heart of these questions is, does the community trust the LAPD? And I think the answer is no."
Protester arrested at Cinco De Mayo ceremony
City Hall: A man was arrested during a City Council meeting Friday morning after protesters interrupted Councilmember Kevin de León’s Cinco de Mayo presentation, reports the L.A. Times. Samson Tafolo was charged with battery on a police officer and obstructing a public business establishment. De León’s presence in the council has sparked demonstrations ever since his participation in a secretly recorded conversation with other city leaders was made public last October.
New council members leave imprint on community plans
City Hall: The Downtown L.A. and the Hollywood community plans passed the City Council last week with changes from new council members Eunisses Hernandez and Hugo Soto-Martinez, reports the L.A. Times
Hernandez asked for, and received, a five-story height limit on stretches of Hill Street, Broadway and other nearby corridors - reversing an effort by her predecessor, Councilmember Gil Cedillo, to get rid of height limits in a section of Chinatown.
Soto-Martinez increased the affordable housing requirements in the Hollywood plan. If successful, the two new plans would bring as many as 135,000 new homes to those areas over the next 20 years.
🔮 The Week Ahead
May 8 - May 14: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Light-jacket temperatures in the mornings, shirt-sleeve temperatures in the afternoons, with little or no rain predicted.
📃 On The Agenda
Wed, May 10
Silver Lake: Neighborhood Council committee addresses upgrade from beer-and-wine permit to a full line of alcohol at BarBrix Restaurant, 2442 Hyperion Blvd.
Los Feliz: Public hearing on a beer-and-wine permit for California Fish Grill, which is set to open at 4531 W. Hollywood Blvd.
Thur, May 11
Glassell Park: Glassell Park Improvement Association meeting (subject to change).
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, May 8
East Hollywood: Start your week with laughs and check out the standup comedy show, Petit Fours at The Cat’s Crawl. The show will be hosted by Irene Tu and Daniel Van Kirk.
Tuesday, May 9
Los Feliz: Teens are welcome to get a henna tattoo from Henna Hopes artist Manjushree Nomulwar. This is part of Los Feliz Library’s Asian Pacific American Heritage month series.
Wednesday, May 10
Griffith Park: Head to The Autry and view the seventh annual student arts exhibition, Visions of Solidarity. The exhibit will be on view until the end of June.
Los Feliz: Fans of Casablanca can enjoy breakfast and discover the origins of the real life Rick’s Cafe during a presentation by Emmy-nominated producer Steven C. Smith at the L.A. Breakfast Club. Grab tickets before the sale ends.
Thursday, May 11
Cypress Park: Feel the Spirit of the Drum with Roberto "Konga Kid" Gutierrez during an interactive drum circle at the Cypress Park library.
Eagle Rock: Go on a morning behind-the-scenes tour of Occidental College’s Moore Lab of Zoology. Learn about the world’s largest Mexican bird collection.
East LA: Animo Ellen Ochoa Middle School is hosting a Mother’s Day Event open to the public. Bring your mother figures and enjoy family painting, raffles, prizes, music, food, and a photo booth.
Friday, May 12
Highland Park: Take part in a book talk and a self care event at The Pop Hop with best-selling author Jenny Joy. She will share her journey through postpartum and mindfulness from her book, Soul Garden Moms Journal: Guide and Tool for Cultivating The Garden of Your Life.
Saturday, May 13
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Celebrate LA’s Urban Birds and enjoy music, sound-producing art and plenty of fun activities. There will be a live bird presentation by Wild Wings and an instrument “petting zoo.”
East L.A.: You are invited to attend a Mother's Day Rosary at Calvary Cemetery.
Highland Park: Arrange a whimsical floral arrangement at a Mother’s Day Floral Arranging Workshop at Little Green Art Studio. Bring your mom or a friend and learn to create and take home your own arrangement.
L.A. State Historic Park: Learning new kite flying techniques from Kite Masters, enjoy a “gallery in the sky” and participate in an art-making workshop during the Community & Unity People’s Kite Festival.
Los Feliz: Discover the art of Douglas Allen, Jose Hernandez, and Marlena Arthur in a group show curated by the Tierra de Sol Gallery, which showcases artists with developmental disabilities.
Sunday, May 14
Echo Park: Happy Mother’s Day! Bring your mom(s) to a Paper Mobile workshop. Create a hanging mobile based on your own LA experience guided by Lili Todd. Materials will be provided.
📒 Notebook
Neighbor foils fraudsters' attempted property theft
El Sereno: The owner of a vacant lot says he almost lost his property to fraudsters posing as him, ABC7 reported. Neighbor and real estate agent Maribel Muñoz noticed suspicious activity and alerted property owner Jeorge Dance, whose vacant property was in escrow without his knowledge after it was listed for sale for $280,000. Dance was able to halt the sale after contacting an attorney and LAPD's real estate fraud unit. The L.A. County Tax Assessor's Office now offers an email alert system for property owners.
💡 Good to Know
Metro continues free rides for K-12 students for another year
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will be able to keep riding to ride on Metro trains and buses for free through the next academic year, through GoPass. The pilot program was originally set to expire at the end of June, but Metro has extended it for another year.
For more on the GoPass program, click here.
