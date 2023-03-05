Hello Monday!
This is Barry Lank, your Daily Digest Editor for Monday. L.A. County is mostly no longer in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Most of the county now, including our portion of it, is just "abnormally dry" - and for us, abnormal seems ... normal.
Now here's what you need to know for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
📷 Eastside Scene
Elysian Park: The sun breaks through the early morning mist and fog.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📣 News
Air rescue at Debs Park
Montecito Heights: A hiker was rescued after injuring himself at Debs Park Saturday. The L.A. Fire Department said the man fell and hurt himself in a remote location at around noon and would have to be hoisted and transported by LAFD Aircraft to a local hospital. LAFD
Shooting victim dropped off
Boyle Heights: A shooting is being investigated after a gunshot victim was dropped off at USC Medical Center early Friday morning, CBS reported. Officers were called to the hospital at 4:11 am with the report of a male adult victim. The unidentified person who dropped off the victim - but didn't know him - told medical staff the victim said he was shot near the Starbucks at Cornwell and Marengo streets. But police found no evidence of a shooting at that site.
House fire
Boyle Heights: Fire took about 20 minutes to extinguish a fire that broke out early Sunday morning in a single-family home in the 2300 block of E. Sheridan Street. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. LAFD
Angelino Heights
Will this drive away 'Fast & Furious' fans?
City officials and activists are working to deter street racing and stunts ahead of May's release of the latest "Fast & Furious" movie.
The Victorian-era neighborhood has attracted Fast & Furious fans since scenes from the first movie and sequels were filmed here. That's also made Angeleno Heights a magnet for street racing and other stunts, which has generated complaints from residents.
The most recent plans to deal with the stunts were presented Saturday afternoon by city transportation officials and Streets Are For Everyone at Marion Park, across from Bob’s Market, which appears in the "Fast & Furious" franchise as Toretto’s Market. Over the years, drivers have spun their vehicles around and done other stunts at the wide intersections in the area.
Residents were asked to weigh in on several proposed changes that included:
- Creating a traffic circle at Marion Avenue & East Kensington Road with plastic bollards
- Reducing Bellevue Avenue near Marion Park to one lane in each direction and reducing lane widths
- Making Kensington south of Marion one-way northbound.
- Adding angled parking on the west side of Bellevue
- Add stop signs, crosswalks, and traffic ovals at Bellevue and Boylston Street
Officials said they are trying to implement the changes before the May 19 premiere of "Fast and the Furious X."
🏛️ Government & Politics
Hernandez and Soto-Martinez dissent on police contract
Eunisses Hernandez and Hugo Soto-Martinez were the only two City Council members who voted against a retroactive six-month extension for transit policing services.
The extended agreement between the LAPD and Metro is for services that had already been provided by the LAPD in the second half of last year, and includes a $54 million increase to the contract budget.
The item ignited a lengthy discussion as Hernandez, Soto-Martinez and other council members called for alternatives to having police on Metro. Councilmember Nithya Raman joined the criticism, saying Metro riders are seeking "something that looks really different from what we're doing today."
But Raman voted for the item for budgetary reasons.
“Voting no on this item today means that the city would actually end up being on the hook for payments that have already been made to police officers who have delivered these services to Metro,” she said, according to the L.A. Times.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Mar. 6 - Mar. 12: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Supposedly no rain this week, but lots of clouds and cold.
📃 On The Agenda
Monday, Mar 6
This is the last day to file candidate applications for neighborhood council elections in Atwater Village, Arroyo Seco, Boyle Heights, Cypress Park, Eagle Rock, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Hermon, Highland Park, and Lincoln Heights. Click here for instructions.
Wednesday, Mar 8
Silver Lake: Plans for an eating-disorder care facility on Descanso Drive will be presented to the neighborhood council's Urban Design & Preservation Advisory Committee.
Thursday, Mar 9
Highland Park: The city Planning Commission will hear appeals regarding a seven-story residential project at 3800–3830 N. Pasadena Ave. / 3832–3836 N. Figueroa St.
Saturday, Mar 11
Los Feliz: The Franklin Hills Residents Association will honor the late Christopher Boutelle, a longtime resident and former association president, with a permanent plaque on the historic Shakespeare Bridge.
All Signs Point to Move-in Ready Homes in Echo Park & Silver Lake
A re-crafted three-bedroom in Echo Park and a reimagined bungalow in Silver Lake.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Mar 6
Cypress Park: Bring an art piece and share your work at the "Work In Progress" Queer Artists Meetup. Get and give positive feedback about your work.
Tuesday, Mar 7
Silver Lake: Jewish Silver Lake is holding Purim in Hawaii Festival. Come dressed in costume, dance to live music, play in the tropical moon bounce, and enjoy free pizza and an acai bowl.
Wednesday, Mar 8
Elysian Valley: Grab a coffee, bring some friends, and watch a performance from Jimmy Whispers, Fashion Club, DJs Black Marble and Cola Boyy at Zebulon.
Thursday, Mar 9
Highland Park: Sid the Cat joins Bob Baker's Marionette Theater for School House Rocks. Catch the evening show and listen to music from Jonny Kosmo and Paint.
Highland Park: Come see who will win the Drag Showdown and be crowned the reigning queen of Highland Park.
Friday, Mar 10
Eagle Rock: Listen to live worldly jazz and original compositions at The Harmony Room from the Greg Porée Group.
Silver Lake: Dress for the decade at 2000s night. Dance to jams from the early 2000s and mid-2010s at Los Globos.
⭐ Featured Events
East Hollywood: Watch "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical production with singing, dancing, a prince in disguise, and a fairy godmother who doesn’t always get things right. March 12 - April 2 (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Saturday, Mar 11
Boyle Heights: Attend the Community Open House at the temporary Benjamin Franklin Mini Library, which will host the Center Theatre Group, the Boyle Heights Historical Society and a photo exhibit.
Highland Park: Feel like dancing at the library? Head to Arroyo Seco Regional Branch Library to hear a live performance from the UCLA Gluck Mariachi Ensemble.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Strap your comfy shoes on and go on a family hike with the kids! Stay awhile after for storytime and activities.
East LA: Go shopping at The Goddess Mercado Artisan Flea Market. Support under-represented Latinx youth and small businesses.
Los Feliz: Come see how artist Dale Sizer pokes fun at the artworld in "Super Silly Us," featuring portraits of art icons superimposed onto the Looney Tunes opening sequence.
Sunday, Mar 12
Echo Park: Take a community sewing workshop hosted by a local artist. This beginner class will go over the basics, and materials will be provided.
Debs Park: Exercise and go on a community hike with One Down Dog. Meet new friends and see incredible views.
📒 Notebook
Underground casinos thrive
Hidden illegal casinos are booming in the city, largely benefiting the Mexican Mafia, the L.A. Times reported. One recent murder victim in Boyle Heights turned out to have worked at one of these casinos. Known as casitas. these hidden gambling dens are also allegedly running in East L.A.
💡 Good to Know
Non-perishable-food drive
LA Sanitation & Environment is hosting a non-perishable food drive from March 6 to April 28. The drop-off point for Northeast Los Angeles is the North Central District Yard - 452 San Fernando Rd., in Lincoln Heights.
