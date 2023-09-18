Hello Monday!
This is your Hello Monday Editor, Barry Lank. The City Council has been busy, and so have the courts. Here's what you need to know for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
📷 Eastside Scene
Montecito Heights: Something new every day on Flat Top hill. Thanks to Veronica Gutierrez for the photo.
📢 News
City is sued over L.A. Zoo expansion
Griffith Park: The City is being sued over the City Council's approval of expanding the Los Angeles Zoo, the Daily News reported. The plaintiffs -- Friends of Griffith Park and the Griffith J. Griffith Charitable Trust -- say the plan shouldn’t move ahead until potential environmental impacts are fully addressed.
Tesla driver sentenced in road rage attacks
Glassell Park: A Tesla driver convicted of attacking other motorists with a metal pole was sentenced to five years in prison this week, KTLA reported. Nathanial Walter Radimak, 36, was identified as the attacker in January on the 2 Freeway in Northeast L.A. and in Pasadena, as well as incidents in 2022 in Glendale and Atwater Village.
🏛️ Government & Politics
Public land for housing
Many city-owned properties could be more easily approved for housing, under a zoning change proposed by Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez, Urbanize reported. "Public Facilities Zone" areas as well as some other city-owned properties would have zoning and density limits removed. The motion has been referred to the Council's Planning and Land Use Management Committee.
Ethics Commission funding
The city's Ethics Commission needs a more reliable, apolitical funding source, according to Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez. She has proposed finding a reliable funding method outside the Mayor's annual budget process.
Proposed halt on animal breeding
Another City Council motion sponsored by Councilmember Hernandez would halt or limit new animal breeding permits and take a closer look at illegal breeding in the wake of overcrowded animal shelters.
Hernandez backs candidate in Council District 14 race
Councilmember Hernandez has endorsed activist and tenants' rights attorney Ysabel Jurado in the Council District 14 race, according to Jurado's website. Like Hernandez, Jurado was born and raised in Highland Park. The current council member for that district, Kevin de León, has still not said whether he will run for reelection.
Silver Lake
Neighborhood council veteran retires
By Barry Lank
On and off, since 2010, Anthony Crump has been a fixture on the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council — including a couple of terms as treasurer, and a few terms as co-chair.
But now he’s leaving the council to focus more on his family and do some traveling, he said. He recently went to Vietnam and Thailand, and is now planning to return to Europe this fall.
“Silver Lake has definitely become more polished over the years,” Crump said. “I miss some of the corner markets and casual, neighborhood restaurants. It has also become less socioeconomically diverse but still retains a fair amount of diversity.”
He and his husband moved here from Chicago in 2008, looking for a diverse and tolerant community to settle into, he said. Back then, their favorite restaurant was Dusty's, which has since become All Day Baby (“a great successor,” Crump said).
He joined the neighborhood council within a couple of years because he enjoys community service. He ended up serving from 2010 to 2016, and again from 2018 to 2023. The couple now have an 11-year-old daughter who attends Gabriella Charter School in Echo Park.
“I love meeting and working with my neighbors to create a better neighborhood,” Crump said.
The downside of serving on the council? City bureaucracy, he said. Admittedly, he’s somewhat used to these complications through his day job in public affairs and community relations for a government agency. But still — it can be frustrating.
The upsides over the years, however, have been meeting neighbors, and learning the diversity of Silver Lake.
“I think the biggest change, and a positive one,” he said, “is the amount of pride in the neighborhood and friendliness of our residents.”
All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz and MacArthur Park
An urban retreat in Los Feliz and a mini compound in MacArthur Park.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Sep 18 - Sep 24: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do, and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Temperatures stay moderate throughout the week, while the sky remains mostly cloudy.
📃 On The Agenda
Monday, Sept. 18
Boyle Heights: State Assemblymember Miguel Santiago holds office hours at the Weingart East LA YMCA, 2900 Whittier Blvd., 4 pm to 6 pm.
Tuesday, Sept 19
Eagle Rock: Neighborhood Council Housing and Homeless Committee will consider sending a letter to Councilmember Kevin de León about problems at a tiny home village.
Echo Park: Neighborhood Council meeting includes reviews of proposed housing developments on Sunset Boulevard and Montrose Street.
Thursday, Sept 21
Glassell Park & Griffith Park: Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners considers approving the scope of work and total budget for the Glassell Park childcare building renovation, and the revised total budget of the Griffith Park–Fern Dell Play Area Improvements.
Virgil Village: Network with community members at the Silver Lake Chamber Members Mixer.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Events
Hungry Ghost: Hungry Ghost is a frighteningly funny meditation on identity and isolation, seeing and being seen, and the insatiable hunger in us all to be truly free. Through Oct. 1. Go here for details
Monday, Sept 18
Silver Lake: Join Counter Culture Coffee for Cubed Fest to celebrate their new coffee concentrate. Get a sneak peek of their newly launched product in unique drinks.
Tuesday, Sept 19
Eagle Rock: The Women's 20th Century Club of Eagle Rock is hosting a talk with the Director of Development for Northeast Trees. Listen in on Bring Back Nature and learn about the organization's history, and current projects that help underinvested communities in LA.
Highland Park: Are you single and looking for love? Speed Dating for Music Lovers is back at The Offbeat Bar. Connect with other lonely lovers, take photos at the photo booth, enjoy tacos, and show off your singing skills during karaoke!
Wednesday, Sept 20
Echo Park: All ages are invited to get creative at the Edendale Library patio for some Arts & Crafts with clay.
Los Feliz: Learn about the Arlington Gardens in Pasadena at the Los Angeles Breakfast Club over a morning meal.
Thursday, Sept 21
Cypress Park: Check out Saturday Night Live's Melissa Villaseñor and Comedy Central's James Davis among others at Popular Kids Club Comedy at Permanent Records Roadhouse.
Friday, Sept 22
Atwater Village: Be a part of Climate Night: Activity + Mixer at The Pub at Golden Brew. Meet with like-minded allies with a passion for climate advocacy.
Griffith Park: Get your spooky on at the LA Haunted Hayride. Enjoy some thrilling frights from the spirits that are terrorizing the town.
Lincoln Heights: Attend the first-ever Open Mic Poetry Night at The Wall Las Memorias AIDS Monument in Lincoln Park.
Saturday, Sept 23
Angelino Heights: Bring some comfortable walking shoes and explore L.A.'s Oldest Preserved Neighborhood on a private tour with a docent.
Highland Park: Join artists, musicians and artisans for ArtWaterLife's Five Dollar Art Party at Tierra de la Culebra Park.
Silver Lake: Nopalera LA's Pop-Up Store is hosting a Dulce de Cuerpo Launch Party. Come along to shop, drink, eat, and snap photos at their selfie station.
Silver Lake: Shop local at Sunset Junction Makers Market outside of Kombu Sushi. Find local goods in their "Back to School" edition from crystals, candles, books, flowers, crafts, and more!
The Ford: Catch Selena (1997) on the big screen along with musical performances from Selenamos at The Ford in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Sunday, Sept 24
Lincoln Heights: Get some exercise in with Goat Yoga at Benny Boy Brewing. Stretch and strengthen your core for an hour before getting to chill with rescued baby goats. If you have more time to kill, stick around for Chicken Shit Bingo.
💡 Good to Know
Emergency assistance for renters - applications open this week
Applications will be accepted starting Tuesday, Sept. 19, for the city's Emergency Renters Assistance. The program is designed to help low-income residential renters who are at risk of homelessness due to unpaid rent as a result of COVID-19 or other financial hardships.
That link will also have applications, starting on Tuesday.
