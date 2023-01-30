Hello Monday!
Happy 30th birthday to the Metro Red Line train (now officially called the B Line). The first modern subway line in L.A was inaugurated 30 years ago yesterday, Jan. 29, according to Metro. Back then, the line only ran between Union Station and MacArthur Park.
Now here's what you need to know for the week ahead.
📷 Eastside Scene
Highland Park: The burned-out RV and Mobil gas station at Figueroa Street and York Boulevard is drawing attention -- and taggers. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
🏛️ Government & Politics
Review sought for 311 service requests
City Hall: The city needs to take a hard look at its municipal service phone line, said City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, who has motioned for a review of service requests in the wake of recent heavy rainstorms.
This is not only to improve the future response of the 311 line but also to examine the service requests that still need to be cleared up, according to a statement from Herandez's office.
“Right now, residents are often given confusing and incomplete information,” Hernandez said, “with tickets frequently showing as closed or canceled despite the problem not being resolved.”
The 311 service sometimes doesn’t give accurate estimates for completing requests, and duplicative tickets for the same issue are often closed without explanation, according to the Council office.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Jan. 30 - Feb. 5: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
For much of the week, your coat will be too light in the morning and too heavy in the afternoon, with temperatures tending to range from the 40s to the high 60s.
📃 On The Agenda
Tuesday, Jan 31
Boyle Heights: Public hearing on the continued operation of a solid waste transfer facility at 840 S. Mission Rd.
Wednesday, Feb 1
Los Feliz: The City Council votes on continuing the assessment to finance the Los Feliz Improvement District.
Thursday, Feb 2
El Sereno: A discussion about installing a "Grifols Recognition Plaque" at El Sereno Arroyo Playground.
Griffith Park: Parks commissioners review an agreement with the owners of the Trails Cafe to renovate and operate a second cafe in the now vacant Park Center site.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Jan 30
Eagle Rock: Not afraid of rejection and stage fright? Bring your go-to song choice for Buzz Kill Karaoke at The Fable. You will be judged by a panel of three celebrity D-listers.
Tuesday, Jan 31
Lincoln Heights: Feeling hungry after work? Head to Benny Boy Brewing for some Tortas & Beer. Reserve a spot here.
El Sereno: Who Framed The Big Bad Wolf? Find out at El Sereno Library with Inspector Snoop to solve the puppet show mystery.
Wednesday, Feb 1
Highland Park: It's Library Game Day at Arroyo Seco Regional Library. Play a giant-sized version of Connect Four with family and friends.
Eagle Rock: Eagle Rock Library is hosting a storytime with Oliver Chin, author of Tales from the Chinese Zodiac. Chin will be reading his book, The Year of the Rabbit and introduce young listeners to Chinese New Year.
Thursday, Feb 2
Eagle Rock: Take an in-person cooking class for a Hand-made Dumpling Party at Penny Oven. Learn how to make dumplings and BYOB for a fun night.
Echo Park: Take part in an interactive drum circle with Roberto "Kongakid" Gutierrez and learn about West African and Cuban drums.
Friday, Feb 3
Glassell Park: Catch a rare live performance from KillDry in celebration of their vinyl release of Pool of the Black Star. The dark ambient electric guitar duo will be joined by Maddi Baddi at Genesis Studios.
Saturday, Feb 4
Lincoln Heights: Looking to sign your teens up for charter school next year? There's a free community winter open house for Smidt Tech. Raffles, activities, and resources will be available.
Highland Park: The Pop-Hop will have a book performance on Mr. Taffle's Pants of Insanity to celebrate Daniel Eric Finkel's psychedelic comedy/sci-fi debut novel. Come with listening ears and questions.
Highland Park: The Good Gays' Art Market is back! Shop from new vendors, eat some good food, get tatted, take photos in a photobooth and listen to music by DJ Sarita Linda.
Sunday, Feb 5
El Sereno: Jazz at Lincoln Center will be performing at The Luckman presenting Songs We Love. The group will go through four decades of music with songs from Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and more.
📒 Notebook
Congressman Gomez starts 'Dads Caucus'
Politics: Congressman Jimmy Gomez has created and co-founded the Congressional Dads Caucus, NBC News reported. U.S. House Rep. Gomez, whose district includes Eagle Rock and Boyle Heights, said the group will focus on family issues. “Dads need to do our part advancing policies that will make a difference in the lives of so many working families across the country,” Gomez stated.
Tour of Lincoln Heights art studio
Lincoln Heights: Artnet interviews sculptor and tapestry weaver Pae White and tours her studio space. “I adore my studio,” White said, “but sadly, as the neighborhood is being developed, toxic waste is being unearthed, and I am looking to possibly move to another location.”
🚧 Detour Ahead
Temporary road diet
Echo Park & Silver Lake: Sunset Boulevard at Coronado Street has been reduced to one lane in each direction. But many of you know that already given the emails and calls we received complaining about the traffic congestion.
The LADWP is installing a 30-inch water line along Coronado, and crews are now working on the last phase of the project. But that requires squeezing Sunset down to one lane in each direction to accommodate construction activities. Traffic lanes are expected to be restored by the end of March, according to the project manager Clemente Valdovinos.
💡 Good to Know
Metro bus and train rides will be free this Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Metro. This is for Transit Equity Day, which marks Rosa Parks' birthday.
On Dec. 1, 1955, Parks, a Black woman, refused a bus driver's order in Montgomery, Alabama, to give up her seat to a white passenger. Her subsequent arrest kicked off a boycott of Montgomery buses, and gave the NAACP a chance to get the bus segregation law overturned.
