This is Barry Lank, your Daily Digest Editor for Monday. Nice, warm weekend, right? Well, it looks like it's going to stay that way for a while. Check the weather section below.
Here's what else you need to know for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
📷 Eastside Scene
Los Feliz: Signs of the past on Vermont Avenue. Sarno's closed more than twenty years ago, but the sign remains. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
📣 News
Fatal shooting
East L.A.: A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in the 600 block of Keenan Avenue. The Eastsider
Arson and attack charges
Eagle Rock: An arson case has been dismissed over a 2019 brush fire after the defendant completed a mental health diversion program. Daniel Michael Nogueira had been charged with a fire that started near a homeless encampment adjacent to the Glendale Freeway. My News LA
🏛️ Government & Politics
Raman takes heat for blaming catalytic converter thefts on carmakers
City Councilmember Nithya Raman became a target for conservative critics after she opposed a council motion to deter catalytic converter theft and later blamed car makers - such as Toyota - for making the part too easy to steal. The right-wing National Review reported on the matter, while tweets rolled in from Los Angeles Police Protective League and a string of others. The motion passed the City Council, 8-4.
Better public transit to Griffith Park
Raman introduced City Council motions to expand and improve public transportation to and within Griffith Park. One motion calls for a pilot bus service to the park from nearby Metro Red Line stations. The other calls for a new bus stop to be built near the crosswalk to the Autry Museum, putting it in line with the existing northbound transit stop, and cutting down on confusion over where to get the bus.
De León's community plan priorities
Boyle Heights: As the Planning Department sets about updating the Boyle Heights Community Plan, City Councilmember Kevin de León sent a lengthy letter of his priorities for the neighborhood, which lies within his district. Among his suggestions:
- A system for giving local residents first preference for vacancies at affordable housing.
- A larger percentage of affordable housing units with two or more bedrooms.
- Expanded use of “cool pavement,” which has been shown to reduce temperatures by 25 degrees.
Soto-Martinez wants community plan protections
East Hollywood: Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez wants to include all of East Hollywood in the updated Hollywood Community Plan, the Daily News reported. “Right now, renter protections incorporated in the plan only apply to communities west of the 101, completely leaving out the predominantly working-class communities of color east of the 101,” Soto-Martínez said. The new councilmember wants to increase affordable housing and density, anti-displacement measures, and sustainability and safety.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Apr. 24 - Apr. 30: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Looks like the weather is going to stay warm for the rest of the week, with lows in the mid-to-high 50s, and highs in the 70s and 80s.
📃 On The Agenda
Monday, April 24
Eagle Rock: Eagle Rock Planning Committee addresses a request for a subdivision, and two requests for splitting lots.
Tuesday, April 25
Echo Park: Neighborhood Council meeting.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Hollywood: Enjoy delicious cuisine, cocktails, live music and more while raising money to help end homelessness at The Taste of Home Festival. Saturday, April 29.
Monday, Apr 24
Echo Park: Spend your evening celebrating the release of Mary Bryce's poetry book quick quick slow at Stories Books & Café. Halleta Alemu and Sammy Loren will do readings.
Tuesday, Apr 25
Echoplex: If you're into funky beats, head to The Echo and dance to music from producer Harvey Sutherland who will be joined by Vicky Farewell.
Wednesday, Apr 26
Eagle Rock: Parents, bring your toddlers to the library for a morning of music at Again Again. This bilingual music program will feature movement, stage props, and audience interaction.
Thursday, Apr 27
Eagle Rock: Get your senses ready and join Oxy Arts for an Incense Presentation followed by a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony. Learn about the history of essence with olfactory artist Persephenie.
Highland Park: Meet L.A. members of L.A. Rebellion Rugby, a gay, all-inclusive team, at the Homo Happy Hour Rugby Night.
Friday, Apr 28
Lincoln Heights: Learn about ocean conservation during an immersive art and virtual reality experience at Aquaverse.
Silver Lake: Are you a fan of Jennifer Coolidge? Come dressed in character for A Jennifer Coolidge Comedy & Drag Variety Show at The Lyric Hyperion.
DTLA: Witness one of the most famous dance ensembles at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The Paul Taylor Dance Company will perform two captivating pieces kicking off the Center's 20th season.
Saturday, Apr 29
Griffith Park: Street Food Cinema is back! Bring a blanket and watch the 2023 Oscar-winning movie Everything Everywhere All At Once at The Autry.
Glassell Park: Brush up on your gaming skills and head to Denny's for board and card games. Come alone, or bring a friend for some afternoon fun.
Elysian Heights: Support student art galleries at the Art in Motion – Arts Festival. Catch student performances and take part in art workshops with family.
Sunday, Apr 30
Highland Park: Attend the final day of the Golden Years: Weighing Philippine Martial Law exhibit at Avenue 50 Studio. The photo exhibit, covering the years from 1972 – 1981, is curated by Victor Barnuevo Velasco.
Lincoln Heights: Skip brunch and check out Benny Boy Brewing’s first-ever Crawfish Boil! Feast on authentic Louisiana crawfish and shrimp while drinking beer or cider.
Chinatown: The ninth annual Bob Baker Day, celebrating the 60-year-old Eastside marionette theater. The event is free (though a donation is suggested), running from 10 am to 5 pm at L.A. State Historic Park.
📒 Notebook
Linda Lindas play Coachella
The all-girl, teen punk band that went viral after a performance at the Cypress Park library played their first show at Coachella, the Desert Sun reported. The Linda Lindas, which includes two students who went to Eagle Rock High, managed to give an energetic performance, despite technical glitches, the Sun said.
Smash-and-grab diner robbery
Eagle Rock: A diner on Colorado Boulevard was hit by a smash-and-grab robbery last week, Fox 11 reported. Two thieves reportedly parked in the back of Pete's Blue Chip, then broke into the restaurant at about 2:30 am. They stole cash drawers and extra money.
Cal State L.A. bioscience center opens
El Sereno: The Rongxiang Xu Bioscience Innovation Center at Cal State LA held its grand opening last week, the university reported. With 20,000 square feet of space at the southern gateway of the Cal State LA campus, the center is designed to support up to 25 startup firms, with wet lab and dry lab space, coworking areas, and multi-use classrooms.
Street flooded; water service cut
El Sereno: Eastern Avenue was shut down Saturday, and some nearby homes were left without water after a water main broke near Farmingdale Elementary and El Sereno Middle School, said the LAPD Central Traffic Division. Resident Joe Carroll said his water was flowing again by noon -- albeit under low pressure -- but the street was blocked past midnight as crews made repairs.
💡 Good to Know
Where you can go for a swim
Now that the weather is warming up, here are a few public pools in our area:
Atwater Village
- Citywide Aquatics
- 3900 Chevy Chase Dr,
- 8 am - 5:30 pm, Monday through Friday
Boyle Heights
- Roosevelt Pool
- 456 S. Mathews St.
- Tue through Fri, 3:30 pm to 8 pm
- Sat and Sun, 1 pm to 5 pm.
Echo Park
- Echo Park Indoor Pool
- 1419 Colton St.
- Open seven days a week - times vary
Glassell Park
- Glassell Park Pool
- 3704 Verdugo Rd.
- Tue through Friday, 12 pm to 2:30 pm; 3:30 pm to 7 pm
- Sat and Sun, 1 pm - 5 pm
- Lap swim: Tue through Fri, 6 am to 8 am
Highland Park
- Highland Park Pool
- 6150 Piedmont Ave.
- Mon through Friday, 3 pm to 7 pm
- Sat and Sun, 1 pm to - 5 pm
Lincoln Heights
- Lincoln Park Pool
- 3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90031
- Open seven days a week - times vary
