📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Thanks to Kathleen Klein-Wakefield for her photo of the waning moon and holiday decorations.
📢 News
Kevin de León gets into a fight at holiday event
Lincoln Heights: City Councilmember Kevin de León, wearing a Santa hat, ended up in a physical altercation with an activist at a Christmas tree lighting and toy giveaway on Friday night. Both men claim each other was the attacker, and the LAPD is now investigating the matter.
Earlier that day, De León made his first appearance in the City Council chamber in weeks following the release of a recorded conversation of him and former councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Nury Martinez making controversial and racist remarks. De León soon left the chamber after a recess was declared amid chants from his opponents and supporters in the audience.
A spokesman said De León will attend Tuesday's City Council meeting, the first with newly elected members.
Two political outsiders take their seats at the City Council
Two people with little or no experience inside government start representing the Eastside on the L.A. City Council as of today.
Hugo Soto-Martinez spent most of his career as a union organizer before defeating incumbent Mitch O’Farrell in the 13th District Council race. Eunisses Hernandez orbited the political sphere as a police and prison reform activist before beating District 1 Councilmember Gil Cedillo in the June primary.
The first step for them may be to build relationships with other council members, said political consultant Rick Taylor. Find some common ground even with the members with whom you disagree. And hire a smart staff.
“Not everybody has to be insiders from City Hall,” Taylor said. “But I think it would be smart for them to hire a few people that know how that building works.”
In that regard, Hernandez hired Ivette Serna, who has worked for 4th Council District member Nithya Raman as well as Hernandez’s predecessor, Gil Cedillo. Soto-Martinez hired Patricia Castellanos (formerly of County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl's office) and Josh Androsky (another veteran of Raman’s office).
🔮 The Week Ahead
Dec. 12 - Dec. 18: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days
☀️ Weather
A little more rain is predicted for today, with temperatures this week getting down to the high 30s and low 40s.
📃 On The Agenda
Tuesday, Dec 13
Atwater Village: The City Council will address naming the Red Car Bridge over the L.A. River after outgoing Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell.
East Hollywood: A public hearing will be held over a large mixed-use project at the former site of Food 4 Less at Sunset and Western
Wednesday, Dec 14
Echo Park: A public hearing will focus on plans for a new skilled nursing facility at the Barlow Respiratory Hospital campus by Elysian Park.
Thursday, Dec 15
Highland Park: The City Planning Commission addresses a proposal to build a seven-story mixed-use building at 3830 N. Pasadena Ave., with 100 dwelling units, and 14,734 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.
Griffith Park: Virtual meeting on what to put in place of the Griffith Park Pony Rides.
Echo Park: The Board of Recreation and Parks approves the food and beverage concession for the Echo Park Boathouse Café.
Glassell Park: The Board of Recreation and Parks examines concepts for renovating the childcare building at 3650 Verdugo Rd.
Friday, Dec 16
Silver Lake: Last day to comment on the EIR Draft for the Silver Lake Reservoir Complex. (The deadline was extended from Dec. 2.)
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Dec 12
Lincoln Heights: Head to Benny Boy Brewing for Pacific Opera Project's La Boheme AKA La Brew-heme. The exclusive experience will include one drink ticket.
Eagle Rock: Teens and kids will be able to take Green Screen Holiday Photos with found images or hand-drawn ones at the Eagle Rock Library.
Tuesday, Dec 13
Silver Lake: Watch an olive press presentation, paint menorahs and decorate donuts at the Pre-Chanukah Kids celebration at the Silver Lake Library.
Wednesday, Dec 14
Highland Park: Ever heard of yacht rock? If you enjoy studio scene music from the late '70s and early '80s, then you'll probably like Harbor Party. Catch a performance at the Lodge Room.
Thursday, Dec 15
East Los Angeles: Celebrate the end of 2022 with Inclusive Action for the City and enjoy some food and music with the community.
Silver Lake: Learn to make taper candles with candle pro Tina Fine at Women's Circle Chanukah Candle Workshop. Includes wine and donuts!
Friday, Dec 16
Highland Park: Moms who need a place to vent, share and empathize with other moms can check out MOM WORLD: By Way of Spaces Therapy. The event is free by reservation is required.
Silver Lake: Enjoy a complimentary hot cocoa or order boozy beverages provided by the iconic Black Cat during a free screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation in the parking lot behind the new Shake Shack.
Saturday, Dec 17
Boyle Heights: If you're into art, check out the The Last Unicorn, a 40th Anniversary Group Exhibition at Corey Helford Gallery. The exhibit will run from December 17th - January 21, 2023.
Glassell Park: Come for hot cocoa, treats and holiday gifts at Krampus Village.
Highland Park: Celebrate Los Angeles Public Library's 150th birthday with a storytime followed by songs and crafts at Arroyo Seco Regional Library.
Boyle Heights: Bring good company and an empty stomach to La Posada de La Que Buena. This cultural celebration will feature free toys for kids, live music, raffles, and ballet folklorico.
Sunday, Dec 18
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend Winter in the Park and celebrate the season with family-friendly events. Make your own Native Plant Wreath, Wildflower Seed Bomb, Botanical-Based Ink, and enjoy some snacks and live music. If you're an early bird, join in on Audubon's Christmas Bird Count.
Los Feliz: Listen to Christmas carols and hymns during A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols, featuring the Schola Cantorum of St Mary of the Angels.
Los Feliz: Art, food, DJ, juice press and more at the Chanukah Street Fair.
📒 Notebook
Writer for M*A*S*H and Dick Van Dyke dies
Atwater Village: Carl Kleinschmitt, a sitcom writer for The Dick Van Dyke Show and M*A*S*H, died Thursday from complications from MDS cancer, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He was 85. Kleinschmitt also wrote for The Doris Day Show, That Girl, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., The Courtship of Eddie’s Father, Love, American Style, My World and Welcome to It, Welcome Back, Kotter, and The Love Boat. Along with living in Atwater Village in his last years, Kleinschmitt also grew up there, graduated from John Marshall High School, and attended Occidental College.
Taix redevelopment clears remaining hurdle
Echo Park: Controversial plans for redeveloping the Taix restaurant site seem to have cleared a final hurdle, the L.A Times reported. The City Council voted Friday to reject an appeal that would have delayed the proposal. The developer, Holland Partner Group, plans to replace the restaurant with a six-story complex with 166 housing units and street-level commercial space that includes a smaller version of the Taix restaurant. The rejected appeal was filed by Silver Lake Heritage Trust, saying the environmental review process was lax.
Thrift store art on exhibit
Cypress Park: A tribute to thrift store art is opening at Bermudez Projects on Cypress Avenue, according to Broadway World. Co-curated by the LA Times' Patt Morrison of Mount Washington, and KPCC's John Rabe of Cypress Park, the exhibit features various works of art that somehow ended up at thrift stores - paintings of a sea captain staring into the night, a rabbi leaving a snowy shtetl, a bare-assed couple on the beach, mountains, puppies, and a Batgirl dominatrix .
Hat maker at work
Boyle Heights: LA Taco visits the studio of Gilberto Marquez, owner of Pachuco Supply Co., who creates handmade hats. “For me, it’s a connection to my ancestors, my grandparents, and my father who passed away,” he told Taco.
New outdoor dining ordinance
City Hall: Since many people want to keep outdoor dining, even after the pandemic, the city has released the draft of an ordinance for making that arrangement permanent — along with a fact sheet on the proposal. The Permanent Al Fresco Ordinance is now open for public comment by emailing AlFresco.Planning@lacity.org. City Planning already released two surveys to gather feedback for the ordinance, and will be hosting an informational webinar in early 2023, and a hearing later that year.
Eastsider Fall Fundraiser
We are now half way to reaching our $25,000 fundraising goal to provide you with more of the community news coverage you can't find anyplace else. But we have only a few weeks left before the fundraiser ends on Dec. 31. Help us move that needle!
💡 Good to Know
Homeless shelter program for cold and rain
With rain and cold temperatures coming in, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has opened its Winter Shelter Program. Emergency shelters with a total of 143 beds will be available to homeless people through the end of March.
The Augmented Winter Shelter Program will also will provide 142 motel vouchers per day throughout the city of Los Angeles during severe or inclement weather. Anyone seeking a winter shelter bed or a motel voucher during inclement weather should contact 211 for a referral.
📈 498 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 498 readers. We are so close to reaching our goal of having 500 contributors by the end of the year!
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
