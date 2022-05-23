Hello, Monday!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
NEWS
Lincoln Heights: A 50-year-old man was transported to a hospital in stable condition after being wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. The victim was standing near Griffin Avenue and Avenue 26 at about 1:30 pm when multiple shots were fired from a passing vehicle, according to LAPD spokespersons. The victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition. Police had no information about the suspect/suspects or whether the shooting was gang-related.
Rampart Village: A video showing firefighters punching and kicking a homeless man who allegedly tried to break into Fire Station No. 6 on Virgil Avenue has prompted investigations into the incident. ABC7
EAST LOS ANGELES
Median makeover completed
L.A. County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week for a $37 million project that remade traffic medians to improve water quality and beautify the neighborhood.
Several wide traffic medians were planted with trees and drought-tolerant and native plants. Walking paths were built, and benches, tables and fitness equipment were added.
Not everyone was thrilled about some features of the project on and near Northside Avenue. But officials say the traffic medians will now help capture, clean and store stormwater runoff in underground basins.
THE WEEK AHEAD
May 23 - 29: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
WEATHER
This week's weather look to be a repeat of last week, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s.
ON THE AGENDA
Monday, May 23
El Sereno & Montecito Heights: The Arroyo Neighborhood Neighborhood Council will receive updates on two separate pieces of parkland: Flat Top on the border of Lincoln Heights and Montecito Heights and Elephant Hill in El Sereno.
Tuesday, May 24
Eagle Rock: The Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce will hold a general meeting.
Silver Lake: A Russian Orthodox church will present plans to build a small addition and a dome during a Planning Department hearing.
Thursday, May 26
Glassell Park: The Glassell Park Improvement Association Dog Park Committee will hold a talk-and-walk meeting.
Hermon: The City Planning Commission will vote on a proposal to restore commercial zoning to several properties on Monterey Road.
Candidate Forum: The neighborhood councils from Echo Park, Mid City West, Greater Wilshire and Palms will host a Night of Candidate Forums for Council Districts 5 & 13.
THINGS TO DO
Monday, May 23
Silver Lake: Connect with LGBTQ+ founders, entrepreneurs, mentors, and community allies at El Cid with StartOut LA for a networking mixer.
Tuesday, May 24
Echo Park: Head to Stories Books & Cafe for the monthly Bric-A-Brac Variety Show. Featuring performances from Jalise & Joe, John Tottenham, and Evan Evans, to name a few.
Wednesday, May 25
Echo Park: Did somebody say party? The Short Stop is holding A Super Bad Party with DJs and drinks. Listen and dance to hip-hop, rap, reggaeton, and R&B.
Thursday, May 26
Los Angeles State Historic Park: Check out the opening of LA River Farmers’ Market for some shopping, walking, and picnicking.
Friday, May 27
Lincoln Heights: In the mood for some fun activities, live music, food and art? C's Smokeshop is holding a Stony Carnival with proceeds going to 'Unidos Por Siempre.'
Saturday, May 28
Highland Park: Get crafty and learn the DIY world of papermaking with Sheila McMullin at The Pop Hop. In this workshop you will be using locally scavenged materials, recycled papers, and herbal marc.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend an afternoon under the pepper trees and enjoy live music from the Old Time String Jam Band.
Sunday, May 29
The Autry Museum Griffith Park: Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month at the LA Times Eat See Hear event. Bring a picnic blanket and watch Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings and enjoy live music from Polar Tropica and grub from AAPI-influenced food trucks.
NOTEBOOK
El Sereno: About 25,000 guests are expected to attend commencement ceremonies at Cal State L.A. this week, the university said. More than 5,500 students will graduate in 10 separate ceremonies spread out between May 23 -27. The ceremonies will be held on campus as well as live-streamed.
Huizar Scholarships: Some high school students who won scholarships created by former City Councilmember Jose Huizar never actually got their money and others struggled for months to receive the awards, according to an investigation by L.A. Taco.
ONE LAST THING
Happy 75th Anniversary: Cal State L.A. started out in 1947 as Los Angeles State College. The first classes were held at L.A. City College in East Hollywood before moving to its current location, the site of the former Rancho Rosa Castilla.
-- Jesús Sanchez
