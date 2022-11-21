Hello, Monday!
Many of you are looking ahead to a three-day work week. But if you encounter someone who doesn't have the day off for Thanksgiving, remember to …
- Be pleasant with the supermarket clerk
- Wish the police officer a happy Thanksgiving
- Tip your waitstaff
📷 Eastside Scene
Mount Washington: A new day begins with a touch of pink. Thanks to Garrett McKechnie for the photo
📢 News
Woman shot sitting in her truck
Boyle Heights: A woman was hospitalized for treatment of a gunshot wound she suffered Sunday night while sitting in her pickup truck near Mission Road and First Street. The victim heard gunshots but didn't see who shot her. The Eastsider
Shooting leaves man wounded
Highland Park: One man was shot on Sunday morning following an argument on York Boulevard. The shooting occurred at about 5 am in the 4800 block of York following an argument between two men. The suspect fled on foot. The Eastsider
Lockdown at Eagle Rock High
Eagle Rock: Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High was briefly locked down Thursday afternoon after shots were fired near the campus. Classes had been dismissed, but there were still about 200 students and 50 staff present when the lockdown was ordered. A man fired shots near the school, but no one was stuck, police said. The Eastsider
Couple assaulted after Elton John concert
Echo Park: An arrest has been made in connection with an assault in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after Thursday's Elton John concert, TMZ reported. In the attack, a man in his 60s was kicked and beaten unconscious after he and his wife were involved in a fender-bender with another car.
Mountain lion kills dog
Hollywood Hills: A mountain lion -- possibly Griffith Park's own P-22 -- killed a leashed dog that was being walked near Creston and Durand Drives, KTLA reported. The 11-year-old puma also made at least a couple of appearances this year in Los Feliz and Silver Lake.
Police seek hit-and-run driver
Lincoln Heights: Investigators are asking the public to help find a hit-and-run driver who struck a 42-year-old man last month. The victim was left in critical condition after being hit at North Mission Road and Superior Court on Oct. 28 at around 6:30 a.m. The Eastsider.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Eunisses Hernandez hires away staffers from Councilmember Raman
Councilwoman-elect Eunisses Hernandez announced two top staffers for her council office Friday as she prepares to be sworn-in on Dec. 12. Both workers come from the office of Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who represents portions of Los Feliz and Silver Lake.
Ivette Serna, currently Raman's deputy director of legislative affairs, will serve as Hernandez's chief of staff. Serna, who was raised in the First District, was previously the deputy director of government affairs for City Controller Ron Galperin and also worked in Councilman Gil Cedillo's office.
Hernandez's deputy chief of staff will be Helene Rotolo, who is Raman's senior deputy for capital projects. Rotolo previously worked in Mayor Eric Garcetti's office and the Office of City Administrative Officer.
Hernandez beat Cedillo outright in the June primary to represents the district, which includes Boyle Heights, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights and other communities.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Nov. 21 - Nov. 27: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days
☀️ Weather
Clear and cool weather is predicted, though high temperatures could reach the low 80s later this week.
📃 On The Agenda
Monday, Nov 21
Webinar: Coexisting with Cougars, with presentations by the Cougar Conservancy and the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area's Mountain Lion Study.
Echo Park: Last day for public to comment on the environmental impact report for the Barlow Hospital skilled nursing facility.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Nov 21
Virtual: Spend a virtual afternoon decompressing with the Los Feliz Library and Doug Frankel in a meditation workshop. Learn about the effects of meditation and techniques to deal with stress.
Tuesday, Nov 22
Silver Lake: Celebrate the opening of Dauphinette's holiday pop-up with designer Olivia Cheng. Drink, snack, and do some shopping!
Wednesday, Nov 23
Elysian Valley: Have some fun at the 16th annual Thanksgiving Feast Show at The Elysian. No need to worry about arguments with family since this is an improvised comedy show.
Los Feliz: Enjoy breakfast with artist and curator, Suzanne Zoe Joskow while she talks about her project, the Community Cookbook Archive. Learn about LA history contained in 400 community cookbooks.
Thursday, Nov 24
🦃 Happy Thanksgiving!
Friday, Nov 25
Glassell Park: Head to Permanent Records Roadhouse and catch some comedy with Popular Kids Club featuring Cameron Esposito, Megan Gailey and more!
Saturday, Nov 26
Highland Park: From now until January 8, catch Bob Baker's Nutcracker, amarionette adaptation of the holiday classic tale. Perfect kids and adults.
Echo Park: Shop small at Heavy Manners Library's Holiday Zone: Arts and Crafts Fair. Buy gifts from local artists. (Nov. 26 & 27)
LA State Historic Park: The World Cup has begun in Qatar! Watch Mexico vs Argentina live at the park. The Fan Fest will have music, food, contests and giveaways.
Boyle Heights: Check out the theatrical production of Remembering Boyle Heights II at Casa0101. Hear about diverse stories of Boyle Heights ranging back from the 1940s until now. (Nov. 26 - Dec. 18)
Sunday, Nov 27
East Hollywood: Take the kids to the closing performance of "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical version of the fairytale story.
📒 Notebook
Constituents left in limbo
What is to become of residents in City Council District 14, now that their councilmember Kevin de León has been censured and isolated on the council? The L.A. Times talked to constituents who are caught between De Leon and fellow council members who are trying to strip him of power in the wake of racist recording scandal.
Recipes from local cooks
Cara McConnell of Atwater Village, and Karla Subero Pittol of Historic Filipinotown are among six L.A. cooks who share their holiday recipes with the L.A. Times. From McConnell, it’s a roast pheasant with double cranberry sauce. From Pittol, who is a professional chef, it’s a fruit tart.
Death threats follow author
Highland Park: Book tours for local author Reza Aslan have been canceled due to death threats, the L.A. Times said. It’s something he’s sort of used to, he told the Times, as he talked about his latest book, “An American Martyr in Persia: The Epic Life and Tragic Death of Howard Baskerville.”
💡 Good to Know
Will my trash be picked up on Thanksgiving?
Here is how the Thanksgiving holiday will impact some public services in the City of Los Angeles:
Garbage Collection
Trash pick-up that normally occurs on Thursdays will be rescheduled for the next calendar day after Thanksgiving. (LA Sanitation)
Buses and trains
Metro bus and rail service on Thanksgiving Day will follow the Sunday/Holiday schedule. Regular weekday service will resume Friday, Nov. 26. (Metro)
Parking
The following city parking regulations will NOT be enforced on Thanksgiving Day, unless it is specifically posted otherwise: (LADOT)
- Time Limit
- Parking Meters
- No Parking with specified days and times only
- No stopping with specified days and times only
- Preferential parking districts
- Street sweeping (Also not enforced the day after Thanksgiving)
