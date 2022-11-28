Hello, Monday!
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: The holiday decorating season has officially begin. Send your Eastside holiday photos our way.
📢 News
Shooting may be gang-related
Boyle Heights: A man was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot early Saturday morning in what police believe was a gang-related shooting. The victim was standing alone in the area of Lorena and Beswick streets when a car drove up and fired shots at him, striking him several times before driving away. The Eastsider
House fire extinguished
Garvanza: Fire damaged a house Friday morning, but no one was hurt. Firefighters who arrived at the 6300 block of East Ruby Street at 9:47 am extinguished the flames in the two-story building in 21 minutes. The Eastsider
Program proposed for people living in RVs
Many city council members have moved to prohibit RVs, many of which are occupied by the homeless, from parking overnight on city streets. But 4th District Councilmember Nithya Raman of Silver Lake has opposed such restrictions. Now, Raman has proposed aiding the estimated 6,500 RV dwellers living in 4,000 vehicles across the city.
Raman, in her constituent newsletter, notes that some of the RVs are in poor condition, perhaps lacking bathrooms, showers or climate control, perhaps not even being operable.
Her proposal asks the City to look into the following:
- Safe Parking locations for RVs
- Dedicated housing, interim shelter, outreach, and case management programs for RV occupants
- Incentives for people to give up their vehicles
- Funding for demolishing RVs after they are relinquished
Just last April, the City Council voted to reimpose restrictions on overnight parking for RVs, with Raman as the only dissenting vote. Since then, 13th District Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell has asked for more overnight parking restrictions on oversized vehicles in East Hollywood and Glassell Park.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Nov. 28 - Dec. 4: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days
☀️ Weather
Some rain is possible later in the week, with high temperatures staying in the low-to-mid 60s.
📃 On The Agenda
Tuesday, Nov 29
Highland Park: The City Council will consider protests related to the improvement and maintenance of Marmion Way and Avenue 45 No. 2 Street Lighting District.
Echo Park: The City Council will consider protests related to the improvement and maintenance of the Mohawk and Montana Street Lighting District.
East Hollywood: The City Council will consider a proposal to approve more than $3.3 million for the repair and preservation of historic structures in Barnsdall Art Park.
Thursday, Dec 1
Eagle Rock: The Cultural Heritage Commission will address a proposal to declare the Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station a city Historic-Cultural Monument.
Friday, Dec 2
Silver Lake: This is the last day to comment on the Draft Environmental Impact Report For The Silver Lake Reservoir Complex Master Plan Project.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Nov 28
Highland Park: It's Telescope Night at the Arroyo Seco Regional Library. Telescopes will be set up for you to look at the stars, planets, and space.
Tuesday, Nov 29
Eagle Rock: Enjoy live folk music from Veracruz at Oxy Arts during its annual Son Jarocho Concert.
Wednesday, Nov 30
Los Feliz: Watch the documentary miniseries, Dear Santa, during the LA Breakfast Club gathering. The screening will share stories from different kids and families during the holidays.
Thursday, Dec 1
Echo Park: Check out the book launch of Against the Written Word by Ian Svenonius, author of underground best sellers.
Highland Park: Grab a feather boa and come to the Homo Happy Hour's first-ever Drag Show & Contest.
Friday, Dec 2
Eagle Rock: Start the Christmas season at the Annual Tree Lighting at Eagle Rock City Hall. Perfect for children, enjoy free entertainment, toys, and goodies, plus Santa will be there!
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Help build a sustainable habitat for birds at the TEST PLOT with Terremoto Landscape Architecture. Expect to get dirty, so come prepared!
Saturday, Dec 3
Eagle Rock: Take a one-day Kaleidoscopic Drawing workshop with artist Kaye Freeman. Deepen your skills in depth, movement, and composition.
Glassell Park: Spend an afternoon at the bi-monthly Baby Girl "One Fine Day" Patio Party. Hosted at Verdugo Bar, enjoy R&B classics, bottomless mimosas, and shop from pop up vendors. Donations will go to the Glassell Park Community Fridge.
Boyle Heights: Hear ghost stories and learn neighborhood history during the Boyle Heights Most Haunted tour.
Los Feliz: Pick up some holiday gifts at the first-time Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair at Mount Hollywood Congregational Church.
Sunday, Dec 4
Echo Park: Eager to learn how to edit video like a pro? Head to Heavy Manners Library and take their Intro to Adobe Premiere Pro workshop.
East Hollywood: Catch "The Book of Liz," a comedy by Amy and David Sedaris about a cheese-ball-making member of a religious community who decides to explore the outside world.
🛍️ Storefront Report
Focus on women's health
Silver Lake: To the list of new health clinics in the area, add Tia, a health-care start-up focused on women. The company, which operates offices in New York, San Francisco and Phoenix, opened it Sunset Boulevard clinic above Tartine bakery last year.
The woman-owned company features a membership program and a "one-stop-shop for women’s healthcare that supports the physical, reproductive, and mental health of women across every life stage," according to Tia website.
The Silver Lake clinic is staffed with nurse practitioners, therapists and acupuncturists.
The New York-based company has big plans, having raised more than $24 million to fund an expansion, said Inc.
📒 Notebook
P-22 attack complicates wildlife zone plan
A city ordinance to protect wildlife in and around the Santa Monica Mountains was on a reasonably certain road to approval. But then a mountain lion - apparently Griffith Park’s famed P-22 - killed a pet Chihuahua that was out for a walk in the Hollywood Hills. This highlighted arguments that the plan could increase the risk of wild animal attacks in residential neighborhoods, the Daily News said. Under the ordinance, new homes in the wildlife district would face restrictions in height, size, outdoor lighting, landscaping, and fencing. The plan goes before the City Planning Commission on Dec. 6.
💡 Good to Know
Late-night restaurants
Got the late-night munchies? Here are a few Eastside restaurants that are open late, even 24 hours:
Boyle Heights: Sam's Tacos, 715 S. Soto St. Tacos, burritos, burgers
East Hollywood: Crispy Pork Gang, 5253 Hollywood Blvd. Thai food. Closed only from 6 am to 8 am.
Los Feliz: Fred 62, 850 N Vermont Ave. Diner. Open Sunday through Wednesday to 1 am, Thursday through Saturday to 3 am
Rampart: Original Tommy's Hamburgers, 2575 Beverly Blvd. Burgers. Open 24 hours.
Silver Lake: Astro Family Restaurant, 2300 Fletcher Dr. Diner/Coffee Shop. Open 24 hours.
Glassell Park - Denny’s, 3060 N San Fernando Rd. Diner. Open 24 hours.
